1) Amnesty International HUMAN RIGHTS IN ASIA-PACIFIC: REVIEW OF 2019
It was a year of repression, but also of resistance. The Chinese government clamped down with renewed force on the freedoms promised to the people of Hong Kong under the terms of the handover of the territory in 1997. In the streets, those freedoms were doughtily defended against the steepest odds. Month after month, in the face of the police’s abusive methods – including countless volleys of tear gas, arbitrary arrests, physical assaults, abuse in detention – millions showed their resolve, demanding accountability and insisting on their human rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.
------------------
INDONESIA (Page 25-26)
The Republic of Indonesia
Head of state and government: President Joko Widodo, re-elected in April
The government failed to protect human rights defenders, and restricted the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. The abuse
of criminal law provisions to curtail legitimate expression persisted. Security forces committed human rights violations largely with impunity, using excessive force during policing and security operations. Violence flared in Papua, involving both peaceful and violent reactions to racist verbal attacks and violence against Papuans.
BACKGROUND
Presidential, parliamentary, and
local legislative elections were held simultaneously on 17 April. Amnesty International published a nine-point Human Rights Agenda for the elections, highlighting threats to freedom of expression, thought, conscience, religion and belief; accountability for past human
rights violations by security forces; women and girls’ rights; the human rights situation in Papua; human rights abuses by oil palm companies; the death penalty, and LGBTI rights.1
FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION AND PROTECTION OF HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS
Amnesty International tracked data from the media and local partners, finding 203 criminal investigations initiated between October 2014 and March 2019 against those who expressed criticism
of public officials, their spouses,
or government institutions through electronic media, social media platforms, or during protests. Investigations were based on charges of defamation, “hoax dissemination,” and “incitement of enmity,” all of which were provisions
in the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law. Authorities
also used the Criminal Code and its makar (“rebellion”) provisions, which criminalized acts — whether violent or not — committed with the intent to make part or all of Indonesia fall into the hands of the enemy or to secede; harm the president or vice president; or overthrow the government.
Makar charges were used to arrest, prosecute and imprison peaceful pro- independence activists in Papua and Maluku. On 31 October, 27 people were charged with makar, including five from Maluku who were arrested in June for flying the Benang Raja flag, a symbol
of the South Maluku Republic (RMS) separatist movement. They were all prisoners of conscience.
Amnesty International documented
nine convictions based on blasphemy provisions in the Blasphemy Law, Criminal Code and ITE Law, eight of them for social media posts on religious issues.
POLICE AND SECURITY FORCES
Several nationwide protests took place, including on 21-23 May against the presidential election result and on 23-30 September against the enactment by parliament of several laws, including the amended Criminal Code which contains provisions threatening civil liberties. Evidence indicated that the police used unnecessary or excessive force against protesters and bystanders.
The police used excessive force amounting to torture or other ill-
treatment during the 21-23 May protests, some of it recorded on videos that were verified as authentic.2 Videos showed
the police kicking and beating men
who were clearly not resisting, actions confirmed by witnesses, victims, and victims’ families. The police also arrested protesters and held them in arbitrary and incommunicado detention for at least several days without proper warrants. In response to a public outcry about these abuses, the police claimed that 16 police officers were held responsible for human rights violations committed during the May protests. To the extent they were held to account, however, it was through non-transparent internal disciplinary mechanisms rather than criminal prosecutions.
Nine people were killed in Jakarta and one in Pontianak during the 21-23 May protests, many of them from gunshot wounds. The police claimed that none of its officers used live ammunition.
No police were arrested nor were any suspects identified.
During the 23-30 September protests, the police used excessive force to disperse the crowd by indiscriminately using pepper spray and tear gas. On
26 September in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, two students participating in the protest were killed due to gunshot, one to his chest and another to his head. The police investigating the deaths announced that contrary to their previous claims, six officers carried firearms during the Kendari protest, but no suspects
were identified as being responsible for the deaths. Three protesters were also killed during the Jakarta protests, but the police did not announce any investigations into the deaths.
Several journalists reported that they were intimidated and attacked by the police when documenting police conduct in both protests. Due to the lack of prompt, independent, effective, and
transparent investigations it is difficult to verify the facts of such claims, including self-defense claims made by the police.
HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS AND ABUSES IN PAPUA
Violence in the Papua region (Papua and Papua Barat provinces) was triggered by two incidents: a violent attack in early December 2018 against 16 construction company workers in Nduga, responsibility for which was claimed by an armed pro- Papua independence group; and racist verbal abuse in Surabaya, East Java, on 16 August. In the latter case, military personnel and members of anti-Papua independence organizations surrounded Papuan students in their dormitory and used racist slurs, including calling them “monkeys.” This abuse was recorded
on video and shared widely on social media, prompting Papuans to stage protests, some of which turned violent, in Jayapura, Deiyai, Fakfak, and Wamena, major cities in Papua.
The attack against the workers in Nduga led to large-scale military and police deployment. Local residents fled to
the surrounding forest or nearby cities. Local civil society groups, including churches, reported at least 182 deaths from December 2018 to July 2019, 18 from gunshot wounds during military
and police operations. Most died from diseases, malnutrition and the overall poor conditions in shelters. They also reported that there were approximately 5,000 internally displaced persons in Wamena, Jayawijaya and other districts living in unsanitary conditions and lacking access to food, education, health, and other public services.
Media and local civil society organizations reported that there were at least nine deaths in Deiyai during a 28 August protest, which became violent, as well as four in Jayapura on
29-30 August, and 34 in Wamena on 23 September.
Police responded to the violence in Papua by initiating criminal charges against human rights defenders and political activists. The police charged two human rights defenders, Veronica Koman and Dandhy Dwi Laksono, with “incitement” provisions in the ITE Law for their tweets about reports of serious human rights violations in Papua. By October, at least 22 people in Jakarta and Papua were arrested, detained and charged with the crime of makar. They were prisoners of conscience, detained solely for their peaceful activities in various anti-racism protests.3
WOMEN’S RIGHTS
On 5 July, the Supreme Court acquitted a 15-year-old girl who had been convicted by the lower courts of aborting her pregnancy resulting from rape by her brother.
On 29 July, the president signed a decree to amnesty Baiq Nuril, after the Supreme Court upheld previous court decisions convicting her of spreading pornographic content based on a recording she made of her superior sexually harassing her in a phone call, which went viral. While both developments are victories for women’s rights, they also indicate the need for legal and systemic protection for victims of sexual violence. Parliament deliberated on the Sexual Violence Eradication bill over the course of the year, but did not pass it into law.
-------
- Open Letter on the Increasing Use of Makar Charges against Papuan Activists to Stifle Freedom of Expression (ASA 21/1108/2019, 2 October).—————————————————————https://www.reuters.com/article/us-indonesia-journalist/indonesia-deports-detained-u-s-reporter-lawyer-idUSKBN1ZU2872) Indonesia deports detained U.S. reporter: lawyerFEBRUARY 1, 2020 / 2:44 AM / UPDATED 4 HOURS AGOJAKARTA (Reuters) - A U.S. journalist who has written stories about environmental destruction in Indonesia was deported on Friday after being arrested over alleged visa violations, his lawyer and his news outlet said.Philip Jacobson, had been detained 45 days earlier in Palangkaraya, the provincial capital of Central Kalimantan in Borneo island, according to a statement from environmental news provider Mongabay.His detention was criticized by rights groups who said it raised concerns over media freedom in the world’s third-biggest democracy.Arvin Gumilang, a spokesman for Indonesia’s Immigration Directorate General, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Jacobson had entered Indonesia using a business visa for a series of meetings, the statement said. On the day he was due to leave, immigration authorities confiscated his passport and later ordered him to remain in the city pending an investigation, it added.Immigration said he should have been on a journalism visa and formally arrested him on Jan. 21. His lawyer Aryo Nugroho and Mongabay said his meetings there did not constitute journalism.Under Indonesia’s immigration law, Jacobson could have faced up to five years in prison. But after an outcry from activists and widespread media coverage, Indonesia’s chief security minister Mahfud MD said the journalist would be deported.On his release, Jacobson said: “It’s good to be out of prison and I’m relieved the prospect of a five-year jail sentence is no longer something I have to contemplate.”Andreas Harsono, Indonesian researcher at Human Rights Watch, said visa violations should not be treated as a criminal act.“It’s tragic that an American environmentalist who dedicated his energies to protecting Indonesia’s rain forests and indigenous people has been treated so poorly,” Harsono said.In his role at Mongabay, Jacobson has worked on environmental stories including some containing allegations that companies in Indonesia used falsified permits to clear out a vast area of rainforest in the easternmost region of Papua.Reporting by Ed Davies and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Andrew Heavens--------------
