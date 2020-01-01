2) Local leaders are looking for conflict resolution in Papua
3) Autonomy budget cut off, Jayawijaya Government reduce supplementary feeding budget
4) HIV/AIDS transmission in Jayapura Regency claimed to decline
5) The Indonesian Military Has Shot Dead a Papuan Civilian and Two Others Wounded in Intan Jaya Regency of Papua Province
1) Lawyers question commitment over Papuan political prisoners’ right
Published 18 hours ago on 27 January 2020
By Admin1
Three of seven Papuan political prisoners. – Jubi/Piter Lokon
Nabire, Jubi – The Papua Coalition for Law Enforcement and Human Rights urges the attorney general to fulfil the right of health for seven political prisoners detained in Balikpapan, Kalimantan Timur and consider it as a neglection of the prisoners’ rights.
“We release this statement after one of our clients experienced vomiting blood. He had an internal disease issue,” said the Coordinator Emanuel Gobay on Friday (24/1/2020).
The coalition team asks the Papuan Attorney General’s commitment to providing the right of health to the prisoners as previously promised. It never occurred. Indeed, the Attorney General has neglected their family’s right to visit.
“If the seven detainees were in Papua, of course, their family can come to visit and find an alternative for health treatment.
Therefore, Gobay urges the Attorney General of Papua to recall the seven political prisoners to Jayapura. He said the security issue is no longer relevant as a reason to allocate their trial outside of Papua.
“It is unfair (for the seven detainees) referred that all the trial hearings of anti-racism case held in Papua. All those trials are going well and safe,” asserted Gobay.
Meanwhile, a coalition member Oktovianus Tabuni added that in principle the seven political prisoners are respecting their legal process. However, they want to have their trial in Papua.
“The principle of a trial is to have a timely and low-cost process. Do not let it (the trial) float up like what has been happening now,” said Tabuni. (*)
Reporter: Titus Ruban
Editor: Pipit Maizier
2) Local leaders are looking for conflict resolution in Papua
Published 19 hours ago on 27 January 2020
By Admin1
Participants during group discussions to discuss the disputes and Special Autonomy in Papua at Swissbell Hotel Jayapura, Papua. – Jubi/Piter Lokon
Jayapura, Jubi – Some youth leaders in Papua discussed to find solutions over several conflicts recently occurred in Papua on Saturday (25/01/2020).
A Papuan youth leader Samuel Tabuni said the event held to respond to some humanitarian conflicts in Papua. The discussion also examined the clarity of the Special Autonomy bill that is currently under review of Prolegnas (national legislation program).
“This event was held to resolve the conflicts in Papua in a comprehensive and dignified manner. I come from Nduga, and personally, I am raising the voice of my tribe everywhere because they are part of my life,” said Tabuni.
Meanwhile, the First Assistance of Papuan Provincial Secretary, Doren Wakerwa, appreciated this forum by saying that many conflicts occurred in Papua are not the first time to happen.
“Problems in Papua Province are not just emerging now, but it was already here since the integration,” said Wakerwa.
In his speech, he remarked the Governor’s message as the region head in Papua Province asking the people of Papua to set these problems properly.
“Solve these problems by putting forward love and affection. By that, all conflicts and problems in the Land of Papua would be solving properly. But it would not be going to happen if we ignore it,” he said.
Attending in this forum are sixteen speakers including Papua Governor Lukas Enembe, West Papua Governor Dominggus Mandacan, Military Commander of Cenderawasih XVII Herman Asaribab, Papua Police Chief Paulus Waterpau and the chairs of Papuan People’s Assembly and West Papuan People’s Assembly. (*)
Reporter: Piter Lokon
Editor: Pipit Maizier
3) Autonomy budget cut off, Jayawijaya Government reduce supplementary feeding budget
Published 19 hours ago on 27 January 2020
By Admin1
Wamena, Jubi – The Government of Jayawijaya Regency has reduced the number of schools to receive funding on the Supplementary Feeding Program (PMTAS). The reduction relates to the Special Autonomy Funds cut off for the PON (the National Games) 2020
Nurlili, an official at the Jayawijaya Village Community Empowerment Office (DPMK), said last year the program was running in five schools in Napua, Maima, Musaftaf, Wita Waya and Wadangku subdistricts.
“There allocate for only two schools this year because of the budget cut off for the PON. We depend on the Special Autonomy Funds for this program,” Nurlili said in Wamena on Tuesday (21/1/2020).
In 2020, the local government plans to implement the program in four sub-districts, namely Asolokobal, Wesaput, Muliama and Tagime. “But, Muliama and Tagime sub-districts are a bit far, so we decided to implement the program in the zone two, namely in SD YPPK Hepuba in Asolokobal Sub-district and SD Inpres Wesaput in Wesaput Subdistrict,” he said.
The budget allocation for PMTAS Year 2020 reduced from IDR 857 million to IDR 468 million.
However, Nurlili hopes that in February they can conduct training for teachers and women at sub-districts and village levels on healthy food for children.
“At the end of the training, we will purchase some items that are not available in sub-districts and villages to deliver in March. They will be cooking food for the pupils, and we will monitor its implementation. There will be a payment for the cooks, but they should submit the report first,” he said.
In addition to food ingredients, the local government also provides cash for schools to purchase some food from the local markets to help the cash flow of villages and sub-districts.
“This program is very critical because President Jokowi has instructed us to decrease stunting among children. Therefore, we allocate the PMTAS for the primary school children because it is their growth period,” he said. (*)
Source: ANTARA
Editor: Pipit Maizier
4) HIV/AIDS transmission in Jayapura Regency claimed to decline
Published 18 hours ago on 27 January 2020
By Admin1
Sentani, Jubi – Jayapura Health Office claims HIV/AIDS cases in Jayapura Regency has declined with only 3,202 cases occurred until last year.
“HIV/AIDS prevention is a complex issue. It would not only the responsibility of the health office, but all parties should contribute in educating the community,” said Pungut Sunarto,
the Division Head of Disease Prevention and Management of the Jayapura Regional Health Office, on Tuesday (21/1/2020).
People living with HIV/AIDS in Jayapura Regency are mostly the productive age group ranging from 20-49 years old. There are also infants and children among patients.
“We are always updating the report on people living with HIV/AIDS [in our region]. If not, they would not be able to access the ARV,” said Pungut.
He further said that the family plays a crucial role in preventing HIV/AIDS transmission. Similarly, he continued, life endurance among people living with HIV/AIDS depends on the support from their closest family.
“Those living with HIV/AIDS who regularly take their medicines (ARV) can reduce their medicine (ARV) can reduce the risk of virus transmission. So, please do not blame and stigmatise them,” said Pungut.
Meanwhile, a Sentani resident Edison Sineri agrees that parents have a significant role in preventing their children from behaviours that likely lead to the transmission of HIV/AIDS and other sexual diseases.
“Currently, young people are easily get involved in promiscuity that difficult to control by parents. It possibly leads them to negative behaviours.” (*)
Reporter: Yance Wenda
Editor: Pipit Maizier
5) The Indonesian Military Has Shot Dead a Papuan Civilian and Two Others Wounded in Intan Jaya Regency of Papua Province
The photo of Bulaken Kobogau (the Moni Tribe Chief) as a Civilian were shot death by the Indonesian Security Forces in Intan Jaya Regency of Papua Province on January 26th 2020 (pic doc PIS) taken on 26/1/2020
Press Release by West Papua National Liberation Army on January 27th, 2020
TPNPBNewsEmergency Situations in West Papua and indigenous Papuans are in the Threat of Extinction, due to massive military operations by the Indonesian Security Forces throughout West Papua's territory is underway.
Therefore, on behalf of the Papuan people, we are the Chief of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) asking for attention by the United Nations, and we also urge to the Secretary General of the United Nations so that the UN Peacekeeping Force intervention can be carried out immediately and may enter Papua.
In this case, the Central Headquarters management of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) received an official report from Intan Jaya that on January 26th, 2020, at 11:00 am in the morning the shooting had occurred in Intan Jaya Regency of Papua Province, between the West Papua National Liberation Army Forces (TPNPB) vs Indonesian security forces (TNI/POLRI) in three places, in the Capital Town of Intan Jaya Regency, Papua.
The location of the armed contact on January 26th, 2020 in Intan Jaya Regency was in Tanah Merah and Holomama. And in this clash, the Indonesian Security Forces had shot dead a civilian and two other people had gunshot wounds.
This contact situation was reported directly by the General Operations Commander of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) “Major General Lekagak Telenggen” from the location of the War, namely from the Capital Town of Intan Jaya Regency, Papua Province.
In his report Major General Lekagak Telenggen reported that the War began at 11:00 a.m. to at 19:00 pm.
Major General Lekagak Telenggen added that during this clash, the Indonesian Security Forces had shot Dead Bulaken Kobogau, a Papuan Civilian and also shot two other people.
The victims of the gunshot wounds were two people, KAYUS SANNI, a Chief of the Moni Tribe and another one, a 18-year-old young man “Jekson Sondogau”.
Major General Lekagak Telenggen also said that in this War the West Papua National Liberation Army Forces (TPNPB) had not been killed, so on this occasion we denied the statement of the Papua Regional Police Chief Paul Waterpauw who said that three TPNPB Members were shot.
Another report sourced from Papua Intelegent Services (PIS) reported that Kayus Sanni was shot by an Indonesian Security Forces Sniper Bullet and was hit in the calf, and Jeckson Sondogau was hit by a bullet in the rib cage.
To know by all parties that those responsible for the War in Intan Jaya Regency are:
1. Deputy Commander of Regional Defense VIII of TPNPB Kemabu Headquarters in Intan Jaya "Sabinus Waker";
2. Commander of the General Operations of the West Papua National Liberation Army "Major General Lekagak Telenggen";
3. Commander of the Regional Defense Command of TPNPB Sinak Bridgen Militer Murib”;
4. And six other Defense Region Commands of TPNPB in the Central Mountains of Papua;
5. And the Central Headquarters Management of the TPNPB-OPM under the leadership of Gen. Naaman Goliath Tabuni is fully responsible for the wars that have been and are being carried out by all West Papuan National Liberation Army troops throughout the territory of West Papua, and more specifically in Inatan Jaya, Puncak Papua, Puncak Jaya, Lani Jaya, and in Ndugama.
Note: We make this report on the Papuan Indigenous version of the conflict situation between the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) Forces and the Indonesian Security Forces in Intan Jaya, Papua. And this report also needs to be verified.
Thus the press release of West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB-OPM) over the situation of the war in Intan Jaya Regency, Papua Province, and the Management of the West Papua National Liberation Army Headquarters are responsible for this report.
And forwarded to all journalists from various media around the world, and also delivered to all parties who care about the humanity around the world by Spokesman of West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) "Mr. Sebby Sambom". Thank you for the good cooperation.
https://asiapacificreport.nz/2020/01/26/indonesia-releases-us-mongabay-journalist-held-on-visa-charge/
Indonesia releases US Mongabay journalist held on visa charge
Pacific Media Watch
An American environmental journalist accused of violating the terms of his visa has been freed after three days in jail and is likely to be deported soon, a top Indonesian government minister said, reports The New York Times.
The journalist, Philip Jacobson, 30, who works for the nonprofit news site Mongabay and is known for exposing environmental damage and corporate misconduct, was arrested on the island of Borneo after attending a public meeting between officials and indigenous leaders.
Immigration officials said he had been conducting journalistic activities while on a business visa, which was not permitted, and that he faced up to five years in prison, writes Times reporter Richard C. Paddock from Jakarta.
The Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mohammad Mahfud MD, met on Friday with the United States ambassador to Indonesia, Joseph R. Donovan. He told reporters afterward that the case would be handled as an administrative matter punishable by deportation, not as a crime.
The minister set no timetable for deporting Jacobson and indicated that the authorities were still investigating whether he had broken any laws. Since his release on Friday, Jacobson has been free to move around the city of Palangkaraya, where he was arrested, but not to travel outside the city.
“We will try to just deport him soon if he didn’t commit any other crime,” Mahfud said.
A State Department spokesman said the United States Embassy in Jakarta had been in frequent communication with Jacobson since he was first contacted by Indonesian immigration authorities and that it was following his case closely.
Moved from jail
A story posted on Mongabay’s website said that Jacobson had been moved from the jail, where he had shared a cell with five other prisoners, to “city detention”.
“We are grateful that authorities have made this accommodation and remain hopeful that Phil’s case can be treated as an administrative matter rather than a criminal one,” said Mongabay’sfounder and chief executive, Rhett A. Butler.
Indonesia requires visiting foreign journalists to obtain a journalist visa, a cumbersome and lengthy process that allows the authorities to question an applicant’s reporting plan, deny a visa without explanation or take no action at all.
Jacobson was initially detained on December 17 and ordered to remain in Palangkaraya.
On Tuesday, the immigration authorities arrested him and put him in jail, signaling that he could face criminal charges.
Jacobson’s reports for Mongabay include an article about a paper company that he said had illicitly set up a shell company to secretly clear forest in Borneo, and another that analysed the environmental record of Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo.
Arvin Gumilang, a spokesman for Indonesia’s immigration department, said Jacobson had visited Indonesia several times on a business visa, and that he had been arrested after being reported to the authorities by an interviewee.
Disturbing case
He was not arrested because of any articles published by Mongabay, Gumilang added.
Rights activists said Jacobson’s case was disturbing and highlighted the need for Indonesia to loosen restrictions on journalists.
“This arbitrary arrest is an unacceptable attack on freedom of the press in the country,” said Amnesty International Indonesia’s executive director, Usman Hamid.
“Respect for the right to freedom of expression is a pillar of any rights-respecting society, whether it is holding institutions to account or highlighting environmental concerns.”
Dera Menra Sijabat contributed reporting to this Times story.
