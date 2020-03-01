2) MPR speaker backs extension of autonomy funds for Papua, West Papua
3) MRP traces the chronology of the dismissal of thousands of employees of PT Kodeko Papua
1) Yalimo’s students reject military posts built in two subdistricts
Published 2 days ago on 1 March 2020 By Admin1
Yalimo’s students during the press conference rejecting the military posts in Abenaho and Apahapsili subdistricts. – Jubi/Piter Lokon
Jayapura, Jubi – Yalimo Students Association in Indonesia (HMKY) states their rejection towards the military plan to build new posts in Abenaho and Apahapsili subdistricts located in Yalimo Regency.
Concerning the plan, HMKY Chairman John West Wandik says Yalimo residents always respect the importance of family, harmonious, religious and cultural virtues. In regards to this plan, he is worried that it might create a conflict between civilians and the military.
“We can see that in many regional towns in Papuan mountainous area as well as other regions in Papua where military and police come to maintain security and stability, even build their military command posts, there are conflicts between military and civilians. So, it’s enough. Let it occur in other regions, not in Yalimo. Here, we do not need any support from the military. But they can build a post in the capital of Yalimo Regency, Elelim,” said Wandik in the press conference held in Jayapura on Wednesday (26/2/2020).
If it was the local government who asked for the military to build their posts in every Yalimo’s subdistricts, it means the government wants to create new conflict, he says.
“Referring to the incidents of the past few years, when the military through the program of the military-goes-to village came to
Apahapsili in 2002 while we were in elementary school, we have seen that the people’s life never been changed better,” he said.
Meanwhile, a local figure Mothis Yohame said people also decline the military posts proposal in five subdistricts because it regards to raise a new conflict. So far, he observes that many disputes occurred due to the military’s presence in the community.
“We have never faced any security issue in Yalimo from the past until today. Everything runs very well. Therefore, we firmly refuse the military posts to build,” said Yohame.
Meanwhile, the military spokesperson deputy Lieutenant Colonel Dax Sianture when confirmed by Jubi says he does not know about the plan and will check it with the local authority for verification.
“Okay, I need to check this information first to find out whether we have plan to build new post or not. So, I cannot give any comments now,” he says. (*)
Reporter: Piter Lokon
Editor: Pipit Maizier
2) MPR speaker backs extension of autonomy funds for Papua, West Papua
8 hours ago
Wamena, Papua (ANTARA) - People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Bambang Soesatyo said he urges the government and House of Representatives (DPR) to extend the special autonomy funds for Papua and West Papua Provinces, which will end in 2021.
"With the government and House's political decision, I hope that the provision of the granted special autonomy funds can be extended," he told journalists, on the sidelines of his visit to Wamena, the capital of Jayawijaya District, Papua Province, on Tuesday.
However, Soesatyo recalled that the uses of the autonomy funds, which have been granted to Papua Province over for the past 18 years and to West Papua Province for 13 years, should be more effectively directed to improve the welfare of the people.
He highlighted the importance of more effective uses of the funds for improving social prosperity, education, and health of the general public in the two provinces.
The total amount of special autonomy funds that the central government has provided to Papua and West Papua since 2012 has reached Rp126.99 trillion. Therefore, their uses need to be optimized for the sake of the public, he said.
Evaluating the uses of these funds is needed, but it is not for the purpose of looking for mistakes. Instead, the evaluation is aimed at how to make their uses more effective in bringing prosperity to the residents of Papua and West Papua.
More importantly, peace needs to be preserved and prevented from being disrupted by notorious armed Papuan criminals, who might threaten the safety and security of the people in the two provinces.
In dealing with these security issues, Bambang Soesatyo suggested that armed Papuan criminals be approached, not only law enforcement, but also through intensive discussions by involving all parties, including local officials and religious figures.
Referring to Indonesia's 2019 human development index, the scores of Papua and West Papua were recorded at 64.7 and 60.84, respectively, which remains lower than those of other Indonesian provinces.
In the case of human resources development, during his second term, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) pledged to focus on improving the quality of Indonesia's human resources, amid fierce competition among nations in the digital era.
His seriousness is obvious, as revealed in the government's statement on the bill on the state budget for the 2020 fiscal year and its financial note, which he delivered to the House of Representatives (DPR) plenary session on August 16, 2019.
The President believes that the power of the improved quality of human resources would enable Indonesia to act upon its vision to become a developed country, Jokowi said. However, in terms of innovation, Indonesia has yet to participate in global innovation networks.
3) MRP traces the chronology of the dismissal of thousands of employees of PT Kodeko Papua
Published 1 day ago on 3 March 2020 By Admin1
Jayapura, Jubi – The working group for the indigenous issue of Papuan People’s Assembly (MRP) meet with the representatives of PT Kodeko Papua’s ex-workers in Serui, Yapen Islands Regency, Papua on Monday (24/2/2020). In the meeting, the working group take not on the chronology of the dismissal of 1,435 employees of PT Kodeko Papua in 2004.
The working group chairman Demas Tokoro through MRP public relations says the meeting between the working group and workers’ representative occurred on Monday is the second meeting. “Today is our second meeting, while we had the first on 13 February,” he said.
According to him, in the first meeting, the workers’ representatives talked about the severance allowance should be paid to the workers after the termination in 2004. Meanwhile, the second meeting is focusing on learning the chronology of the dismissal.
Tokoro says that during 14 years, 1,435 ex-workers are still waiting for the company to pay their salary and severance allowance. “They tell about their long efforts in fighting their rights as ex-workers,” says Tokoro.
Meanwhile, an ex-worker Costan Podayar said PT Kodeka Papua was a plywood company founded in 1995 and began its operation since 1997.
“In 2002, the situation changed and it claimed bankruptcy in 2004. The employees have been made redundant without receiving severance allowance. As a consequence, the company’s assets become a warrant to pay severance to its ex-workers,” said Pondayar as cited from MRP public relations.
In 2006, the workers sued the management of PT Kodeko Papua to the Tangerang District Court with a demand that the company must pay the salary and severance allowance of 1,435 ex-workers. “The Court won our lawsuit in 2006,” said Pondayar.
At that time, he says that the Court instruct those who took over the assets of PT Kodeko Papua must pay the rights of ex-workers. But, in reality, PT Sinar Wijaya who continue the operation has not paid the severance allowance to the ex-workers.
“As the ex-workers, we did not know how can PT Sinar Wijaya take over the operation because there was no announcement to us,” says Pondayar.
PT Sinar Wijaya has paid the amount of money to the ex-workers, but the payment was less than the amount that the ex-workers should receive.
“The local government has facilitated the meeting between us and the management of PT Sinar Wijaya at Kampung Awunawai Office. They paid the amount of money for us but did not give us time to read the letter that we should sign. They said it was because there were many employees in queueing to sign,” said Pondayar.
Later on, the ex-workers realised that the amount of money they received is smaller than it should. “The Court’s decision said that I had to receive IDR 32 million, but I only received IDR 15 million,” says Pondayar.
Meanwhile, Demas Tokoro said his working group would implement the mechanism by MRP to bring both representatives of ex-workers PT Kodeko Papua with the local government and the management of PT Sinar Wijaya. The working groups of women and religious issues of MRP will also attend this meeting.
“We will conduct a joint visit consisting of MRP, indigenous, religious and women’s working groups. We hope people will support us,” says Tokoro. (*)
Reporter: Benny Mawel
Editor: Pipit Maizier
