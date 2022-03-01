Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesia's National Police demonstrated its seriousness in implementing Operation Peace Cartenz that lays emphasis on a prosperity-based approach in Papua by distributing 30 piglets to farmers in Yahukimo District.

The piglets had recently been transported by the Peace Cartenz Task Force to the district aboard Rimbun Air's cargo aircraft, Head of the National Police's Public Relations Division Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo remarked.

"Purchased from one of the pig breeders expertly mentored by the Jayapura Vocational Training Center, the piglets' health is guaranteed," Prasetyo noted in a statement that ANTARA quoted here, Thursday.

The piglets will gradually be distributed to local farmers capable of independent swine breeding. Thus, they can later supply swine breeds to local residents in need, he remarked.



In future, the Peace Cartenz Task Force will continue its community empowerment program by focusing on developing pig farming in Yahukimo District.

To this end, the program package will include providing skills of building pig cages, developing vocational training centers for pig farmers, and drilling water wells, he noted.

The National Police officially launched the Operation Peace Cartenz covering the areas of Pegunungan Bintang, Yahukimo, Nduga, Intan Jaya, and Ilaga districts on January 17, 2022.

The operation, which focuses on community empowerment, intelligence, public relations, and law enforcement, will be in effect until December 31, 2022.


According to ANTARA, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko had stated that Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) unswervingly drew emphasis to prosperity-oriented approaches to tackle Papua-related matters.

Citing one of the shining examples of the Jokowi administration's prosperity-oriented approaches, Moeldoko highlighted various infrastructure construction projects in Papua and West Papua to enable them to be at par with other provinces.

President Jokowi also prioritized boosting the economic sector of Papua and West Papua by, for instance, enforcing the one-fuel price policy there as part of the government’s endeavors to create social justice for the local people, he pointed out.

The government also remains focused on development of the health and education sectors in the two Indonesian provinces, he remarked.

Moeldoko believes that the second phase of special autonomy status granted for Papua and West Papua would be driven to fuel a new spirit in expediting developments to create prosperity in both provinces.

ANTARA noted that the central government had provided special autonomy funds worth Rp126.99 trillion to Papua and West Papua since 2012.

In Indonesia’s 2019 human development index, Papua and West Papua recorded scores of 64.7 and 60.84 respectively.


