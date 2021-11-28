https://en.antaranews.com/news/201853/papua-armed-groups-leader-arrested-in-yahukimo
Papua armed group's leader arrested in Yahukimo
7 hours ago
Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Operation Nemangkawi Task Force has detained a leader of Papua's armed criminal group Demius Magayang alias Temius Magayang, a spokesperson of the task force said.
Magayang, the operation commander for Yahukimo area, was involved in several murder cases in Dekai Sub-district, Yahukimo District, a spokesman of the task force Senior Commissioner Ahmad Mustofa Kamal said in a statement obtained here on Sunday.
"Temius Magayang is the perpetrator of gross abuse against a staff of regional election commission (KPUD) Yahukimo Henry Jovinski," Kamal said.
Magayang has also allegedly been involved in the murder of Muhamad Toyib in Bandar Street on May 18, and two members of the Pamrahwan task force in Nop Goliat airport in Dekai.
Kamal said, Temius Magayang was arrested by the joint team of Operation Nemangkawi Task Force and Yahukimo Police on Saturday (Nov 27).
The arrest was made after the task force spotted Magayang whereabout around the location of PT Indopapua in Dekai Sub-district, Yahukimo.
"At 10.45 a.m, the joint team moved to the location around PT Indopapua, Gunung Street, Dekai Sub-district, Yahukimo District," Kamal said.
One hour later, at 11.40 a.m, the team arrived at the location and saw a car carrying Magayang passing at the scene, and immediately arrested him.
The police conducted preliminary investigation at Yahukimo Police precinct before taking Magayang to the Dekai Hospital for medical treatment, due to the gunshot wound.
The authority has secured one short homemade firearm, eight rounds of ammunition consisting of seven 5.56 mm caliber and one 7.62 mm caliber, two cell phones, a wallet, a knife, and a necklace with a BK pattern.
