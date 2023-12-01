2) Focus on election campaign: Papua Police Chief to locals
1) Papua Police Chief urges calm amid security disturbances in Paro
9 hours ago
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Papua Police Chief Insp. Gen. Mathius Fakhiri has called on police personnel not to be incited by security disturbances of armed criminals operating in Paro, Nduga District, Highland Papua Province.
"Paro Sub-district is so far away from Kenyam Sub-district that we have ordered regional police chiefs not to launch a manhunt for the armed criminals. It will be too risky," Fakhiri stated in Jayapura, Papua Province, on Friday.
The shooting incident on Thursday (Nov 30) that led to the deaths of two soldiers in Paro Sub-district was triggered by "security disturbance" of the armed criminals operating in the area, he added.
The two fallen soldiers belong to the Army Strategic Reserve Command's (Kostrad's) Mechanized Infantry Battalion Task Force. On Nov 25, four Kostrad soldiers were also killed in a gunfight with Papuan rebels in Paro.
To avoid more casualties, Fakhiri said he had ordered police personnel not to get provoked, but to stay alert and ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.
"All personnel need to tighten security measures to prevent the recurrence of the armed criminals' disturbances," he remarked while emphasizing the need to crack down on those responsible for the acts of crime.
"Many members of armed criminal groups operating in Papua have been arrested. Hopefully, their entire networks can be uncovered," he remarked.
ANTARA reported earlier that over the past few years, armed Papuan groups have often employed hit-and-run tactics against Indonesian security personnel and carried out acts of terror against civilians in the districts of Intan Jaya, Nduga, and Puncak to instill fear among the people.
The targets of such acts of terror have included construction workers, motorcycle taxi (ojek) drivers, teachers, students, street food vendors, and also civilian aircraft.
On December 2, 2018, a group of armed Papuan separatists brutally killed 31 workers from PT Istaka Karya engaged in the Trans Papua project in Kali Yigi and Kali Aurak in Yigi Sub-district, Nduga District.
On March 2, 2022, several members of an armed Papuan group operating in Beoga Sub-district, Puncak District, killed eight Palaparing Timur Telematika (PTT) workers, who were repairing a base transceiver station (BTS) tower belonging to state-owned telecommunications operator Telkomsel.
The workers were identified as B, R, BN, BT, J, E, S, and PD, while another worker, identified by his initials as NS, survived the assault, according to Papua Police spokesperson, Police Chief Commissioner Ahmad Kamal.
On February 7, 2023, New Zealander pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens was held hostage by the Egianus Kogoya-led armed group whose members set his aircraft on fire in Nduga District.
Mehrtens was piloting an aircraft belonging to Indonesian airline Susi Air when he was captured by the Kogoya-led armed group.
On October 16, 2023, Papuan separatists assaulted several traditional gold miners in Yahukimo District, Papua Pegunungan Province, killing seven of them.
7 hours ago
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Papua Police Chief, Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri, has urged local people to focus on determining their political choice during the 75-day election campaign period, which officially kicked off on November 28, 2023.
"We have currently entered the phase of election campaigning for the 2024 General Elections," he noted in Jayapura, the capital of Papua Province, on Friday.
He added that he has appealed to all community members to disregard provocative actions and calls for disturbing public law and order by anyone or any group.
He also urged armed separatist groups operating in certain parts of Papua to not indulge in activities that could disrupt public law and order.
Aside from two recent security disturbances caused by armed groups in the districts of Mimika and Puncak, the security situation in Papua has remained relatively calm and peaceful during the election campaign period, Fakhiri said.
He informed that he has instructed resort police chiefs to exercise restraint to prevent both security personnel and community members from falling victim to the armed groups' acts of violence.
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has officially set a 75-day election campaign period for the three pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates from November 28 this year to February 10 next year.
All participating political parties and presidential contenders have pledged to conduct peaceful presidential and parliamentary elections, which will be held simultaneously on February 14 next year.
ANTARA reported earlier that over the past few years, armed Papuan groups have often employed hit-and-run tactics against Indonesian security personnel and mounted acts of terror against civilians in the districts of Intan Jaya, Nduga, and Puncak to instill fear among the local people.
The targets of such acts of terror have included construction workers, motorcycle taxi (ojek) drivers, teachers, students, street food vendors, and even civilian aircraft.
6 hours ago
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - The Papua Regional Police have requested legislative candidates and political parties to comply with rules regarding the issuance of Notification Receipt Letters (STTPs) before campaigning for the 2024 elections.
All legislative candidates and contesting political parties have been asked to obtain such a letter before conducting their campaigns, Papua Police spokesperson, Senior Commissioner Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo, said.
In a press statement received by ANTARA on Friday, he noted that the 75-day campaigning period for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections officially kicked off on November 28, 2023.
During the campaign period, which will end on February 10, 2024, the three pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates, legislative candidates, and political parties are required to obtain STTPs for conducting campaigns, he added.
Meanwhile, the director of Papua Police's Intelligence and Security Division, Senior Commissioner Wawan Setiyawan, said that the STTP requirement refers to Government Regulation No.60/2017 on Procedures for Licensing and Supervision of Public Crowds.
"Thus, the issuance of STTPs for legislative candidates and political parties will be determined based on the scale of their campaigns," he said.
He added that permits for organizing a gathering campaign with up to 1,000 participants will be issued by the city or district police.
Permits for organizing a gathering campaign with 2,000 participants or more will be issued by the provincial police, he informed.
Meanwhile, Papua Police Chief, Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri, has urged local people to focus on determining their political choices during the election campaign period.
He appealed to all community members not to pay heed to provocative actions and calls for disturbing public law and order by anyone or any group.
