1) Papuan students in Makassar mark December 1 with call to support Palestine

Makassar – Scores of university and Papuan students held a demonstration in front of the Papua student dormitory on Jalan Lanto Daeng Pasewang in the South Sulawesi provincial capital of Makassar on the morning of Friday December 1.
Aside from calling for Papuan independence, the students studying in Makassar also called for support for Palestine.
"The Palestinian people have the right to struggle and resist the colonialists", read a poster brought by one of the Papuan students.
In addition to this, the Papua students also asked the Indonesian government to cut all unofficial diplomatic and political ties with Israel.
"Indonesia [must] cut all unofficial diplomatic, economic and political ties with Zionist Israel as well as Zionist bodies", read another poster.
Not only articulating support for Palestine, the demonstration, which was held to commemorate Papua's independence day that falls on December 1, also called for independence for the land of Papua.
"Provide the broadest possible access for journalists and access to information in Papua. Withdraw all organic and non-organic military from the land of Papua. Papua is not the red-and-white [Indonesia's national colours] but the Morning Star", said one of the students in a speech.
Notes
Although it is widely held that West Papua declared independence from Indonesia on December 1, 1961, this actually marks the date when the Morning Star flag was first raised alongside the Dutch flag in an officially sanctioned ceremony in Jayapura, then called Hollandia. The first declaration of independence actually took place on July 1, 1971 when the Free Papua Organisation (OPM) unilaterally proclaimed West Papua as an independent democratic republic.
[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Demo Mahasiswa Papua di Makassar Suarakan Dukungan Untuk Palestina".]
Source: https://www.liputan6.com/regional/read/5469448/demo-mahasiswa-papua-di-makassar-suarakan-dukungan-untuk-palestina
Wamena, Jubi – Members of the Papuan People’s Alliance in Sorong City, Southwest Papua, organized a rally on December 1, 2023, commemorating the Papuan people’s political rights declaration on December 1, 1961. The event took place at Klademak III B or Achmad Yani Street, near Ramayana Mall Sorong City.
According to the chronology provided by the Papua Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua), the rally started peacefully at 10 a.m. Papua time with security forces present. However, at 11:15 a.m., the Sorong City Police attempted negotiations, requesting protesters to voice their opinions until 1 p.m. only, citing an upcoming Santa Claus carnival organized by the Sorong City Government.
Unfortunately, negotiations broke down as the people continued their actions, leading to police dispersing the crowd forcefully with tear gas at 1:10 p.m. Francisco Raymond Mofu from the Sorong Office of LBH Papua confirmed that following the tear gas deployment, there was retaliation from the people who threw objects at the police.
The tear gas affected nearby residents, including children, toddlers, and the elderly in residential areas. By 2 p.m., negotiations ensued between the police, the mass, and affected residents, ultimately resulting in the dispersal of all parties from the rally site.
The LBH Papua expressed its disappointment over the police’s handling of the situation, labeling it an abuse of the right to peaceful expression. Emanuel Gobay, Director of the Papua Legal Aid Institute, criticized the use of tear gas in dispersing a peaceful rally. He highlighted the misuse of protocols resulting in injuries to people and the improper use of firearms, which is prohibited under Emergency Law No. 12/1951.
In response to these incidents, LBH Papua urged the National Police to investigate and prosecute those responsible for misusing tear gas guns and violating the rights of peaceful protesters.
Meanwhile, spokesperson of the West Papua Police Sr. Comr. Pol Adam Erwindi clarified that the clash erupted when protesters refused to disperse despite warnings, blocking the road. He stated that security personnel attempted to disperse the crowd, but objects were thrown at them, prompting the use of tear gas at 1:20 p.m. The entire demonstration concluded by 2:20 p.m.
Nabire, Jubi – The West Papua National Committee (KNPB) in various regions marked the 62nd anniversary of Papua’s struggle for independence that was started on December 1, 1961. Distinct events echoing the historical significance of the West Papuan nation’s inception and its ongoing struggle for independence.
In Yalimo Regency, the KNPB Yalimo observed the occasion with a worship service at its secretariat. This gathering, attended by activists from various movements, including the New Guinea Raad Yalimu and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) Yaligem Kodam, featured Elder L Wandik leading the service and citing Deuteronomy 19:14 regarding inherited rights.
The ceremony involved KNPB activists lighting candles and jointly cutting a birthday cake. Theo Loho from KNPB Yalimo highlighted the symbolic significance, emphasizing that the lit candles and the united act of cake-cutting represented the continuous spirit of struggle until Papuan independence was achieved.
Similarly, the KNPB Sentani in Jayapura Regency held a discussion to commemorate the historic day. Sadracks Lagowan, the spokesperson of the Sentani Regional Executive Board, disclosed that the discussion centered on the West Papuan nation’s historical struggle between 1951 and 1971, underscoring the critical role of understanding this history as a cornerstone for the Papuan nation’s journey towards independence.
Juhra Nasir, Jakarta – An action on Friday December 1 commemorating the 62nd anniversary of the declaration of West Papua independence in Sorong city, South-West Papua province, has ended in chaos with protesters throwing rocks at police who responded by firing teargas.
As reported by Detik Sulsel (South Sulawesi) on Friday, the demonstrators began gathering on Jalan Ahmad Yani at 10 am. Initially, the action proceeded in an orderly and conducive manner.
Police officers then arrived to secure the action but the demonstrators immediately attacked the police by throwing rocks. Because the action was becoming increasingly chaotic, police then fired teargas.
The teargas resulted in the demonstrators fleeing into residential neighbourhoods, although they continued attacking police with rocks and glass bottles as they ran.
"So, up until this moment we have still be able to control the situation. A bit earlier there was some pushing and shoving because indeed this afternoon coincides with a Santa parade. So for our friends that were holding an action, we forced them a bit by making an appeal", Sorong city municipal police chief Senior Commissioner Happy P Yudianto told journalists on Friday.
"We warned them to immediately disperse. But they, there was some resistance, so we forced them. This action was commemorating December 1. So we have been appealing to them since the other day not to hold the action, but they didn't heed us. We gave two warnings. We gave a time limit, that was enough. We dispersed them in a measured fashion", said Yudianto. (lir/idh)
[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Aksi 1 Desember di Sorong Ricuh, Massa Lempar Botol-Batu ke Polisi".]
Source: https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7066782/aksi-1-desember-di-sorong-ricuh-massa-lempar-botol-batu-ke-polisi
Yufengki Bria, Kupang – A protest action by scores Papuan students in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, has ended in chaos. The students were attacked and assaulted by an ormas(social or mass organisation) then arrested by police.
The demonstration took place on Jalan Piet A Tallo on Friday December 1. The students held the action to commemorate the anniversary of Papua's declaration of independence.
In the middle of the protest action, the students were approached my members of the ormasGarda Flobamora and Garuda and were ordered to stop giving speeches. Chaos brought out until the Papuan demonstrators were arrested and taken to the municipal police (Polresta) headquarters.
"We're at Polresta for the moment. We were forcibly disbursed and assaulted by the ormasGaruda", said action coordinator Yerri Wali.
Wali explained that the arrests began when two people suspected of being intelligence officers arrived in a white vehicle at around 9.07 am to observe the demonstration.
Then at 9.15 am, around 50 people from the Garuda ormas arrived and an angry debate ensured that ended in an enraged assault on the protesters resulting in several demonstrators having their clothing torn.
In addition to this, one of the demonstrators named Ririn fell unconscious after being hit. Another protester, Jek, was also hit in the mouth resulting in a split lip. They were then taken to the Kupang municipal police headquarters.
"It was then that we were all injured and suffered bruises to the head, face and mouths", said Wali.
Kupang municipal police public relations chief Second Deputy Police Inspector Florensi Ibrahim Lapuisaly has confirmed the arrests, although he suggested contacting the Kupang municipal police headquarters directly.
"There was indeed information (about arrests) but I don’t' know how many were arrested. Because me and the Pak [head of] Kapolresta were still at a Friday Curhat activity in Oepura village", said Lapuisaly.
According to Detik Bali's observations at the Kupang municipal police headquarters, the protesters have not been released yet. Meanwhile the people from the Garuda Kupang ormas disbanded at 10.40 am. There has yet to be an official statement from Garuda on the incident.
[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Demo Mahasiswa Papua di Kupang Ricuh, Dipukul Ormas-Ditangkap Polisi".]
Source: https://www.detik.com/bali/nusra/d-7066169/demo-mahasiswa-papua-di-kupang-ricuh-dipukul-ormas-ditangkap-polisi
