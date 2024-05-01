3) News: Scottish Friends of West Papua launched in Scottish Parliament
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Movement(TPNPB OPM) asked the Indonesian government to open access for human rights agencies, both national and international, to Papua. This request was the result of an aerial military attack that was said to have burned down three civilian houses in Pogapa Village, causing them to flee to Sanepa, Bilae, and some other villages.
"The Indonesian government (shall) immediately open humanitarian access to national and international human rights agencies to investigate civilians affected by the armed conflict in Papua," said TPNPB OPM spokesperson, Sebby Sambom, in a written statement to Tempo, on Thursday, May 9, 2024.
TPNPB OPM requests the Indonesian government to guarantee the rights of civilians in refugee camps and vacate civilian houses and government buildings used as military posts in Intan Jaya and areas of armed conflict in Papua.
The attack which was said to have been carried out brutally was reported by the Ogobogo Battalion Commander and Operations Commander Keny Tipagau as well as TPNPB OPM soldiers on the battlefield in Pogapa, Intan Jaya, Central Papua. It was carried out after an armed group attacked the Homeyo Sector Police headquarters and Military District Command Post 1705-05/Homeyo from April 30 to May 1, 2024.
TPNPB OPM asked the Indonesian government to take responsibility for the burning of three civilian houses. They asked the Indonesian government to open access to human rights agencies to inspect directly the situation and the refugees resulting from the armed conflict in Pogapa Village.
According to Sebby, the Indonesian government under the leadership of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and the TNI Commander has deployed military helicopters since the 4th and 5th of May as a retaliatory attack.
"In this case, the President of Indonesia and the TNI Commander (shall)immediately clarify the report in accordance with international humanitarian law standards," said Sebby.
HAN REVANDA PUTRA
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Movement(TPNPB OPM) said the Indonesian Military (TNI) conducted a brutal and massive aerial attack on residential areas in Intan Jaya, disregarding humanitarian law in the war against civilians.
Sebby Sambom, a spokesperson of the TPNPB OPM, said the deployment of national military troops in Pogapa Village, Intan Jaya, Central Papua, was in pursuit of the TPNPB and had caused extensive damage to the village's civilian infrastructure.
According to him, the Indonesian government, under the leadership of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and the TNI Commander, has deployed military helicopters since May 4, 2024, in pursuit of the TPNPB Regional Defense Command (Kodap) VIII Intan Jaya after the armed group attacked TNI-Polri troops in Pogapa Village.
“In this case, the Indonesian President and the TNI Commander should immediately clarify [their actions] following international humanitarian law,” Sebby added.
The TPNPB launched an attack operation against the national military in Intan Jaya from March 30 to May 5, 2024. “This resulted in the death of an Indonesian intelligence officer and the burning of a school,” he claimed.
Sebby stressed that the Indonesian government must immediately take responsibility for the burning of three civilian houses in Pogapa during the military attack and allow access for humanitarian agencies to see the conflict situation. He also mentioned that residents had vacated their villages.
IKHSAN RELIUBUN
A new Scottish chapter of the International Parliamentarians for West Papua (IPWP) launched yesterday (10th May 2024) at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.
The Scottish Friends of West Papua launch was hosted by Bill Kidd MSP, and addressed by ULMWP President Benny Wenda, ULMWP Prime Minister Edison Waromi, and IPWP Chair Alex Sobel MP.
The meeting was the fourth held as part of a new IPWP campaign to increase the pressure on Indonesia facilitate a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights fact-finding mission immediately. Previous meetings in the UK, EU, and Dutch Parliaments highlighted Indonesia’s ongoing refusal to allow the UN into West Papua. Alongside these Parliamentary hearings, the IPWP has launched the Brussels Declaration accusing Indonesia of blocking a UN visit and calling for urgent international intervention.
Indonesia first invited then-High Commissioner Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein to West Papua in 2018, but have continually failed to make good on that promise, despite over 100 UN member states calling for a visit to happen. In the six years since, over 100,000 Papuans have been internally displaced by Indonesian military operations, with at least 1200 civilians dying as a result.
President Wenda spoke about the progress of the campaign for a UN visit, as well as the current military escalation in West Papua. Alex Sobel discussed the importance of Parliamentarians signing the Brussels Declaration, along with the IPWP call for the creation of a Special Rapporteur for Indonesia.
ULMWP President Benny Wenda: “As I speak to you now, West Papuans are living under a shadow. We are scared of the future under new Indonesian President, the war criminal Prabowo Subianto. For West Papuans, this means the ghost of the dictator Suharto is back. Prabowo has never been held accountable or punished for his atrocities in East Timor and West Papua. He has committed massacres and never apologised. In his election campaign, he said that he will pursue a military approach in West Papua. We know that the situation will only get worse under this rule.
West Papua needs short-term friends and long-term friends. We hope that Scottish Parliamentarian can join the Interantional Parliamentarians for West Papua and add their voice to the growing cry for a UN Human Rights visit to West Papua. We have been isolated and voice for a long time and we need supporters to speak for us. Just like the Basque and Catalan Parliaments, we hope the Scottish Parliament can make their own call for a UN visit to West Papua.”
Any Scottish Parliamentarian who wishes to sign the Brussels declaration should contact office@ipwp.org.
