Three provinces that are prone to security disturbances from armed groups are Papua Mountains, Central Papua and Southwest Papua Provinces.
"Therefore, the TNI-Polri will try to anticipate that its implementation can be carried out safely and smoothly," said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto after a closed meeting with elements of the TNI-Polri leadership who served in Papua at Makodam XVII/Cenderawasih, reported by ANTARA, Thursday, May 30.
In the closed meeting, various problems discussed ahead of the simultaneous regional elections which will be held on 27 November.
The areas that are considered vulnerable are Nduga, Paniai, and Intan Jaya Regencies in Central Papua Province, Bintang and Yahukimo Mountains in Papua and Maybrat in Southwest Papua.
"The TNI-Polri will continue to monitor and secure the area, including other areas in six provinces in Tanah Papua," said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto.
Hadi emphasized that to launch the simultaneous regional elections, the defense equipment owned by the TNI-Polri can be used by organizers, especially for logistics delivery.
"To make the implementation of the regional elections a success, synergy between all stakeholders continues so that the implementation of regional elections in Papua takes place safely," hoped Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto.
Six provinces in Tanah Papua, namely Papua, West Papua, Southwest Papua, South Papua, Papua Mountains and Central Papua.
The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, and French versions are automatically generated by the AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in translating, please always see Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)
"The TNI-Polri's defense equipment is ready to be deployed to secure the election logistics delivery in Papua," he stated after a briefing with TNI-Polri personnel ahead of the 2024 regional elections in Papua on Thursday.
According to Tjahjanto, defense equipment belonging to the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) and National Police (Polri) is currently under the control of the Joint Regional Defense Command (Kogabwilhan) III and the Eastern Fleet.
"All defense equipment can be deployed to support logistics deliveries, especially to areas that are difficult to reach," the minister remarked.
Citing data from the 2024 Election Vulnerability Index (IKP), the minister drew attention to two areas with vulnerable security status in Papua, namely Central Papua and Papua Highland, while other areas are considered to have medium security status.
"Areas where violent acts from the Free Papua Movement (OPM) often occur include Puncak District, Yakuhimo District, Paniai District, Bintang Mountains District, Nduga District, Intan Jaya District, and Maybrat District," he remarked.
Related news: Home Ministry pushes regions to finalize local elections' preparations
He stated that the weather in several areas, especially in the Papua Highland and Central Papua provinces, is different from other areas, as it is only sunny for a few hours.
"Apart from weather factors that often change, in certain areas, only small-bodied aircraft and helicopters can land," Tjahjanto added.
Earlier, during a briefing at a coordination meeting to prepare for the 2024 regional elections in six provinces in Papua on Wednesday (May 29), the minister invited all parties to collaborate in order to ensure the security of the regional elections.
"Apart from synergy, ASN (civil servants) and TNI-Polri must also be neutral for the sake of the election's safety," he emphasized.
Papua currently consists of six provinces, namely Papua, West Papua, Southwest Papua, Papua Highland, Central Papua, and South Papua.
Related news: Regional governments asked to help election logistics distribution
Translator: Evarukdijati, Resinta Sulistiyandari
Editor: Yuni Arisandy Sinaga
BNPT Head Mohammed Rycko Amelza Dahniel, in the agency's statement received on Thursday, stated that the two countries have the same concern about the issue of online radicalism that targets the younger generation.
He noted that Indonesia and New Zealand, during the meeting in Wellington, New Zealand, on Tuesday (May 28), agreed that community resilience is a crucial aspect in the efforts to overcome terrorism, and both nations are committed to continuing various collaborations at regional and multilateral levels.
"The second meeting of the Joint Working Group shows our commitment to strengthening efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism," he remarked.
According to Dahniel, the meeting discussed developments in the threat of terrorism and security-based extremism at the domestic level and priorities for handling them.
Apart from that, it also discussed the development of bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and New Zealand in countering terrorism as well as priorities at regional and multilateral levels.
On that occasion, New Zealand commended the success of Indonesia's counterterrorism initiatives.
New Zealand's Ambassador for Counterterrorism, Paula Wilson, noted that Indonesia is an important partner in countering terrorism and violent extremism.
Earlier, the governments of Indonesia and New Zealand had agreed to extend the agreement on countering terrorism and violent extremism in December 2023.
Hence, Tuesday's meeting is a form of implementation for the agreement as a mechanism for the two countries to share information, experience, and best practices in countering terrorism and violent extremism.
Related news: International cooperation important to fight terrorism for peace: BNPT
Related news: Challenges in terrorism handling await next government
Translator: Agatha Olivia, Raka Adji
Editor: Aditya Eko Sigit Wicaksono
"The handover of hundreds of packages of social assistance to the senior citizens was carried out by Acting Regional Secretary of Biak, ZL Mailoa," head of the ministry's Maluku-Papua Regional Center VI, John Mampioper, remarked in Biak on Wednesday.
He then elaborated that the social aid comprised packages of staple goods for 100 people, nutritional and personal hygiene items for 100 people, sleeping equipment for 94 people, entrepreneurial aid for 27 people, and canes and wheelchairs for 57 people.
"The provision of different types of aid is based on the needs of each elderly and the results of a field survey," he revealed.
Mampioper then expressed hope that the packages of social assistance would be genuinely helpful for the senior citizens.
Regional Secretary Mailoa, for his part, extended the Biak Numfor government's gratitude to the Ministry of Social Affairs for fulfilling the needs of local elderly residents.
"The Biak Numfor district government highly appreciates the deeds of the Social Affairs Ministry that is represented by the head of its Maluku-Papua Regional Center VI, John Mampioper," he remarked.
One of the aid recipients, Wilhelmina Kapitarauw, 77, also lauded the ministry for providing her with the items she needed.
"At this age, we, senior residents, had nothing. However, the ministry came to our aid with the social assistance," the resident of Korem Village, North Biak, stated.
To celebrate this year's National Day for the Elderly in Biak Numfor, the Ministry of Social Affairs is offering free medical treatments, including cataract surgeries, for senior citizens in addition to providing them with social aid items.
In Papua Province, the commemoration of the national day that falls every May 29 takes place at two locations, namely the districts of Biak Numfor and Jayapura.
Related news: Regional heads asked to register elderly for Paitua program
Related news: BKKBN and IRL found special school for elderly in Papua
Translator: Muhsidin, Tegar Nurfitra
Editor: Azis Kurmala
According to him, the availability of the budget is one of the government's tasks in supporting the implementation of the 2024 Pilkada.
"From 2022, we have issued circulars, all regions to prepare coordination with KPUD, regional Bawaslu, Polri, TNI, ranks to prepare financing," Tito said as quoted by ANTARA, Wednesday, May 29.
The Minister of Home Affairs explained that the regional election financing came from the regional revenue and expenditure budget (APBD), which was divided into two stages. The first stage was 40 percent sourced from the 2023 APBD and the second stage was 60 percent from the 2024 APBD.
The amount is in accordance with the regional grant agreement (NPHD) agreed by the regional government with the organizers and security forces. The existence of stages of payment realization is implemented so that regional finances are not too burdened.
"That's why from 2023, we did zoom meetings many times. I was with the team checking all regions, chasing them. Quickly pay," he explained.
In addition, Tito appreciated that 32 local governments in Papua had agreed to the NPHD with the regional and regional KPU.
However, for an agreement with the security forces, there are still 14 local governments that have not signed the NPHD with the TNI and 12 local governments with the Police. There are also local governments that have not fully realized the budget that has been agreed upon in the NPHD.
Budget support for security is needed considering that efforts to maintain security need to be carried out long before voting day.
"Not on D-days, starting from the start to create conditions that need all costs, this means that from now on the realization of the budget," said Tito.
Tito asked the governor as the representative of the central government in the regions to hold a meeting to pursue districts/cities that have not realized the regional election budget.
"Otherwise, they will say they cannot do the regional elections because there is no money, the reason is that they just went to the central level to complain to me, we have finished everything," he concluded.
The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, and French versions are automatically generated by the AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in translating, please always see Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.