A google translate.
Original Bahasa link
https://jubi.id/polhukam/2024/polda-papua-kirim-satgas-operasi-damai-cartenz-ke-intan-jaya/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR2D90-A-vn25r5wy-jIQHsBAGYgKPnqB_xZwZmQFu5Lhsm7n6X5O8Tpu_A_aem_ARejVYUJD_kzwGTyVVA47M9artmpeY5KC_tPxJe1mfmPs4mZZQNgGDDba82N5YI-GFwmOYc9KAhlO_WkBxmJvjyW#google_vignette
The Papuan Police sent the Cartenz Peace Operations Task Force to Intan Jaya
These tactical and technical steps were taken in an effort to comprehensively handle the capital city of Intan Jaya after the TPNPB-OPM attack
May 3, 2024 in Political, Legal and Security Affairs
0
Author: Alexander Loen - Editor: Alberth Yomo
Jayapura, Jubi – A total of 20 Cartenz Peace Operation Task Force personnel were sent to Intan Jaya Regency, Central Papua Province following the attack on the Homeyo Police Station on April 30 2024 which resulted in the death of a teenager named Alexsander Parapak. Not only that, this Task Force will also investigate the burning of the Inpres Pogapa Elementary School building on Wednesday 1 May 2024, and the attempted attack on Koramil 1705-05/Homeyo on 2 May 2024 by an armed group suspected of being the West Papua National Liberation Army Free Papua Organization or TPNPB -OPM. This was conveyed by the Head of the Papua Regional Police, Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri in Jayapura City, Friday (5/5/2024).
“We hope today can be calmer. I am also trying today to be able to add additional personnel assistance and our helicopter can land safely because yesterday it couldn't come in. "So today we are adding strength to take action," said Fakhiri.
Fakhiri said that if additional personnel had arrived at Intan Jaya, his party would take tactical and technical steps in comprehensive handling of Sugapa, the capital of Intan Jaya. With the hope that in the future there will be no more disturbances.
"Our helicopter is under maintenance and the other is in Boven Digoel. Our personnel have also been shifted there. "When we arrive there, we will immediately take security measures together with the Intan Jaya Police," he stressed.
Police Chief Fakhiri admitted that he had received reports that in Intan Jaya there had been disturbances in security and order (kamtibmas) such as shootings. Government services will certainly be disrupted and paralyzed. However, he asked the government to continue providing services to the community.
"The only survivors are Polri and TNI personnel and the task force assigned there. "Meanwhile, other civil servants chose to leave to protect themselves," he said.
Commander of the Joint Regional Defense Command (Kogabwilhan) III, Lieutenant General TNI Richard T.H. Tampubolon said the joint TNI-Polri apparatus had succeeded in cracking down on the TPNPB-OPM movement in Intan Jaya. "TPNPB has disturbed security and tried to control the Homeyo area for three days in a row, causing fear among the local community, some people even fled to protect themselves," said Richard.
According to Richard, the armed disturbances and arson carried out by TPNPB also paralyzed community activities in the area. "Today the TNI-Polri security forces have succeeded in carrying out an action against the TPNPB group in the Homeyo District area," he stressed.
Richard said the joint TNI-Polri apparatus assigned to Intan Jaya involved the Habema TNI Operations Command (KOOPS TNI) unit and the Nanggala Damai Cartenz Task Force. The results obtained from this operation are that the Homeyo District is gradually recovering from TPNPB's sporadic actions.
He assessed that control of security is very meaningful for the smooth and conducive situation in the lives of local people in carrying out their daily lives and activities. "The firm crackdown operation against OPM in the Homeyo District area is an effort to create regional security that will support all processes of accelerating Papua's development," he said.
Komnas TPNPB spokesperson Sebby Sambom in a written release said that TPNPB Region VIII Intan Jaya troops managed to shoot 4 members of the Indonesian military and burn down an elementary school building on May 1 2024. "TPNPB-OPM Kodap VIII Intan Jaya Brigadier General Undius Kogoya is responsible for the deaths of 4 "TNI-Polri members and an empty back car," said Sambom.
According to Sambom, the shooting incident occurred at 12.05 WIT afternoon in Enarotali Regency, precisely in Bibida Village. The incident started when members of the TNI-Polri entered without permission so we shot them. We hope that we don't blame the people of Enarotali.
"We are also ready to carry out operations in Enarotali, Deiyai, Dogiyai and Nabire districts, these 4 areas are the TPNPB-OPM operational areas. "We convey this because Prabowo Subianto and top Indonesian military officials have agreed to discuss law enforcement, so before sending TNI-Polri troops, prepare the coffins of your members' bodies and then send them," he stressed. (*)
--------------------------
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.