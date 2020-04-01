Timika, Papua (ANTARA) - In a mass antibody rapid test conducted last week, 110 officials have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Mimika District of Papua Province, the district chief said here today.

The officials are employed with the transportation office, regional disaster mitigation office, public order office, and the Mimika Baru police precinct, Mimika District chief Etinus Omaleng informed.

"Of the total 300 people (who were) tested for coronavirus using the antibody rapid test kits, 110 were found positive. The positive cases have been referred to the hospital for throat swab (tests), and their samples will be further examined by the health research and development office at a laboratory in Jayapura," he explained.

Following the identification of a new coronavirus cluster in the district, Omaleng said, he is planning to set up a quarantine facility for district officials who have tested positive in the rapid tests.

For emergency cases, the Mimika District administration is preparing an athlete dormitory (Wisma Atlet), which would be used as a quarantine facility for not only positive cases, but also patients awaiting test results.

However, the facility is currently equipped to serve fewer than 100 patients.

"It doesn't have enough beds, and 11 bedrooms have leaky roofs and no bathrooms. Therefore, we will repair and refurbish the place before it is used as a quarantine facility, and it will be able to serve more patients," he added.

Besides, the district administration is also planning to turn the Mimika Sports Complex and a Multi-Purpose Community Center in Kwamki subdistrict into quarantine centers.

Prior to the rapid test, the Mimika District administration had confirmed 41 positive cases and three deaths. Meanwhile, 15 of the total COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in the district. (INE)

