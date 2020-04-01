Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - The Papua provincial government has distributed 1,965 sets of personal protective equipment and 1,560 rapid test kits to eight hospitals in the Papua provincial capital of Jayapura to support the handling of COVID-19 cases, a spokesman said.

The hospitals comprise three regional government-owned hospitals and five privately-run hospitals, spokesman for the Papua Provincial COVID-19 Task Force Silwanus Sumule said here on Sunday.

At least five medical workers in Papua have been exposed to the COVID-19., according to the COVID-19 task force..

"A paramedical worker exposed to the COVID-19 in Merauke has been discharged from a local hospital after being treated and recovering from the disease. The other four are being treated at a number of hospitals in Jayapura," Sumule said the day before.

"The health condition of the four paramedical workers is relatively stable. Hopefully, they will recover soon," he said.

A total of 61 people in Papua have been exposed to the COVID-19 until Friday (April 10) , he said.

One of those exposed to the virus was a six-month old baby treated at a Jayapura hospital, he said.

The 61 people exposed to the COVID-19 reside in Jayapura, Sarmi, Keerom, Merauke, and Kabupaten districts..

Data from the Health Ministry show the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the easternmost Indonesian province has increased to 38 and three people have died of the disease as of Friday (April 10).

Indonesia reported 3,842 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 266 people recovering and 327 others dying of the disease until Saturday (April 11) .


