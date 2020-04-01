2) Security forces kill West Papuan separatists after deadly attack
3) Eight hospitals in Jayapura receive protective equipment and test kits
https://www.thejakartapost.com/news/2020/04/12/three-police-officers-die-following-clash-with-military-personnel-in-papua.html
1) Three police officers die following clash with military personnel in Papua
Benny Mawel The Jakarta Post
Jayapura / Sun, April 12, 2020 / 07:22 pm
Three officers from the Mamberamo Raya Police force have died while two others sustained injuries following a reported clash with military personnel in Mamberamo Raya regency, Papua, on Sunday morning.
“Two police officers were killed in the clash. However, we have received a report that another officer succumbed to his injuries at the hospital this morning,” Papua Police chief Insp. Gen. Paulus told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.
He added the incident was caused by a misunderstanding between the police officers and military personnel in the regency on Saturday.
A family member of one of the deceased victims, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said the incident occurred when more than a dozen Memberamo Raya Police officers went to the Infantry Batallion (Yonif) 755 task force post in Kasonaweja at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday following an alleged beating of their colleague by military personnel.
Two days earlier, a police officer identified as Chief Brig. Petrus Duow reportedly agreed to rent a motorbike from a local ojek (motorcycle taxi) driver for Rp 50,000 (US$3.49) per hour. However, the police officer only paid Rp 50,000 after borrowing the motorbike for three hours.
Amid the heated argument between Petrus and the ojek driver, other ojekdrivers called personnel of Yonif 755 task force to come. Ten military personnel arrived and allegedly beat Petrus.
Memberamo Raya Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Alexander Louw had told his subordinates not to seek revenge for the incident, saying he and the local military commander would work to resolve the matter.
However, around 20 police officers reportedly ignored the call and went to the military post in Kasonaweja on Sunday morning. A conflict ensued, with military personnel allegedly chasing after and shooting at the fleeing police officers.
Paulus said he had ordered the local police chief to transport the deceased and injured victims out of the area and told other officers and their families not to leave the police headquarters.
He added that he and Cenderawasih Military Command commander Maj. Gen. Herman Asaribab would go to Mamberamo Raya to resolve the conflict.
Cenderawasih Military Command spokesperson Col. Eko Daryanto said the military command and the Papua Police had formed a joint team to investigate the incident, as quoted by kompas.com. (trn)
https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/414070/security-forces-kill-west-papuan-separatists-after-deadly-attack
2) Security forces kill West Papuan separatists after deadly attack
12:39 pm on 12 April 2020
Indonesian security forces have killed three West Papuans they suspect of being part of an armed group behind a deadly attack at the premises of multi-national miner Freeport.
Clashes near the Grasberg copper and gold mine began in February, leaving left two security personnel and four rebels dead.
On 30 March, eight gunmen shot and killed New Zealand miner Graeme Thomas Wall when he and six employees of PT Freeport Indonesia were in a parking lot at the company's office in the restive province.
Two Indonesian miners were in critical condition while four others suffered minor injuries.
The West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization, claimed responsibility for the attacks. Spokesman Sebby Sambom warned mine employees to leave the area that the group declared a battle zone.
Rebels in Papua have been fighting a low-level insurgency since the early 1960s, when Indonesia annexed the region that was a former Dutch colony.
Papua was formally incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a U.N.-sponsored ballot, seen as a sham.
The mine, which is nearly half owned by US-based Freeport-McMoRan and is run by PT Freeport Indonesia, is seen by separatists as a symbol of Indonesian rule and has been a frequent target.
Local police chief Era Adhinata told the Associated Press security forces raided a house owned by a security guard of PT Freeport Indonesia, who also was a rebel supporter.
They shot and killed two suspected rebels in a gunfight, arrested the owner, and seized weapons and a morning star flag of the separatist movement.
Mr Adhinata said the two slain rebels had been identified as gunmen in the shooting of the New Zealander and the others.
He said security forces later killed another rebel during a shootout on Friday in the Mount Botak of Tembagapura mining district, and seized an assault rifle and ammunition.
A National Liberation Army of West Papua commander, Lekagak Telenggen, confirmed the police claim.
He called on the US and Indonesia to stop the gold mine operations in Papua.
https://en.antaranews.com/news/145821/eight-hospitals-in-jayapura-receive-protective-equipment-and-test-kits
3) Eight hospitals in Jayapura receive protective equipment and test kits
19 hours ago
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - The Papua provincial government has distributed 1,965 sets of personal protective equipment and 1,560 rapid test kits to eight hospitals in the Papua provincial capital of Jayapura to support the handling of COVID-19 cases, a spokesman said.
The hospitals comprise three regional government-owned hospitals and five privately-run hospitals, spokesman for the Papua Provincial COVID-19 Task Force Silwanus Sumule said here on Sunday.
At least five medical workers in Papua have been exposed to the COVID-19., according to the COVID-19 task force..
"A paramedical worker exposed to the COVID-19 in Merauke has been discharged from a local hospital after being treated and recovering from the disease. The other four are being treated at a number of hospitals in Jayapura," Sumule said the day before.
"The health condition of the four paramedical workers is relatively stable. Hopefully, they will recover soon," he said.
A total of 61 people in Papua have been exposed to the COVID-19 until Friday (April 10) , he said.
One of those exposed to the virus was a six-month old baby treated at a Jayapura hospital, he said.
The 61 people exposed to the COVID-19 reside in Jayapura, Sarmi, Keerom, Merauke, and Kabupaten districts..
Data from the Health Ministry show the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the easternmost Indonesian province has increased to 38 and three people have died of the disease as of Friday (April 10).
Indonesia reported 3,842 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 266 people recovering and 327 others dying of the disease until Saturday (April 11) .
