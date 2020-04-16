Indonesian Poachers still crossing the border into PNG
Indonesian Poachers are entering PNG despite the Government’s State of Emergency Lockdown operation
along the borders in
Western Province.
Acting South Fly Police Commander Inspector Soiwa Ricker says they cannot do much as they are crippled
because they have not
received any funds from the Covid-19 SOE emergency operations centre to conduct operations there.
Ricker says they now have 16 PNGDF soldiers and 40 members of the police mobile squad with them in Daru
but no funds to
hire dinghies and buy fuel to deploy the team to the hotspots of Torrasi, Bula and Suki.
He says these are areas for Indonesian poachers.
Ricker says they also have no funds to buy food rations for those that will be carrying out this operation as
they don’t know
who will take care of their welfare.
He has called on the provincial government’s Covid-19 Taskforce to clarify and allocate funds so they can
effectively carry out this
operation to stop poachers from entering the borders.
It’s understood COVID-19 cases in Indonesia are increasing and PNG is at the highest risk if such illegal
crossing is not stopped.
The National Government has repeatedly stated in its daily COVID-19 updates that apart from contact
tracing in East New Britain,
its priority at this time is to beef up surveillance and monitoring at the border.
FM 100 / PNG Today
