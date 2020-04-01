2) Papua extends large-scale social restrictions until May 6
----------------------------
https://en.antaranews.com/news/146580/covid-19-test-results-come-back-positive-for-124-papua-residents
1) COVID-19 test results come back positive for 124 Papua residents
47 minutes ago
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the easternmost Indonesian province of Papua increased by five to 124 as of Wednesday, according to a spokesman.
The residents, who tested positive for COVID-19, reside in the provincial capital city of Jayapura and the 10 districts of Jayapura, Boven Digul, Biak Numfor, Keerom, Mimika, Merauke, Sarmi, Nabire, Jayawijaya, and Mamberamo Tengah, Dr Silwanus Sumule, spokesman for the Papua Provincial Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19 Handling, stated on Wednesday night.
Sumule confirmed that 84 of the 124 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals, 33 have recovered, while seven have died of the virus.
The task force also recorded 160 patients under surveillance (PDP) and 3,741 people under surveillance (ODP).
Sumule believes that a higher number of people got exposed to COVID-19 owing to the ineffective physical distancing policy that led to the virus spreading easily. Related news: Papua governor to Jakarta for routine medical checkups
Related news: Jakarta Governor extends large-scale social restrictions by 28 days
Reporter: Evarukdijati/Suharto
The residents, who tested positive for COVID-19, reside in the provincial capital city of Jayapura and the 10 districts of Jayapura, Boven Digul, Biak Numfor, Keerom, Mimika, Merauke, Sarmi, Nabire, Jayawijaya, and Mamberamo Tengah, Dr Silwanus Sumule, spokesman for the Papua Provincial Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19 Handling, stated on Wednesday night.
Sumule confirmed that 84 of the 124 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals, 33 have recovered, while seven have died of the virus.
The task force also recorded 160 patients under surveillance (PDP) and 3,741 people under surveillance (ODP).
Sumule believes that a higher number of people got exposed to COVID-19 owing to the ineffective physical distancing policy that led to the virus spreading easily. Related news: Papua governor to Jakarta for routine medical checkups
Related news: Jakarta Governor extends large-scale social restrictions by 28 days
Reporter: Evarukdijati/Suharto
No comments:
Post a Comment