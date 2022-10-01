AWPA West Papua Update. No 6/ 2022

Australia West Papua Association (Sydney)
2 October 2022
There has been no improvement in the human rights situation in West Papua.
The Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence has urged the Indonesian Government to account for Papua violence. (RNZ Pacific 27 September 2022)
Violence in West Papua continues to escalate with the Indonesian government being urged to be transparent about the situation. The Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence claims the government has been covering up and restricting the international community's access to information. Commission co-ordinator Fatia Maulidiyanti said this was in relation to the murder and mutilation of four civilians in August which were not reported within the legal framework. "Instead of continuing to cover up the actual violence in Papua with various narratives, the Indonesian government must open the widest possible access to the international community."...
https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/475567/indonesia-urged-to-account-for-papua-violence
The 11th Assembly of the World Council of Churches (WCC), meeting in Karlsruhe, Germany, once again expresses the grave concern of the international ecumenical fellowship regarding the situation in Tanah Papua – the Papuan provinces of Indonesia. The Indigenous Papuan people – the vast majority of whom are Christians – continue to suffer serious and systemic violations of their physical security and human rights, including arbitrary arrests, torture and extrajudicial killings as well as sexual and gender-based violence, while independent journalists, international humanitarian organizations and human rights monitors are allowed restricted or no access to the territory. In addition, the consequences of deforestation and environmental degradation are threatening Papuan traditional livelihoods and culture. Meanwhile, both Indonesian and international corporate interests exploit the resources of the territory – including gold, copper, nickel, uranium, gas, oil and coal, as well as forest, marine and cultural resources – without any adequate economic redress to the Papuan people..... https://www.oikoumene.org/resources/documents/minute-on-the-situation-in-west-papua
61 killed in Papua over last year, 3,657 troops deployed this year alone: Watchdog
Kompas.com – August 30, 2022
Achmad Nasrudin Yahya, Jakarta – Indonesian Human Rights Watch (Imparsial) has recorded that 61 people died during a series of 63 incidents of armed violence in Papua between 2021 and July 2022.
Imparsial researcher Hussein Ahmad revealed that the 61 people who died were members of the TNI (Indonesian military), the Polri (Indonesian police), and civilians, including armed criminal groups (KKB). "Of the 61 people who dies, 37 came from civil society, 21 from the TNI and Polri and eight from KKB", said Ahmad during the launch of a monitoring report titled Armed Violence in Papua and the Impact on Civil Society on Tuesday August 30.
The results of Imparsial's monitoring also found that armed contacts between the TNI, Polri and KKB did not in fact just occur in the forests as most people from outside Papua imagine.
Ahmad said that armed conflicts usually occur in residential areas and administrative centres. The most dominant hotspot for armed conflicts meanwhile was in the highlands.
"So it's not happening in coastal areas, although there were one or two, most occurred in the Papuan highlands", said Ahmad.
In addition to this, Imparsial also noted that non-organic TNI and Polri troops were sent to Papua on at least 13 occasions between January and August 2022. The estimation of the total number of troops sent is as much as 3,657 TNI and Polri personnel which comprised 3,000 TNI officers and 657 members of the police paramilitary Mobile Brigade (Brimob). According to Ahmad, all of these non-organic troops were combat qualified. This year, Imparsial did not find that any non-organic troops were sent to Papua except those which were combat qualified. "In 2020, 2019, 2018, we found for example there were combat qualified detachments which were deployed to build the Trans Wamena-Nduga Highway or from Wamena to other regions, this was also done by detachments", he said.
[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Imparsial: 61 Orang Meninggal Dunia akibat Kekerasan Bersenjata di Papua 2021-2022".]
http://www.indoleft.org/news/2022-08-30/61-killed-in-papua-over-last-year-3657-troops-deployed-this-year-alone-watchdog.html
The gruesome killing of four civilians by six Indonesian soldiers was condemned by human rights organisations around the world. The bodies were mutilated and dumped in the local river.
West Papua: Indonesian troops arrested for killings (Green Left. August 30, 2022)
https://www.greenleft.org.au/content/west-papua-indonesia-troops-arrested-killings
Amnesty International Indonesia Deputy Director Wirya Adiwena said:
“The President’s order for the military to cooperate with law enforcement on this heinous crime is a welcome first step. But given the long history of impunity and almost zero record of accountability in Papua, we call on the military and law enforcement to ensure that all the suspected perpetrators, including military personnel, are tried in open court under civilian criminal law, not in closed military courts with internal military sanctions.” https://www.amnesty.id/rare-investigation-into-brutal-killings-of-papuans-must-result-in-justice/
Demonstration of families of victims of murder and mutilation in Timika. This action was carried out at KM 11, Wania District, Mimika Regency, Monday (29/8/2022). – IST
Photos from Jubi 30 August
Komnas HAM seeks links between Mimika murder and other murder cases
Desk 30 September 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – The National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) continues to trace various cases similar to the murder and mutilation case in Mimika Regency on August 22, 2022. The search was conducted to find similarities in the modus operandi of the killing of Indigenous Papuans. Komnas HAM suspected that the Mimika case was not the perpetrators’ first crime. “If we look at the pattern of the incident, it is strongly indicated that this is not the first time. Just wait, we will reveal it to the public,” said Komnas HAM commissioner Mohammad Choirul Anam in Jayapura City on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Anam said the commission’s visit to Papua was not only to probe the murder and mutilation in Mimika and persecution that killed a civilian in Mappi, but also to explore various other cases of violence that have occurred in Papua. He asked the public to be patient and let the commission’s team do the work. “We are still investigating, please be patient because we will definitely convey it to the public,” Anam said. Meanwhile, on the Mimika murder, Komnas HAM RI asked the Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander to evaluate the unit of Raider 20/Ima Jaya Keramo Infantry Brigade based in Timika, the capital of Mimika Regency. This is because Komnas HAM found that soldiers of the unit were involved in the firearms and ammunition trade. “There are also assembled weapons. Therefore, we ask for an evaluation, why do [violations or crimes] by TNI members continue to occur?” he said. Komnas HAM believes that the TNI Commander, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army (KSAD), and Commander of the Army Strategic Reserve Command (Pangkostrad) want a professional TNI that focuses only on defense and security. “We sense such a commitment very strongly from the TNI Commander but unfortunately violations still occur on the ground. Hence, an evaluation is urgently needed,” he said. (*)
Security approach in Papua should be reevaluated in light of latest murders: Observer
Kompas.com – September 2, 2022
Aryo Putranto Saptohutomo, Jakarta – Military observer Al Araf believes that the case of the Army personnel who were involved in the mutilation and murder of four civilians in Mimika should be used as a consideration for the government to reevaluate the military approach in resolving the conflict in Papua. "It is important for the government to reevaluate the security policies and military operations in Papua as an approach to settle the conflict", said Araf when contacted by Kompas.comon Thursday September 1.
The chairperson of the Centra Initiative management board and senior investigator with Indonesian Human Rights Watch (Imparsial) said that the government must focus on preparing other solutions to settle the conflict in Papua other then deploying military force.He believes that the military approach which has been employed for years and years has still never resolved the roots of the problem…..
http://www.indoleft.org/news/2022-09-02/security-approach-in-papua-should-be-reevaluated-in-light-of-latest-murders-observer.html
Four shot dead in Indonesia's restive Papua region
Published : 30 Sept 2022, 07:36 PM Updated : 30 Sept 2022
The West Papua National Liberation Army said its members shot people they believed were Indonesian intelligence personnel, disguised as road construction workers
Four people were shot and killed by an armed rebel group in Indonesia's restive West Papua province, the latest in a string of attacks on civilians, police said on Friday.
The West Papua National Liberation Army, which the government has designated as a terrorist organisation, said its members on Thursday night shot people they believed were Indonesian intelligence personnel disguised as road construction workers.
"Our troops succeeded in shooting dead four Indonesian intelligence officers disguised as workers," Sebby Sambom, a spokesperson for the rebel group said in a statement, adding that the victims' bodies were still being held by the group. He did not provide evidence to substantiate the claim that the victims were intelligence officers.
Indonesia's easternmost provinces of Papua and West Papua have seen a long-simmering independence movement, which has intensified in recent years. The Indonesian military maintains a heavy presence in the impoverished region, and has been accused by activist groups of human rights abuses, which it denies. West Papua's police spokesperson, Adam Erwindi, said a total of 12 road construction workers had been shot, but added that an investigation had been launched into whether the deceased were in fact civilians or military personnel. "We are also still looking into the conditions of the remaining victims, and where their exact locations are now," Adam said.
A military spokesperson in West Papua declined to comment on the attack.
The rebel group, which is the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement, also killed nine civilians in July, and eight telecommunications technicians in March, according to police.
https://bdnews24.com/world/south-east-asia/ldxe8192kz
Carving up Indonesia’s Papua province
Widodo says move from two to five provinces is to aid development, skeptics see blow at indigenous people’s power
By JOHN MCBETH AUGUST 19, 2022
The five administrative divisions of Indonesian Papua. Central Papua is aqua. Highland Papua is blue. South Papua is forest green. Papua province (what's left of the giant province from which those three were separated) is lavender. West Papua, unchanged territorially, is pea green. Map: Wikipedia
The Indonesian Government’s decision to carve up the sprawling province of Papua into four has been widely seen by its detractors as a strategic move to divide and conquer the rebellious indigenous population living mostly along the central mountain chain.
But the leading proponent of the move, President Joko Widodo, who has probably paid more attention to Papua than any previous leader, has always insisted it is aimed at speeding up development, delivering better public services to a vast region where poverty is commonplace.
Despite a last-minute intervention by the Papuan People’s Council (MRP), which threatened widespread demonstrations, the three new provinces – South Papua, Central Papua and Highland Papua – were finally declared on June 30............
https://asiatimes.com/2022/08/carving-up-indonesias-papua-province/
It was disappointing that the Pacific leaders did not raise the human rights situation in West Papua at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, except for the Marshall Islands. President Kabua in his statement said that
“The Republic of the Marshall Islands also affirms the role of the Pacific Islands Forum in addressing human rights issues in West Papua, including the prior call for engagement with the UN Human Rights High Commissioner”.
And maybe why?
RI keeps Pacific in good graces ahead of UN meeting
Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post) PREMIUM Jakarta Fri, September 9, 2022 Foreign
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi (left) speaks to Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during her courtesy call at the State House in Suva, Fiji, on Sept. 6.(Courtesy of Foreign Ministry/-)
From article
Papua in mind
Retno’s Pacific trip was timed perfectly before she heads to New York in the US to attend the annual high-level meetings of the UN General Assembly, and coincides with preparations for the next cycle of Indonesia’s Universal Periodic Review, a UN Human Rights Council mechanism, in November. Dafri Agussalim, an international relations expert from Gadjah Mada University, said Retno’s journey could have been an attempt to persuade certain Pacific island nations from putting Papua on the agenda. “It is quite clear that the trip is a diplomatic [effort] to prevent the Papua issue from being brought up during the UNGA,” Dafri told The Jakarta Post on Thursday. “It is an undertaking that Indonesia ought to do continuously, and not just in preparation for the UNGA.” It has become customary for Indonesia to defend itself at the UNGA from attempts to internationalize the murky human rights situation in Papua, with certain Pacific island nations leveling accusations of human rights abuse. (tjs)https://www.thejakartapost.com/world/2022/09/09/ri-keeps-pacific-in-good-graces-ahead-of-un-meeting.html
Ali: Fiji PM and President continue to remain silent on atrocities in West Papua
LUKE NACEI 8 September, 2022
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere continue to remain silent and stand with colonisers like Indonesia despite the atrocities faced by the West Papua, says Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC) coordinator and human rights activist Shamima Ali. Ms Ali made the comment after Mr Bainimarama and Ratu Wiliame along with some Members of Parliament and academics attended Indonesia’s Independence Day celebration at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Tuesday night with Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi.
“We would like to tell these leaders that last week six elite troops of the Indonesian Forces were arrested and accused of involvement in the killing of four indigenous West Papuans and the mutilation of their bodies,” she claimed. Ms Ali further claimed that four days ago, seven people were found guilty of treason after raising the Morning Star flag in West Papua.
“This is the Indonesia the Prime Minister and President choose to stand with. “Today, we raise the Morning Star as we do every Wednesday not only here in Fiji but the world over to stand with the people of West Papua in their ongoing struggle for independence. “We urge all pacific island nations to raise their voices and support West Papua’s right to self-determination and independence.”Questions sent to the President’s office and Prime Minister’s office on Ms Ali’s comments remained unanswered when this edition went to press.
Wale: Indonesia’s ‘futsal gift’ should not deter our stand for West Papua
OPPOSITION Leader, Matthew Wale says the new Futsal Stadium handed over by the Indonesian government should not deter Solomon Islands support for fellow Melanesians in West Papua. Whilst acknowledging the gift from Indonesia, Mr Wale said Solomon Islands should never allow this to be the 30 pieces of silver to betray our fellow Melanesians in West Papua. He said the new Futsal Stadium is a dream come true for the futsal code in the country, but it should never change our stand and perspective on West Papua. The Opposition Leader said it is not right that Solomon Islands voice is silenced by this ‘gift’ from speaking for the voiceless people of West Papua who continue to suffer under the colonial oppression of Indonesia. Mr Wale said the Prime Minister knows well because he is a strong supporter of West Papua. “Our current Prime Minister is a strong supporter of West Papua and I urge him to raise the issue of West Papua to the visiting Indonesia delegation during their meetings,” he said. Mr. Wale also issued a call to the visiting Indonesia government delegation to facilitate Solomon Islands earlier calls to enable the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit West Papua.
Why Indonesia’s engagement with Pacific countries matters
Sovereignty, trust and mutual benefit are all at stake when so many regions come together under the Indo-Pacific banner.
ARISTYO RIZKA DARMAWAN
Last week, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi wrapped up a brief official visit toto Fiji and Solomon Islands. On her agenda, apart from the usual high-level bilateral meetings, was a discussion with Filimon Manoni, the Deputy Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, on how Indonesia can cooperate more deeply with the region. Despite their proximity to Indonesia, Pacific Islands countries are often overlooked in Jakarta’s foreign policy. There have been tensions between Indonesia and some Pacific Islands countries, particularly Vanuatu, which has raised the issue of human rights violations in West Papua. The Melanesian Spearhead Group, an intergovernmental organisation based in Vanuatu, has been vocal on the issue, with its secretariat even recognising the United Liberation Movement for West Papua as an observer, amid a bid for full membership....
https://www.lowyinstitute.org/the-interpreter/why-indonesia-s-engagement-pacific-countries-matters
Maybrat displaced people traumatized, hesitant to return to hometowns: Church News Desk 28 Jubi August 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – The Manokwari Sorong Diocese Catholic Church has recently persuaded the displaced people of Maybrat to return to their hometown in Kisor Village. However, they are still traumatized following what happened in Kisor on September 2, 2021, when, after the attack on Kisor Military Post, police officers especially the mobile brigade acted repressively against civilians while chasing the perpetrators of the attack.
Pastor Izaak Bame of the Manokwari Sorong Diocese told this as a response to the appeal of West Papua Governor Paulus Waterpauw to the Maybrat Regent to send the Maybrat displaced people home. Some of them are even still taking shelter in Maybrat forests. Bame said the church also longs for the Maybrat community to return home. But the church regretted that there was no guarantee for the safety of the people, and it meant that the situation was not ideal for these people to return as they were still traumatized. “It turns out that they experienced police brutality before. After the Kisor incident, wherein a mobile brigade member was killed, the security forces searched for the perpetrator but in the process, they also tortured the community, seized people’s belongings, and even arrested some people who had nothing to do with the murder in Kisor Military Post,” he told Jubi via WhatsApp on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
“As a Pastor, I would like to convey to the Governor that the Maybrat displaced people may return to their hometowns on the condition that there is a written agreement to immediately withdraw all Indonesian Military [TNI] and Police personnel in Maybrat Regency. The agreement must be stamped and signed by the [West Papua] Governor, [Maybrat] Regent, and the TNI and police, as well as the church as community representatives,” Bame added. Bame said the local government must also guarantee the continuation of the teaching and learning process for the children of Maybrat. “Education is important for their future. We also urge that health workers be placed in the hometowns of the displaced people, especially in the center of the District capital,” he said. He further asked the security forces not to interfere with priests, pastors, or church officials. “Please do not disturb the Church officers who are serving the people in the villages of the South Aifat and the Greater East Aifat,” he said. (*) https://en.jubi.id/maybrat-displaced-people-traumatized-hesitant-to-return-to-hometowns-church/
Seven convicts of raising Morning Star released
Jubi 28 September 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – Seven students who raised the Morning Star flag at Cenderawasih Sport Center, Jayapura on December 1, 2021, were released from Abepura Penitentiary on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10:32 Papua time. They were released after serving 10 months in prison. The seven students are Melvin Yobe (29), Melvin Fernando Waine (25), Devio Tekege (23), Yosep Ernesto Matuan (19), Maksimus Simon Petrus You (18), Lukas Kitok Uropmabin (21), and Ambrosius Fransiskus Elopere (21).
Upon their release, the students were immediately greeted by their families and lawyers. Their release was also closely guarded by police officers. A number of policemen were seen holding firearms. Melvin Yobe was grateful that he and his friends were able to survive ten months of detention in good health. They also expressed their gratitude to everyone who has supported them so far. Melvin Yobe said he would continue his fight for truth and justice in Papua. He said the struggle must continue because injustice continues to occur in Papua.
Helmi, the lawyer of the seven students, said it was time for them to be released. “The verdict was in August 2022 while they were arrested and detained in December 2021. Today is exactly ten months after their detention in prison so today they are free,” Helmi told Jubi Helmi hoped that in the future, allegations against the Morning Star fliers could be resolved through non-court mechanisms. “Papua Special Autonomy Law No. 2/2021 stated that Papua has distinctive characteristics in the form of a regional symbol and its own flag, the Morning Star. So raising the Morning Star should not be a problem as long as it is interpreted as a cultural symbol,” he said. Previously, on August 28, the panel of judges at the Jayapura District Court found the seven Morning Star raisers guilty of treason. They were each sentenced to 10 months in prison and required to pay compensation for state losses worth Rp 5,000.
However, the panel of judges stipulated that the sentence is fully deducted by the detention period that has been served. Therefore in September, Melvin Yobe and his friends are declared free for they have served 10 months in prison. In the verdict, the panel of judges stated that the defendants’ actions of marching while shouting “Free Papua” and “We are not Red and White (Indonesian flag)” had fulfilled the elements of treason, as well as their action of unfurling banners with the words “Self Determination For West Papua, Stop West Papua Militarism” and “Indonesia Immediately Open Access for the UN Human Rights Commission Investigation Team to West Papua”.
The ruling also stated that the defendants’ call for the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) did not need to involve raising the Morning Star flag and marching while shouting “Free Papua”. The panel of judges then returned the evidence of a koteka (male sheath), three noken (traditional woven bag), two bead necklaces, four jeans, five shirts, a jacket, two cellphone chargers, and three cellphones to the defendants. However, some evidence namely a slingshot, two Morning Star flags and a banner were confiscated for destruction. (*)
Military members torture two Papuans in Mappi Regency – One victim dead, the other wounded
Case / Indonesia, West Papua / 6 September 2022
West Papua human rights defenders have revealed the killing and torture of two indigenous Papuans in the remote Mappi Regency, Papua Province, on 30 August 2022. According to information received, at least ten military personnel of the Yonif Raider 600 Modang infantry unit collectively tortured Mr Bruno Anonim Kimko and Mr Yohanes Kanggum inside a military post in the Bade Village, Edera District. The post commander, Lieutenant Masrianto, and a civilian woman allegedly watched the torture. Mr Kimko died shortly after due to his injuries. The military police and the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) have launched an investigation into the case.
https://humanrightsmonitor.org/case/military-members-torture-two-papuans-in-mappi-regency-one-victim-dead-the-other-wounded/
Police officer beats indigenous Papuan unconscious in Wamena
Case / / 15 September 2022
Police officers tortured indigenous Papuan youth, Brayen Renaldy Gombo, inside a police patrol car in the highland town of Wamena, Jayawijaya Regency, on 14 September 2022. Brayen is currently receiving medical treatment at the Jayawijaya General Hospital. According to the information received, he has not regained consciousness after the torture. The police officers arbitrarily arrested Brayen Renaldy Gombo because he was making fun of officers who were conducting a raid and seizing alcoholic drinks.
The incident occurred as Brayen and three friends walked from Hom-Hom Street to Papua Street around 8:00 pm. The police officers dragged him inside the control car and forced him to drink alcoholic drinks while beating him to the head and body for almost one hour. Relatives later found the patrol car while looking for Brayen at the Hom-Hom sub-district police station in Wamena. Brayen was unconscious as police officers brought him back to his house. As he did not regain consciousness, the relatives admitted him to the Jayawijaya General Hospital.
https://humanrightsmonitor.org/case/police-officer-beats-indigenous-papuan-unconscious-in-wamena/
Interim President: Mourning the 60th anniversary of the New York Agreement
August 15, 2022 in News, Statement
Today, August 15th, marks sixty years since West Papua was betrayed. On this day in 1962, my people’s future was snatched from us by men in New York, without a single West Papuan present. The New York Agreement was a secret deal signed by three colonial powers, the United States, Indonesia, and the Netherlands. It produced the Indonesian invasion of 1963, the start of our occupation and the beginning of our anguish. But the deal also contained a stipulation for a UN referendum, in which the people of West Papua would decide our own destiny. A fair referendum never arrived: the 1969 Act of No Choice was a sham, with just over 1000 people intimidated into staying with Indonesia. West Papuans are still waiting to fulfill our right to self-determination, six decades later.
Today we mourn our betrayal, and the hundreds of thousands of West Papuans killed, tortured, and imprisoned under Indonesian occupation. But we must also commit ourselves to strengthening our struggle for liberation. On behalf of the Provisional Government, I am calling on all West Papuans – in the cities, in exile, in the refugee camps, or fighting in the bush – to refuse to celebrate Indonesian Independence day on August 17th. Do not raise their flag. We have our own flag, our own Independence Day, which we are ready to celebrate when our sovereignty is finally delivered.
To the world, I say: help us right the great wrong of 1962 and achieve our independence. With our Provisional Government, our Cabinet offices, our Ministers and our army, we are ready to take charge of our own affairs. To Indonesia, I say: you must allow the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights into West Papua, to show the world what you are doing to my people.
August 15th, 1962, will always be a day of sorrow for us West Papuans. It is very painful to think of all the indigenous Melanesian people who lost their lives under Indonesian rule. But we will never accept occupation: I am calling on my people not to take part in Indonesia’s independence celebrations. We are instead mourning the killing and displacement of West Papuans in Nduga, Oksibil, Maybrat and elsewhere.
We will keep fighting until there is self-determination, a fair and internationally mediated referendum, until we win independence. Our time will come.
Benny Wenda Interim President ULMWP Provisional Government
Yamin Kogoya: West Papua’s colonial fate – UN ‘New York Agreement’ https://asiapacificreport.nz/2022/08/15/yamin-kogoya-west-papuas-colonial-fate-un-new-york-agreement/
Papuan scribe bags Indonesia's press freedom award
Victor Mambor, co-founder of tabloid Jubi, is often targeted for reporting on human rights issues
https://www.ucanews.com/news/papuan-scribe-bags-indonesias-press-freedom-award/98328
