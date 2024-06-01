1) Security forces arrest Papuan man accused of killing Indonesian Lieutenant – TPNPB says he is a civilian not involved in the shooting
2) Arrest of TPNPB Leader in Paniai fuels tensions between joint security forces and TPNPB
3) West Papua can set example in palm oil downstreaming: Minister
4) Papua government hopes Pancasila values embedded in young people
------------------------------------
Human Rights Monitor
https://humanrightsmonitor.org/case/security-forces-arrest-papuan-man-accused-of-killing-indonesian-lieutenant-tpnpb-says-he-is-a-civilian-not-involved-in-the-shooting/
1) Security forces arrest Papuan man accused of killing Indonesian Lieutenant – TPNPB says he is a civilian not involved in the shooting
AKBP Bayu Suseno stated on 11 May 2024, that on that date at approximately 10:40 am, the Cartenz Peace Operations Task Force arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for the murder of Lieutenant Oktovianus Sogalrey, head of the Aradide Danramil 1703-4 post. The suspect was found in possession of the victim’s mobile phone. AKBP Bayu identified the suspect as Anan Nawipa, a 30-year-old resident of Widimeida Village, Paniai Regency. The arrest reportedly took place in Bapouda Village, Paniai Regency.
The Cartenz Peace Task Force confiscated several items as evidence, including a mobile phone containing a SIM card belonging to the victim. Officers also seized a bladed weapon and a bank account book from the suspect. “The evidence secured includes a mobile phone with the SIM card belonging to Lieutenant Oktovianus Sogalrey, a machete, a set of L-shaped keys, a BRI bank account book, and a blue-black side bag,” said AKBP Bayu.
On 15 2024, the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) issued a statement clarifying the arrest of Andarias Nawipa by Indonesian security forces. The TPNPB claims that Nawipa is a civilian and not a member of their organisation, and that he was wrongfully arrested and accused of involvement in the shooting of Danramil Agadide. The TPNPB denies any connection between Nawipa and the shooting, stating that he is a motorcycle taxi driver who happened to be at the scene of the crime after the attack.
——————————————————————
Human Rights Monitor
https://humanrightsmonitor.org/news/arrest-of-tpnpb-leader-in-paniai-fuels-tensions-between-joint-security-forces-and-tpnpb/
2) Arrest of TPNPB Leader in Paniai fuels tensions between joint security forces and TPNPB
The arrest of Peni Petrus Pekei, also known as Petrus Pekei, by the Cartenz Peace Operation Task Force Cartenz and the Dogiyai Police on 17 May 2024, has sparked controversy in Paniai, Central Papua. Pekei, allegedly the General Operations Commander for the TPNPB-OPM (West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Organisation) in the Dokoge-Paniai region, was arrested near Paniai. Papua Police claim Pekei is responsible for extortion, threats, violent theft, and illegal possession of a firearm in Yatamo district on 31 January 2015. The alleged victim is Nicolas Worabay. Additionally, authorities state Pekei has been on the wanted list since 11 November 2016.
TPNPB-OPM Denies Accusations
Otto Jimmi Magai Yogi, head of the TPNPB-OPM Dokoge-Paniai Army, emphatically denies all charges against Pekei. Yogi affirms that Pekei has never been involved in a case of violence that threatened the sovereignty of Indonesia.
In a video message sent to media outlets on 20 May 2024, Yogi disputed the Papua Police’s claims through the Cartenz Peace Task Force. He argues the accusations actually pertain to himself and his colleagues, Damianus Magai Yogi and Aloysius Kayame. According to Yogi, they served sentences between 2016 and August 2017 at the Papua Regional Police and Nabire Penitentiary. Yogi claims they were teenagers at the time of the incident, following the death of their leader, Leo Magai Yogi, in a 2014 shootout with security forces in Nabire.
“The main perpetrator was the late Leo Magai Yogi,” Yogi asserted. “We, including myself, Damianus Magai Yogi and Aloysius Kayame, were arrested by the Papua Regional Police in Jayapura. We served sentences in both the regional police and the Nabire District Court. The firearm was also returned to the authorities through the Paniai Regional Police.”
Yogi further argues that all accusations against Pekei are false and designed to create instability in a previously peaceful region. He reiterated his claim that they served sentences in Nabire Prison between 2016 and 2017.
Yogi also denied Pekei’s involvement in the shooting of a military district chief (Danramil). He additionally challenged the claim that Pekei was on a wanted list (DPO) prior to his arrest. “We have never seen any official document declaring Peni Pekei a wanted man,” Yogi stated. “His inclusion on the DPO list only appeared after his arrest.”
Yogi concluded by urging the police to release Pekei immediately, claiming his innocence in all accusations and his role in maintaining peace in the region. He questions the police’s motives, suggesting they are fabricating charges to disrupt the current peaceful situation.
Joint Security Forces alledge that critmes were commited
According to AKBP Faizal Ramadhani, head of operations of the Cartenz Peace Task Force, the arrest was based on a police report filed on 1 February 2015 (LP/01/K/II/2015/PAPUA/RES PANIAI) and a warrant issued on 11 November 2016 (DPO/36/XI/2016/DITRESKRIMUM).
In a written statement, Faizal explained that Pekei is accused of extortion, threats, violent theft, and illegal possession of a firearm in Wotai village, Yatamo district, Paniai, on 31 Januarywa 2015. The alleged victim is Nicolas Worabay.
AKBP Bayu Suseno, Head of Public Relations for the Cartenz Peace Task Force, further stated that Pekei holds a significant position as the commander of general operations for the TPNPB OPM in the Dokoge Paniai headquarters.
Presently, Pekei is detained at the Nabire Police Station for further investigation into his alleged involvement with the TPNPB-OPM. The information available points to this arrest and detention being arbitrary.
-------------------
3) West Papua can set example in palm oil downstreaming: Minister
June 1, 2024 23:36 GMT+700
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman highlighted the immense potential of Manokwari district in West Papua as a pioneer in palm oil downstream development.
He said that approximately 100–200 hectares of land are necessary for the downstream process.
"We can refine palm oil into cooking oil, thereby reducing our reliance on imports," he stated in a press release issued on Saturday.
With downstreaming, Indonesia will not depend on global palm oil prices. The country can independently manage its production and downstream activities, allowing processed products to find markets within the country.
“In the event that world palm oil prices decline, we can still market our products domestically,” he emphasized.
Amran also underscored the need for regional governments and farmers to maintain oil palm plantations to sustain production.
His ministry has provided replanting assistance for 2,300 hectares, with the possibility of further expansion.
"We already controlled the PSR (people's palm oil rejuvenation) as well," he disclosed.
Such efforts are expected to lead the Papua region toward food self-sufficiency, encompassing both oil palm and other food production.
Furthermore, West Papua aims to supply neighboring provinces such as Central Papua, Papua Highland, and Southwest Papua.
Amran said that he also considers Papua a strategic area, given its enormous land.
He said that he is targeting developing the region as a rice barn for neighboring provinces. This aligns with ongoing initiatives to optimize the 20,000-hectare agricultural land area in stages.
The ministry plans to leverage modern agricultural systems to enhance productivity, maintain quality, and reduce costs.
Related news: CPO, coal, and durian constitute largest exports to China: Kadin
Related news: Indonesia calls for fair UK due diligence rules on palm oil
Translator: Muhammad Harianto, Resinta Sulistiyandari
He said that approximately 100–200 hectares of land are necessary for the downstream process.
"We can refine palm oil into cooking oil, thereby reducing our reliance on imports," he stated in a press release issued on Saturday.
With downstreaming, Indonesia will not depend on global palm oil prices. The country can independently manage its production and downstream activities, allowing processed products to find markets within the country.
“In the event that world palm oil prices decline, we can still market our products domestically,” he emphasized.
Amran also underscored the need for regional governments and farmers to maintain oil palm plantations to sustain production.
His ministry has provided replanting assistance for 2,300 hectares, with the possibility of further expansion.
"We already controlled the PSR (people's palm oil rejuvenation) as well," he disclosed.
Such efforts are expected to lead the Papua region toward food self-sufficiency, encompassing both oil palm and other food production.
Furthermore, West Papua aims to supply neighboring provinces such as Central Papua, Papua Highland, and Southwest Papua.
Amran said that he also considers Papua a strategic area, given its enormous land.
He said that he is targeting developing the region as a rice barn for neighboring provinces. This aligns with ongoing initiatives to optimize the 20,000-hectare agricultural land area in stages.
The ministry plans to leverage modern agricultural systems to enhance productivity, maintain quality, and reduce costs.
Related news: CPO, coal, and durian constitute largest exports to China: Kadin
Related news: Indonesia calls for fair UK due diligence rules on palm oil
Translator: Muhammad Harianto, Resinta Sulistiyandari
Editor: Anton Santoso
-------------------------------------------
https://en.antaranews.com/news/314967/papua-government-hopes-pancasila-values-embedded-in-young-people
4) Papua government hopes Pancasila values embedded in young people
June 1, 2024 17:24 GMT+700
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - The Papua provincial government hopes to see the values of Pancasila embedded in every young Papuan.
Acting Papua Regional Secretary Derek Hegemur called on all stakeholders to instill Pancasila values in all elements of the nation, especially the younger generation.
"Pancasila is the best ideology for Indonesians, embodying national wisdom and values," he remarked after a Pancasila commemoration event in Jayapura on Saturday.
Hegemur emphasized the importance of young Papuans strengthening their national values, particularly in today's age of open information access.
"Pancasila must remain the foundation, even amidst widespread information," he emphasized.
By strengthening Pancasila values, the younger generation can maintain their identity, uphold Pancasila principles, and critically evaluate information that may not align with Indonesia's culture and spirit, he said.
"The ease of connecting with people worldwide presents a great opportunity for young people," he highlighted.
He added that information openness allows them to encounter diverse viewpoints, fostering acceptance of differences in opinions.
Hegemur concluded by underscoring the crucial role Pancasila values play for young Papuans, equipping them to uphold the philosophy's noble ideals.
Related news: Pancasila key foundation to help achieve Golden Indonesia: Ministry
Related news: Pancasila liberates Indonesia from dependence on foreign parties
Translator: Qadri, Kenzu
Acting Papua Regional Secretary Derek Hegemur called on all stakeholders to instill Pancasila values in all elements of the nation, especially the younger generation.
"Pancasila is the best ideology for Indonesians, embodying national wisdom and values," he remarked after a Pancasila commemoration event in Jayapura on Saturday.
Hegemur emphasized the importance of young Papuans strengthening their national values, particularly in today's age of open information access.
"Pancasila must remain the foundation, even amidst widespread information," he emphasized.
By strengthening Pancasila values, the younger generation can maintain their identity, uphold Pancasila principles, and critically evaluate information that may not align with Indonesia's culture and spirit, he said.
"The ease of connecting with people worldwide presents a great opportunity for young people," he highlighted.
He added that information openness allows them to encounter diverse viewpoints, fostering acceptance of differences in opinions.
Hegemur concluded by underscoring the crucial role Pancasila values play for young Papuans, equipping them to uphold the philosophy's noble ideals.
Related news: Pancasila key foundation to help achieve Golden Indonesia: Ministry
Related news: Pancasila liberates Indonesia from dependence on foreign parties
Translator: Qadri, Kenzu
Editor: Anton Santoso
--------------------
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.