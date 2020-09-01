2) Indonesia police fire warning shots at Papua student protest
3) ’You are not representatives of Papua’: Indonesia lashes out at Vanuatu at UN
4) COVID-19: W Papua plans for health services overload
1) Papuan protestors forcibly dispersed by police
9:34 pm on 28 September 2020
Indonesian police have forcibly dispersed hundreds of West Papuan university students holding a demonstration in Jayapura.
The students were peacefully protesting against the extension of special autonomy status in the Indonesian-ruled propvinces of Papua
The demonstration at the Cenderawasih University was broken up by dozens of armed police, as shots were heard being fired.
It's the latest in a series of demonstrations against special autonomy around cities in Papua and elsewhere in Indonesia.
Reports from region last week said hundreds of demonstrators were arrested at different locations across Nabire regency.
A spokesperson for Indonesia's government said that in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 strict health protocols were being applied across the country.
This included restrictions on gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.
2) Indonesia police fire warning shots at Papua student protest
SEPTEMBER 28, 2020
BY AGUSTINUS BEO DA COSTA, STANLEY WIDIANTO
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police fired warning shots on Monday during a protest in Papua by several hundred university students opposing plans to extend a special autonomy status that critics say has not done enough to help people in one the country’s poorest areas.
The 2001 Special Autonomy Law which is set to expire next year was supposed to give the area a larger share of revenue from its rich resources and more political autonomy. “Despite the funds, health care isn’t guaranteed and education remains minimal,” student Ayus Heluka said by telephone after attending Monday’s rally at Cendrawasih University in the Papuan capital of Jayapura. Papuan police spokesman Ahmad Kamal confirmed by telephone that police had fired warning shots but denied a claim by a lawyer at the rally that two students had been hurt and three arrested.
Video and photo footage on social media showed people running in panic after shots were heard. There has been a flare-up in tensions in Papua between security forces and separatists groups in recent weeks, with the deaths of at least two civilians and two soldiers, including the shooting of a popular Christian pastor. Papua has been plagued by separatist tensions since the former Dutch colony was incorporated into Indonesia after a U.N.-backed 1969 referendum called the Act of Free Choice, which has been widely criticised by human rights groups.
Extensive protests erupted in 2019 in several cities in Papua in response to claims of racist abuse and physical mistreatment of Papuan students in the city of Surabaya. Some Papuan pro-independence groups warn demonstrations against the renewal of the special autonomy law could persist. The government has previously said it working to develop the region. An official at the home ministry’s regional autonomy office, which oversees the issue, declined to comment on Monday, when asked about Monday’s rally and extending the law. Adriana Elisabeth, who researches Papuan communities, said that were benefits from special autonomy, such as scholarships and infrastructure, but said the benefits “do not reach those in the grassroots.”
Editing by Ed Davies
3) ’You are not representatives of Papua’: Indonesia lashes out at Vanuatu at UN
Tri Indah Oktavianti The Jakarta Post
Jakarta / Mon, September 28, 2020
Indonesia has lashed out at the Republic of Vanuatu over what Indonesian representatives say are its continuing efforts to raise “artificial human rights concerns” in Papua.
At the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Diplomat Silvany Austin Pasaribu said Vanuatu had an “excessive and unhealthy obsession” with how Indonesia acted and governed in its easternmost provinces and said Vanuatu’s actions were “shameful” and in opposition to the fundamental principles of the UN charter.
“You are not the representatives of the people of Papua, and stop fantasizing about being one,” she said while representing Indonesia during the right of reply to a statement made by Vanuatu. “Papuans are Indonesians. All of us play an important role in the development of Indonesia, including on the island of Papua.”
Previously, in an address during the general debate session, Bob Loughman – the Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu – had called on the Indonesian government to address alleged human rights abuses against the indigenous people of Papua. He said that last year, leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum had respectfully called on the Indonesian government to allow the UN Human Rights Office to visit Papua.
He said there had been little progress on the matter. “I, therefore, call on the Indonesian government to please hear the previous call of the pacific leaders,” he added.
Read also: After a year of Papuan antiracism rallies, discrimination remains an everyday occurrence
In her response, Silvany highlighted the principle of noninterference in the domestic affairs of other countries, which she claimed was the fundamental principle of the UN charter.
She also called on the Vanuatu government to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries. “Indonesia will defend itself from any advocacy of separatism under the guise of artificial human rights concerns. Papua and West Papua have been irrevocable parts of Indonesia since 1945. [...] It is final, irreversible and permanent,” she added.
She said Vanuatu had yet to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination; the International Covenant of Economic, Social and Cultural rights; and was not party to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.
“We call on the government of Vanuatu to please fulfill your human rights responsibilities to your people and to the world,” Silvany added. The diplomat said accusations of human rights abuses in Papua were common on international stages.
4) COVID-19: W Papua plans for health services overload
5 hours ago
Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) - The province of West Papua is preparing a technical guidance in anticipation of overburdening of health services due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The province has already drafted an operational plan to handle the pandemic, executive chairman of the West Papua COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Derek Ampnir, said in Manokwari on Monday.
The operational plan has been drawn up to ensure that the disaster can be handled properly using available medical resources, security forces, and volunteers, he explained.
“We will take into account the health services. For example, if there are health workers in exposed health facilities, they will calculate how long they have to be rested. If there are no more health workers there, then yes, we would have to find volunteers," Ampnir informed.
He further said that the Health Office will look into the technicalities to ensure the availability of health workers in facilities such as health centers and hospitals so that uninterrupted health services can be provided to the people of West Papua.
"The time limit for isolation of COVID-19 patients is 14 days. If it is health workers who are exposed to it (coronavirus), their absence must be filled so that services can continue," he explained.
Although it affects the use of the budget, the measure must be taken so that all health facilities in West Papua can operate normally, he noted adding that he hoped the work of all health workers in the province would be optimized.
Apart from Manokwari, a large number of health workers have been exposed to COVID-19 in Bintuni Bay, Sorong, and Raja Ampat, he informed.
The West Papua government is striving to ensure that this does not impact the stability of health services, he said.
"We are very concerned that they (health workers) have a big role in handling COVID-19. For this reason, we have continued to urge all health workers to be truly disciplined in implementing health protocols — wherever they are, when working, or doing activities outside of their duties," he said.
Chairperson of the Manokwari district’s COVID-19 task force, Dr. Henri Sembiring, had earlier stated that a number of Community Health Facilities (Puskesmas) in Manokwari had to be temporarily closed because health workers at the facilities had tested positive for coronavirus.
In Manokwari, he said, the cluster of health workers testing positive has so far reached 73 — 37 of them are being treated in hospitals, while 36 are being treated in Puskesmas.
The number of health workers exposed to COVID-19 in the district has continued to increase since last week, he said. (INE)
EDITED BY INE
EDITED BY INE
