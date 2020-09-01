2) Regarding Papua, Indonesia denies Vanuatu’s accusation
3) Talking Indonesia: digital attacks on activists and the media
Vanuatu mentions West Papua at UN
1) Vanuatu - Prime Minister Addresses General Debate, 75th Session
26 Sep 2020 - Bob Loughman, Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu, addresses the general debate of the 75th Session of the General Assembly of the UN (New York, 22 – 29 September 2020).
(20 Min in)
A google translate. Be-aware google translate can be a bit erratic.
original bahasa link at
Tim Okezone, Okezone · Minggu 27 September 2020 13:28 WIB
JAKARTA - Indonesian representatives have denied Vanuatu's allegations of human rights violations in Papua.
Using the right of first reply, Indonesian diplomats called Vanuatu's accusations baseless and demanded that the Pacific nation stop trying to interfere in Indonesia's domestic affairs.
"It's a shame that this one country (Vanuatu) continues to have an excessive and unhealthy obsession with how Indonesia should act or regulate itself," said young Indonesian diplomat Silvany Austin Pasaribu in a PJTRI release.
Silvany Austin said that the basis of the UN Charter is on the principle of non-intervention and respect for the territorial sovereignty of other countries. "Until you (Vanuatu) do it, don't lecture other countries."
He further stated that Indonesia as a country that has various cultures, hundreds of ethnic groups, ethnic groups and languages, is committed to human rights.
"We value diversity, respect tolerance, and everyone has the same rights in the third largest democracy in the world," he said.
"We also promote and protect human rights, where everyone has the same rights under the law," he continued.
The Indonesian government reiterates that Papua and West Papua are inseparable parts of Indonesia and Vanuatu does not have any right to speak on behalf of the Papuan people.
"You (Vanuatu) are not representatives of the Papuan people and stop fantasizing about being their representative," said Silvany Austin.
"The people of Papua are the people of Indonesia, we all play an important role in the development of Indonesia, including on the island of Papua.
It was conveyed that in accordance with the principles of the United Nations, Indonesia will continue to maintain the integrity of its territorial sovereignty, and fight all attempts at separatism.
"The provinces of Papua and West Papua are parts of Indonesia that cannot be challenged since 1945 and have been officially supported by the United Nations and the international community for decades." This (status) is final, irreversible and permanent. "
Indonesia at Melbourne
3) Talking Indonesia: digital attacks on activists and the media
September 27, 2020
Dave McRae Dave McRae is a Senior Lecturer at the Asia Institute in the Faculty of Arts at the University of Melbourne. He is also an Associate at the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society.
Recent years in Indonesia have seen repeated instances of the hacking of activists’ social media accounts, the defacing of media websites, as well as political influencers and automated bots attacking critics and promoting a pro-government line. On top of these digital attacks, the Indonesian government also twice throttled or shut down the internet in 2019, first in Jakarta and then in Papua.
Digital attacks on activists and the media raise a host of questions: who is responsible for these attacks, what effect do they have on Indonesian democracy, and what reforms are needed to better protect Indonesian internet users?
In this week’s Talking Indonesia podcast, Dr Dave McRae discusses these issues with Damar Juniarto, executive director of the Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (SAFEnet).
The Talking Indonesia podcast is co-hosted by Dr Dave McRae from the University of Melbourne’s Asia Institute, Dr Jemma Purdey from Monash University, Dr Dirk Tomsa from La Trobe University, and Dr Charlotte Setijadi from the Singapore Management University.
Look out for a new Talking Indonesia podcast every fortnight. Catch up on previous episodes here, subscribe via iTunes or listen via your favourite podcasting app.
