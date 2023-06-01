-------------------------------
1) Discrimination against victims’ families revealed in Mimika murrder trial: Komnas HAM
News Desk - Mimika Murder And Mutilation Trial
2 June 2023
Jayapura, Jubi – Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) Atnike Nova Sigiro reports that the Timika District Court’s trial has shown discrimination against the families of the victims in the Mimika murder and mutilation case.
The four defendants accused of murder and mutilation are Roy Marten Howay, Andre Pudjianto Lee, Dul Umam, and Rafles Lakasa. The incident took place in Settlement Unit 1, Mimika Baru District, Mimika Regency on August 22, 2022. The victims were four Nduga residents named Arnold Lokbere, Irian Nirigi, Lemaniel Nirigi, and Atis Tini.
During the trial proceedings, Sigiro said on May 31, the victims’ families faced different treatment. One aspect of this mistreatment was the rigorous inspection of their belongings, which occurred twice: when entering the Court building and when entering the courtroom.
The security forces in Timika conducted these inspections. Additionally, Komnas HAM noted that the number of family members allowed to attend the trial was restricted to a maximum of 20 individuals, despite the courtroom appearing spacious enough to accommodate more people.
“Another notable observation was the presence of heavily armed security personnel throughout the trial process. The security was provided by members of the Mimika Police, Babinsa, and Brimob,” Sigiro added.
Sigiro said Komnas HAM had requested the Timika District Court to establish clear and legally binding regulations regarding access to trials. These regulations should ensure equal opportunities for everyone and guarantee that there are no restrictions imposed on the families of victims when entering the courtroom.
Furthermore, Komnas HAM urged the Mimika Police chief to maintain adequate security during the trial in a proportionate manner that does not instill fear or apprehension among trial attendees.
Komnas HAM has also requested the Timika District Attorney to conduct a thorough evaluation of the coordination mechanism in the murder and mutilation case. This evaluation is necessary due to multiple postponements of the trial process, which were attributed to the prosecutor’s negligence. The judges have reportedly rescheduled the trial for this case eight times.
In a separate statement, Helmi, a member of the Papua Coalition of Law Enforcement and Human Rights acting as the legal representative of the victim’s family, emphasized that the inspection experienced by the family of victims should strictly adhere to the regulations outlined in the trial rules.
Helmi emphasized that, as per the regulations, only court security officers are granted the authority to carry out luggage searches during court proceedings.
“Any individuals other than Court Security Officers are prohibited from conducting luggage checks on court visitors,” Helmi told Jubi on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Final stage of trial
The trial proceedings for the Mimika murder and mutilation case have reached their final stage. On May 8, 2023, the public prosecutor presented the charges, asserting that Andre Pudjianto Lee, Dul Umam, and Rafles Lakasa had been proven to have committed premeditated murder together. According to the prosecutor, their actions of premeditated murder disrupted the stability and security of Timika City.
The prosecutor further stated that the murder, accompanied by mutilation, was driven by negative sentiments and discriminatory treatment based on identity, ethnicity, or certain groups.
In addition to seeking a life imprisonment sentence for the three defendants, the prosecutor requested that Andre Pudjianto Lee and his accomplices remain in detention and be ordered to pay court costs.
Previously on May 4, 2023, the prosecutor also presented the charges against Roy Marten Howay. Roy Marten Howay was found guilty of joint premeditated murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment.
Military court verdict
The murder and mutilation case involved six soldiers from the Raider 20/Ima Jaya Keramo Infantry Brigade. The soldiers were separately prosecuted in the Surabaya High Military Court III and Jayapura Military Court III-19.
Maj. Inf Helmanto Fransiskus Dakhi stood trial at the Surabaya High Military Court III. On January 24, 2023, the panel of judges led by chief judge Col. Chk Sultan, along with member judges Col. Chk Agus Husin and Col. Chk Prastiti Siswayani, found Dakhi guilty of premeditated murder. He was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment and discharged from the Army.
The other five soldiers were Capt. Inf Dominggus Kainama (who passed away on December 24, 2022, due to heart disease), First Pvt. Rahmat Amin Sese, First Pvt. Rizky Oktaf Muliawan, First Pvt. Robertus Putra Clinsman, and Chief Pvt. Pargo Rumbouw.
On February 16, 2023, the Military Court III-19 Jayapura found the four defendants guilty of premeditated murder. The Court sentenced Sese and Muliawan to life imprisonment, while Clinsman received a 20-year imprisonment and Rumbouw 15 years. All were dismissed from the Army.
Maj. Inf Helmanto Fransiskus Dakhi lodged an appeal against the verdict. On April 12, 2023, the Appellate Panel of Judges at the Surabaya High Military Court III overturned the decision of the previous panel.
The Appellate Panel of Judges concluded that Dakhiwas only guilty of being an accomplice to murder, committed in association with other criminal acts with the intention of facilitating the unlawful acquisition of goods. As a result, his sentence was reduced to 15 years of imprisonment. (*)
On the occasion, the minister invited the businesswomen, who run micro and small enterprises, to improve the quality of their products by optimizing Biak's local materials, as she believes that the region's materials can be used to make innovations in the motifs of bags and batik.
"Biak and the Papua Island, in general, are blessed with a wealth of varied local materials, such as leaves, wood roots, and other natural motifs," the minister remarked.
Minister Rismaharini pledged to provide support to the businesswomen to enable them to produce high-quality products of clothing, bags, and batik that are in line with the current trends.
"It is necessary to provide training courses to Papua businesswomen, so they can produce high-quality products. The training should involve knowledge-sharing activity of the current trends of the models and styles of clothing, bags, and print batik," the former Surabaya mayor stated.
The minister also invited the businesswomen to optimize the natural resource potential of Biak Numfor in producing commodities of high quality.
Nelce Atatanoi, one of the businesswomen, lauded and welcomed the minister's suggestions during the meeting.
"Madam Minister Rismaharini promised to assist us by providing the required raw materials for producing clothes to improve the quality of business products of Biak women," she stated.
Atatanoi also expressed hope that the minister would assist native Papuan businesswomen by providing capital, so they can develop their businesses.
During the activity, Minister Rismaharini was accompanied by Head of Biak Numfor District Herry Ario Naap and his deputy Calvin Mansnembra, Acting Regional Secretary Zizi Mailoa, and several ranks from the Social Affairs Ministry.
The minister's entourage arrived on Friday at 11:45 WIT (Eastern Indonesian Standard Time) and is scheduled to fly to Surabaya, East Java, after the conclusion of the minister's working visit to Biak.
During her visit to a shipyard in Agats on Thursday (June 1), the minister was impressed by the 19 young local engineers capable of assembling 27 fiberglass longboats in nine months.
"It is not easy for them to construct the 27 longboats. It is not merely about the money but their perseverance to study and discipline," Rismaharini stated.
"They have learnt to be consistent in their work, and we can now present the 27 longboats for residents in Asmat," she added.
The new capability that the young local engineers have will be a breakthrough for residents in Asmat, and they will now have other ways to acquire a boat for transportation or trade besides just buying it from outside sources, the minister explained.
"I believe it was unimaginable for them in the past that they can construct a ship, but now, they have proved themselves capable," Rismaharini remarked.
The minister then drew attention to the importance of continuing the breakthrough by providing training and workshop on ship maintenance and repair to ensure the young engineers are always capable of the job.
"We see that the boats have many uses, but if the maintenance is non-existent, the boats will be abandoned because it will be dangerous if they leaked," she stated.
Apart from ensuring the boat and the shipyard's sustainability, providing such training and workshop would also encourage other local youth to join the industry, the minister added.
"I hope the pioneers will set an example for their peers and their brothers to continue moving forward, so they can catch up with improvement and (development) equity with other regions in Indonesia," Rismaharini stated.
New things in the world of green coffee aren’t very common. There are tons of new varieties, but very few make it to production level. Maybe a judge at a coffee competition will get to try it, but rarely will it reach commercially viable quantities. Novel processing methods like anaerobic fermentation (in all its many forms) have entered the equation, but even those have been popular for half a decade now. The truly new things are fleeting, but they are exciting when they occur. Like a new origin for instance.
And that’s exactly what Lexington, Virginia’s Roadmap Coffeeworks has to offer. Working with Cafe Imports, Roadmap is the first North American or European roaster to have a specialty-grade coffee from West Papua, and the best part is, it’s available for all to try.
Many are familiar with coffee from Papua New Guinea, an Oceanic island nation just north of Australia. These PNG coffees come from the eastern part of New Guinea. West Papua comprises the farthest westernmost part of the island and is actually a province of Indonesia. Historically the coffees produced in West Papua never leave Indonesia. Until now.
Hailing from the Wamena region, this coffee was grown at 1,800 MASL by 20 smallholder farmers. The Indonesian heirloom variety coffee is washed, an atypical processing method for the region. And if you were expecting a PNG coffee, think again. Flavor notes for this coffee include apple, cashew, and molasses, with a juicy body, papaya aroma, and chocolatey finish.
This is also a coffee with a cause. Working in partnership with Cafe Imports, Roadmap will be donating $7 for each bag purchased to Grounds for Health, a non-profit organization that provides women’s healthcare in coffee producing communities. 12oz bags of West Papua are available for purchase via Roadmap’s website for $17.
For more information or to order a bag of West Papua coffee, visit Roadmap Coffeework’s official website.
Zac Cadwalader is the managing editor at Sprudge Media Network and a staff writer based in Dallas. Read more Zac Cadwalader on Sprudge.
Head of the Office's Manpower Department Hans Himber said here on Friday that the training provided by community BLKs would be very helpful in supporting the government's program to improve labor quality.
"Some time ago, BLK Kalam Kudus Jayapura held training in graphic design," he noted.
His side praised the concern of community BLKs, which are seeking to provide training to the surrounding community.
"For this reason, we hope that other BLK communities can help the government in providing training for quality improvement," he said.
The community BLK is a manifestation of the Manpower Ministry's efforts to bring training facilities and infrastructure closer to the community, he explained.
"There are around 20 BLK communities in Papua that were built using the central government's budget, so let's join the training organized by them," he said.
According to him, community BLKs offer many programs and participants can get more job opportunities after receiving training.
The training programs, he said, are expected to help make Papuan people competent and get more easily accepted when applying for jobs. They could even open new jobs for other people, which could help reduce the unemployment rate, he added.
Earlier, the Manpower Ministry allocated a budget of Rp1 billion (US$67 thousand) to help finance institutional vocational training for job seekers in Biak Numfor district, Papua.
The budget was sourced from the state budget (APBD) and distributed through BLK Sorong.
Last year, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin said that ecosystem development and transformation of community job training centers could help resolve human resource issues amid the national and global economic situations.
