Jakarta (ANTARA) - Vice President Ma'ruf Amin discussed several topics, ranging from strengthening bilateral cooperation to territorial sovereignty, at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Vanuatu Jotham Napat Nauka at the Vice President's Palace here Monday.

"We have to encourage bilateral relations that are mutually beneficial and mutually respectful, especially towards each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Amin stated while opening the meeting.

He noted that apart from intensifying cooperation in development and the economy, Indonesia is also ready to serve as a gateway for Vanuatu to enter the ASEAN market.

On that occasion, Amin also highlighted efforts made by the Indonesian Government to achieve welfare equality among people, including Papua's residents.

The vice president stated that development in Papua is conducted by still paying respect to the diversity that exists there.

"I want to emphasize that the welfare approach will continue to become the main priority by respecting diversity and based on the principles of fairness, equity, and sustainability. The settlement of security issues is also done through a comprehensive approach," he expounded.

The Papua Special Autonomy Development Acceleration Steering Committee (BP3OKP) has also been formed with the task and authority of implementing and evaluating the development acceleration program in Papua.

"The granting of this special autonomy has been planned for the long term up to 2042," the vice president remarked.

At Monday's meeting, Nauka stated that his visit to Indonesia is a fundamental step to recover trust and to express eagerness to build sound cooperation between Vanuatu and Indonesia.

Nauka also echoed his country's keenness to forge technical cooperation agreement between both nations as well as to establish sister city and sister province partnership that he said can be started with Papua Province. 

