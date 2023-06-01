https://en.tempo.co/read/1738915/former-papua-governor-lukas-enembe-indicted-over-rp45-bln-bribe
1) Former Papua Governor Lukas Enembe Indicted Over Rp45 Bln Bribe
Translator Ricky Mohammad Nugraha
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Inactive Papua Governor Lukas Enembe has been indicted for bribery charges with a spectacular amount of Rp45.8 billion, or roughly US$3 million, which was given by two private sector actors in relation to infrastructure projects in Papua.
“Such gratification was given to the defendant, which is an act that goes against his duties,” says the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) public prosecutor in reading the indictment file at the Jakarta Corruption Court on June 19.
According to prosecutors, the first businessman providing the graft was Piton Enumbi who owns PT Melonesia Mulia Mulia, and reportedly also owns PT Lingge-Lingge, PT Astrad Jaya, and PT Melonesia Cahaya Timur. Enumbi is charged with bribing the Papuan governor up to Rp10.4 billion.
Prosecutors have also charged Lukas Enember over bribes he received from Rijatono Lakka, the director of PT Tabi Anugerah Pharmindo and PT Tabi Bangun Papua, and CV Walibhu. KPK has indicted Lakka for bribing a state official up to Rp35.4 billion.
The prosecutor explained that the alleged money flowing from Piton Enumbi began when Lukas was elected Governor of Papua in the 2013 regional leader election. Piton was Lukas' former campaign team in the local election. After taking office, Lukas ordered the Head of the Papua Public Works and Housing at that time Mikael Kambuaya to give the project to Piton.
Meanwhile, the graft money flowing from Lakka was detected in 2017 when Lukas Enembe is believed to have ordered his subordinates to provide construction projects for companies owned by Rijatono, marred with kickback deals.
The amount of bribes in this indictment is far greater than the KPK's initial allegation when naming Lukas Enembe as a suspect at the end of 2022. Initially, KPK suspects that Lukas only received Rp 1 billion in bribes and Rp 10 billion in gratuities from various projects in Papua Province.
ADE RIDWAN | M. ROSSENO AJI
