1) Growing concerns spark calls for evaluation as troop deployment intensifies conflict in Papua
News Desk - Armed Conflict In Papua
14 June 2023
Coordinator of the Papua Peace Network, Septer Manufandu delivered conflict resolution material in Papua in a public lecture entitled "Is Dialogue Possible in the Middle of Conflict Escalation?" organized by the International Relations Study Program of the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Cenderawasih University in Jayapura City on Tuesday (13/6/2023). - Jubi/Theo Kelen
Jayapura, Jubi – The deployment of military troops to Papua has prompted calls for evaluation. The presence of numerous troops has intensified the armed conflict in the region and heightened tensions.
Anum Latifah Siregar, the director of the Democracy Alliance for Papua, stressed the importance of assessing the deployment procedures for these troops.
During a public lecture organized by the International Relations Study Program of the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences at Cenderawasih University, Siregar highlighted that the deployment of troops for military operations other than war has granted the central government the ultimate decision-making power over security policies in Papua. This transfer of authority has implications for the region’s governance and autonomy.
The escalating conflict and the centralization of security policies have raised questions about the feasibility of engaging in constructive dialogue to address the underlying issues. Siregar’s remarks shed light on the complex dynamics at play and the need for a comprehensive evaluation of the troop deployment and its implications for Papua.
According to the Democracy Alliance for Papua, a significant number of security forces with combat and intelligence qualifications, totaling 9,205 individuals, were deployed to Papua in 2022. Among them were 7,850 TNI soldiers and 1,355 police personnel.
As reported by the 2022 Papua Human Rights Commission, there were 10 casualties among TNI soldiers and 14 others who sustained injuries. Additionally, four policemen lost their lives, and three others were injured during the same year. Meanwhile, five members of the TPNPB lost their lives, a total of 39 civilians died, and ten civilians were injured throughout 2022.
Siregar pointed out that the deployment of troops to Papua had not followed the correct procedures thus far. The deployment for military operations other than war should require approval from the House of Representatives. Siregar doubted whether the President as the highest command sought such approval. It appears that this step was omitted.
Meanwhile, Septer Manufandu, the coordinator of the Papua Peace Network (JDP), said peaceful dialogue was the most effective approach to resolve the conflict that did not entail sacrificing lives.
Manufandu mentioned that JDP had developed the Jakarta-Papua peace dialogue concept, which had been disseminated in 42 districts in Papua through different approaches. He hoped that all conflicting parties and those impacted by the conflict would support peaceful dialogue as the pathway to resolution.
Manokwari, Jubi – In a solemn gathering held at the Secretariat of the PapuaCustomary Council in Wondiboy District, 20 individuals including 15 survivors and their families commemorated the Bloody Wasior Tragedy. It was to honor those whose lives were lost 22 years ago due to the alleged sweeping, arrest, torture, and killing by state apparatus.
Recalling the horrifying experience, Frans Saba (30) shared the cruelty he endured. At that time, he was unaware of the circumstances that led to his arrest and subsequent burial that left only his head exposed. Frans further expressed the ongoing anguish of not having found some of his missing family members.
During the ceremony, the survivors and their families drew strength from one another, emphasizing the need for unity and solidarity in their pursuit of justice.
The event was attended by Frans Saba, Yakob Bokwai, Yulianus Bokwai, Otniel Sarumi, Elly Ayomi, Nehemia Urus, Yan Ataribaba, Peki Kubiari, Marthapina Bokwai, Oktovina Ataribaba, David Wosiri, Agus Urbon, Mikha Wamati, and Yohanes Nusowi.
Govt’s commitment to non-judicial settlement falls short
Saba revealed that in late 2022, the government established a team to address human rights violations through non-judicial means. The team approached them with promises to provide educational support, health insurance, and rehabilitation for the victims’ children. However, Saba emphasized that accepting these offers did not mean abandoning the pursuit of justice through the judicial process.
Unfortunately, despite 22 years having passed since the tragedy, the government has yet to fulfil its promises of non-judicial settlement. Saba expressed his disappointment, stating that the team merely collected information but failed to follow through with any substantial actions.
During the commemoration, several demands and statements were read as follows:
The government must immediately establish a monitoring team to ensure the implementation of recommendations for non-judicial settlement of human rights violations in the 2001 Wasior case, prioritizing the recognition of citizens’ rights as human beings.
The Central Government, the West Papua Provincial Government, and the Wondama Bay Regency Administration must take proactive measures to prevent any recurrence of human rights violations in the future.
The victims demand concrete proof of rehabilitation assistance.
The judicial process must be carried out in accordance with Law No. 26/2000 on Human Rights Court.
The Wondama Papuan Customary Council actively supports the reconciliation efforts for the victims of the Wasior tragedy.
Despite the state’s promises of non-judicial settlement, the lack of action has left the victims and their families disillusioned and reinforces the need for continued advocacy for justice and reconciliation. (*)
