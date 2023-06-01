Tuesday, June 6, 2023

1) West Papuan ‘provisional’ government backs full membership of MSG



2) West Papuan leader reiterates calls for release of NZ hostage 
3) Deputy minister pushes civil servant development in Papua  
4) West Papua, Southwest Papua acting governors send off Hajj pilgrims  


--------------------------


1) West Papuan ‘provisional’ government backs full membership of MSG 
By APR editor -  June 6, 2023

Asia Pacific Report

The self-styled provisional government of the United Liberation Movement of West Papua
“with the people” of the Melanesian region have declared political support for full West Papuan membership of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG).

In a statement issued in the Vanuatu capital of Port Vila after a meeting of thew ULMWP executive in Jayapura last Sunday, West Papua Council chair Buchtar Tabuni said full membership of the MSG would be a “sign of victory” for the Papuan nation seeking to become independent from Indonesia.

“[West Papua] membership in the MSG is our safety [net]. The MSG is one of the UN [recognised] agencies in the Melanesian sub-region, as well as the PIF [Pacific Islands Forum] and others,” he said.

“For this reason, West Papua’s full membership in the MSG will later be a sign of
safety for the Papuan people to become independent”.

The declaration of support was attended by executive, legislative and judiciary leaders who expressed their backing for full MSG membership status for the ULMWP in the MSG by signing the text.

Representing the executive, Reverend Edison K. Waromi declared in a speech: “Our agenda today [is] how to consolidate totality for full membership [ULMWP at MSG].


“Let’s work hand in hand to follow up on President Benny Wenda’s instructions to focus on lobbying and consolidating totality towards full membership of the MSG.”

‘Bargaining position’
This was how he ULMWP could “raise our bargaining political position” through sub-regional, regional and international diplomacy to gain self-determination.

Judicial chair Diaz Gwijangge said that many struggle leaders had died on this land and wherever they were.

“Today the struggle is not sporadic . . .  the struggle is now being led by educated people who are supported by the people of West Papua, and now it is already at a high level, where we also have relations with other officially independent countries and can sit with them,” he said.

“This is extraordinary progress. As Melanesians, the owners of this country, who know our Papuan customs and culture that when we want to go to war, we have to go to the wim haus [war house].

“Today, Mr Benny Wenda, together with other diplomats, have entered the Melanesian and African, Caribbean and Pacific countries, and more states [are] running.”

Gwijangge added that now “we don’t just scream in the forest, shout only outside, or only on social media”.

“Today we are able to sit down and meet with the presidents of independent countries . . .”

Legal basis for support
The events of today’s declaration were the legal basis for political support from the leadership of the provisional government of the ULMWP, he said.

“For this reason, to all the people of West Papua in the mountains, coasts and islands that we carry out prayers, all peaceful action in the context of the success of full membership in the MSG.

“As chairman of the judicial council, I enthusiastically support this activity.”

In February, Barak Sope, a former prime minister of Vanuatu, called for Indonesia’s removal from the MSG.

Despite being an associate member, Indonesia should not be a part of the Melanesian organisation, Sope said.

His statement came in response to the MSG’s revent decision to hire Indonesian consultants.

Sope first brought West Papuan refugees to Vanuatu in 1980.

The same month, new Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka declared support for full West Papuan membership of the MSG.


-------------------------------------


2) West Papuan leader reiterates calls for release of NZ hostage 
1:15 pm today  
The leader of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) is reiterating his call to West Papua Liberation Army (TPNPB) militants to release the New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens whom they have held hostage since February.
In a statement on Friday, the movement's president Benny Wenda strongly urged the militants to reconsider their recent threat to shoot Mehrtens, saying it goes against all Papuan beliefs and teachings.
Wenda said for over sixty years the blood of innocent Papuans has been spilled on their ancestral lands by Indonesian security forces and he cannot comprehend why the militants would even consider spilling the blood of another innocent on their lands.
He urged the militants to consider the impacts this would have on Mehrtens family but also the damage such an action would have on their national liberation cause.
"I would like to strongly encourage my brothers and sisters in the TPNPB camp to reconsider the threat made against the pilot and what this would mean to his grieving family, as well as to our national liberation cause," he said.
"All West Papuans know that international law is on our side: Indonesia's military occupation and initial claim on West Papua being clearly wrong under international law. But so too is taking the life of an innocent person who is not involved in the conflict."
Wenda also condemned the Indonesian government's insistence on a military approach to resolving the hostage situation, saying the priority for all parties should be the safe return of Phillip Mehrtens to his family.
"I would also like to urge the government of Indonesia not to make any reckless statements or actions regarding this hostage crisis," he said, adding that "The Indonesian government has a duty to assist in Mehrtens' safe release."
"I also urge the government of New Zealand, the UN and the international community to exert pressure on Jakarta to ensure his safe release as soon as possible, and to listen to the voices, cries and demands of the Papuan people who wish to be free in their own land."
He said Mehrtens has unwittingly been made into a pawn in a decades-long conflict between Indonesia and the colonised peoples of West Papua.


---------------------------------------------


3) Deputy minister pushes civil servant development in Papua  
6 hours ago

Jakarta (ANTARA) - Deputy Minister of Home Affairs John Wempi Wetipo has asked his ministry's Human Resources Development Agency (BPSDM) and related ministries/agencies to pursue quality-development activities for civil servants in all Papuan provinces.

According to a press release received in Jakarta on Monday, Wetipo said that the BPSDM and related ministries/agencies can resort to organizing civil servant development activities as part of efforts to boost the human development index (HDI) score of Papua, which is still stuck below the national average.

"The low HDI score presents a major challenge to the provinces of Papua, West Papua, and the four newly-formed autonomous regions (DOBs)," he added.

The four Papuan DOBs are Central Papua province, South Papua province, Highland Papua province, and Southwest Papua province.

He highlighted 2022 data pegging Papua province's HDI score at 61.39, which put it in 34th place in the national rankings. Meanwhile, West Papua's score was recorded at 65.89, with the province placing one rank higher than Papua. The figures were still far below the national average of 72.91, he noted.

The deputy minister delivered the statement on behalf of Home Affairs Minister Muhammad Tito Karnavian while opening the 2023 national coordination meeting (Rakornas) of the BPSDM in Jakarta on Monday.

According to Minister Karnavian's directives, the related ministries/agencies can also formulate sustainable policies, programs, and activities with the aim of boosting Papua’s HDI score, he added.

"BPSDM and (related) ministries/agencies are expected to provide coaching activities to civil servants and the peoples of Papua, West Papua, and the four DOBs. The activities should primarily involve facilitation, consultation, monitoring, assistance, and also various education and training programs," Wetimpo added.

He also appealed to the BPSDM and related ministries/agencies to provide reports on the efforts made to boost the HDI scores of Papuan regions to President Joko Widodo through the Home Affairs Minister.

"(We would like to ask you to) report all the efforts to Mr. President through Mr. Home Affairs Minister. Later, the Home Affairs Ministry will also coordinate and evaluate the implementation of affirmative action in Papua, West Papua, and the four DOBs," he added.

 

Related news: Papua urges community job training centers to train local workforce
Related news: Minister lauds Asmat youth capable of constructing long boats
Related news: Social empowerment in Asmat is manifestation of Pancasila: Minister

 

Reporter: Tri Meilani, Tegar Nurfitra
Editor: Azis Kurmala


———————————————————

4) West Papua, Southwest Papua acting governors send off Hajj pilgrims  
12 hours ago

Manokwari (ANTARA) - West Papua Acting Governor Paulus Waterpauw and Southwest Papua Acting Governor Muhammad Musa'ad sent off 723 Hajj pilgrims of the two provinces departing from Makassar for Saudi Arabia, Monday.

The Hajj pilgrims are scheduled to depart for the Holy Land from the Hajj Embarkation Point of Makassar, South Sulawesi, on Monday. The West Papuan Hajj pilgrims belong to flight groups 19 and 20 in this year's Hajj season.

"We would like to ask you, while performing the fifth pillar of Islam in the Holy Land, to pray for the people and the governments of West Papua and Southwest Papua," Governor Waterpauw stated when contacted in Manokwari.

He also highlighted the theme of this year's Hajj -- "Elderly-friendly Hajj" -- while urging the Religious Affairs Ministry and the teams it formed to make all-out efforts to accompany the elderly pilgrims and comply with all the applicable rules during the holy journey.

"Hopefully, all Hajj pilgrims will always be blessed with health and strength to properly perform the Hajj pilgrimage. I would also like to extend gratitude to the Religious Affairs Office of West Papua Province and all related parties that have supported the implementation of this year's Hajj pilgrimage," he added.

The governor also drew attention to the presence of heads of local governments of the two provinces during the ceremony, saying that their presence serves as proof of the governments' care for the people.

"I would also like to remind you all that the world is currently being hit by extremely hot weather, so it is essential to prepare all the required equipment to support your pilgrimage activities," Waterpauw noted.

Earlier, the flight group 19 arrived at the Makassar Embarkation Point on June 3, while the group 20 arrived a day later. 

Related news: Ministry urges Garuda to stick to hajj flight schedule
Related news: Minister suggests incentives for volunteers helping elderly pilgrims
Related news: Gov't explores the use of GPS bracelet for elderly hajj pilgrims  

Reporter: Tri Adi S, Tegar Nurfitra
Editor: Azis Kurmala

---------------------------
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)