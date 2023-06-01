Manokwari, Papua Barat (ANTARA) - The West Papua Environment Office (DLH) has conducted a dissemination program on solutions for addressing plastic waste issues to local students on the occasion of the 2023 World Environment Day.

"Through this dissemination, we aim to provide knowledge to SD (elementary school) and SMP (junior high school) students on how to properly manage plastic waste in their homes," said Acting Head of the West Papua DLH Raymond Yap in Manokwari on Tuesday.

Yap also expressed hope that the students would spread the word in their respective areas about the importance of proper plastic waste management.

During the activity, the students were briefed on the importance of proactively disseminating information about the dangers of poor plastic waste management in their respective areas.

Yap stated that the office also invited all West Papuans to take care of the environment from plastic waste, taking advantage of the momentum offered by the celebration of World Environment Day.

"Moreover, plastic waste has become one of the major issues in the world, as it takes a long time to break down," he pointed out.

"On this World Environment Day, we would like to call on the people to be able to properly manage plastic waste in their surroundings," the office head affirmed.

He also noted that the plastic waste pollution dissemination activity was aligned with the theme of "Solutions to Plastic Pollution," which was echoed during this year's World Environment Day.

Earlier, the West Papua DLH had also organized several similar activities under the theme of "Plastic Waste Utilization."

The activities held were a plastic waste craft competition and a trash can painting contest in Manokwari, Yap noted.

