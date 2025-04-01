1)  Benar News. A letter from the editors 

After 10 years of reporting from across the Asia-Pacific, BenarNews is pausing operations due to matters beyond its control.
The U.S. administration has withheld the funding that we rely on to bring our readers and viewers the news from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, the Philippines and island-states and territories in the Pacific.
We have always strived to offer clear and accurate news on security, politics and human rights, to shed light on news that others neglect or suppress, and to cover issues that will shape the future of Asia and the Pacific.
Only last month, we marked our 10th anniversary with a video showcasing some of the tremendous but risky work done by our journalists.
Amid uncertainty about the future, we’d like to take this opportunity to thank our readers and viewers for their loyalty and trust in BenarNews.
And to Benar journalists, cartoonists and commentary writers in Washington, Asia, Australia and the Pacific, thank you for your hard work and passion in serving the public and helping make a difference.
We hope that our funding is restored and that we will be back online soon.
Kate Beddall
Managing Editor
Imran Vittachi
Deputy Managing Editor
The districts benefiting from this initiative include Jayawijaya, Lanny Jaya, Tolikara, Nduga, Central Mamberamo, Pegunungan Bintang, Yahukimo, and Yalimo.
Head of the Education and Culture Office of Highland Papua Aron Wanimbo stated when contacted here on Friday that the free meals program represents a significant move by the central government to nurture Indonesia's golden generation.
"This is a really good program. The central government has prepared breakthroughs in preparing a golden generation for Indonesia in 2045, one of which is starting by providing nutritious meals to students in Indonesia," he elaborated.
According to the office head, this program is highly feasible to be implemented in all educational institutions across eight districts in Highland Papua.
Wanimbo explained that Acting Governor of Highland Papua Velix V Wanggai had directed that the MBG program be adapted to the unique circumstances of Highland Papua.
"It must be contextual, for instance, the cooking process must involve women in the church, youth, and PKK (Family Empowerment and Welfare teams)," he remarked.
Wanimbo further noted that his office fully supports the free meals program and continues to coordinate with the education offices in the eight districts.
The Indonesian government officially launched the free nutritious meals program on January 6, 2025, as one of the main programs of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka for their 2024–2029 term.
Through the program, the government aims to improve the nutritional intake for children under five, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and schoolchildren up to high school level.
Translator: Yudhi Efendi, Raka Adji
Editor: Azis Kurmala
