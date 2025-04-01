Monday, April 7, 2025

1) CSI delivers statement on recent human rights developmenst in West Papua at UN HRC

 


2) Papuan Students Call for National Resistance: "Close Freeport, Return Amungsa Land!”
3) World’s largest deforestation project fells forests for bioethanol fuel, sugar and rice in Indonesia




https://humanrightsmonitor.org/news/csi-delivers-statement-on-recent-human-rights-developmenst-in-west-papua-at-un-hrc/

1) CSI delivers statement on recent human rights developmenst in West Papua at UN HRC

Human Rights News / IndonesiaWest Papua / 7 April 2025 
Christian Solidarity International (CSI) delivered a statement at the UN Human Rights Council on 28 March 2025, warning of Indonesian Government plans to expand its military presence and exploit natural resources in West Papua. CSI highlighted growing threats undermining the land rights of indigenous Papuans. The organization expressed particular concerns regarding the possible re-launch of a government-steered transmigration program to West Papua as well as the new rice and sugarcane estate project in the Merauke Regency. The Strategic National Program (PSN) devastates tropical rainforests and jeopardize the survival of indigenous West Papuans in the regency.
CSI’s concerns also stem from recent changes to Indonesia’s military code, which have effectively removed checks on the military’s power and could increase the number of troops deployed in West Papua. These developments come amid ongoing displacement of local communities, as more than 79,000 Papuans have reportedly been forced from their homes by military operations. CSI stressed that these measures are at odds with international mandates such as the Durban Declaration and the UN Programme of Action on the Eradication of Racism, both of which affirm indigenous peoples’ rights to their land and resources.
In response, Indonesia’s delegation rejected allegations of discrimination in the six Papuan provinces and promised continued dialogue with local stakeholders, including indigenous communities. CSI’s Director of Public Advocacy, Joel Veldkamp, maintained that such assurances do not match the lived realities of West Papuans, who fear for their very survival under the government’s development plans. CSI reiterated its call on Indonesia to halt environmentally destructive projects in West Papua and allow international human rights observers to access the region.

Full oral CSI statement at the Human Rights Council 58th Session, Agenda Item 9, General Debate, delivered on 27 March 2025:

„Thank you, Mr. President.
In West Papua, indigenous peoples face renewed threats to their land rights.
Since his election last fall, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has announced a revival of the Indonesian government’s transmigration program to settle non-indigenous people in West Papua. He has also authorized the creation of 2 million hectares of new rice and sugar plantations, and an agreement for the British firm ‚British Petroleum‘ to expand the Tangguh facility’s oil operations by 50%.
These projects threaten not only the third largest rainforest in the world and one of the most biodiverse regions on the planet, but also the land that the indigenous peoples of West Papua call home. Amnesty International’s Indonesia director Usman Hamid rightly calls environmental degradation an “existential threat to the people of West Papua.”
Moreover, military battalions accompany these projects. The increased military presence in West Papua is particularly concerning, as Indonesia’s parliament last week amended the country’s military law, removing checks on the military’s power.
With estimates that more than 79,000 West Papuans already remain internally displaced by military operations, protecting Papuans’ land ownership is an urgent imperative.
The Durban Declaration calls on states “to ensure that indigenous peoples are able to retain ownership of their lands and of those natural resources to which they are entitled under domestic law.”
Christian Solidarity International calls on the government of Indonesia to halt its transmigration program in West Papua, protect indigenous land rights, and allow international rights monitors to enter the region.“



A google translate
Original Bahasa link

Monday, April 7, 2025 - 16:22 WIT

2) Papuan Students Call for National Resistance: "Close Freeport, Return Amungsa Land!”




Dozens of students who are members of the Independent Forum of West Papua Students (FIM-WP) Manokwari Region took to the streets, demanding the closure of the Freeport company. Photo: Julianus / MPR


Manokwari, Mediaprorakyat.com – The voice of resistance from Bumi Cenderawasih echoed again. Dozens of students who are members of the Independent West Papua Student Forum (FIM-WP) Manokwari Region took to the streets, Monday (7/4), voicing their strong rejection of the presence of PT Freeport Indonesia in Papua.

The peaceful demonstration held in front of the Mansinam 1 Dormitory, Jalan Gunung Salju, Amban, Manokwari was part of a wave of national actions that took place simultaneously in various major cities in Papua, such as Jayapura, Sorong, Timika, and Nabire.

With a burning spirit, Field Coordinator Loti Selak stated that this action was a response to the extension of the cooperation contract between Indonesia and the United States which reopened the gold exploitation space in Mimika by Freeport.

“Freeport is not just about mining. It is a symbol of land grabbing, a symbol of betrayal of the sovereignty of the Amungsa people. We demand justice for our rights that have been taken away,” Loti asserted, full of emotion.

Although it was peaceful, the action was blocked by the Manokwari Police. FIM-WP condemned the action as a form of intimidation that contradicts Law No. 9 of 1998 concerning Freedom of Expression in Public.

FIM-WP’s Firm Demands:

Close Freeport and restore the sovereign rights of the Amungsa people.
Withdraw all organic and non-organic military troops from Papua.
Stop national strategic projects (PSN) throughout Papua.
Close illegal companies operating in Papua.
Reject the TNI Bill which is considered to harm democracy.
Give the Papuan people the right to self-determination.
Under the glare of the sun and police escort, the students stood firm, carrying banners, speeches, and an unwavering spirit. This action, according to FIM-WP, is not the last. They promise to continue moving until the voices of the Papuan people are truly heard and responded to fairly.

"We will not be silent. This is not just a demonstration. This is a struggle for the future of our land," concluded Loti.


3) World’s largest deforestation project fells forests for bioethanol fuel, sugar and rice in Indonesia

BY  VICTORIA MILKO Updated 4:22 PM AEST, April 7, 2025

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia plans to clear forests about the size of Belgium to produce sugarcane-derived bioethanol, rice and other food crops, potentially displacing Indigenous groups who rely on the land to survive. 

Local communities say they’re already experiencing harm from the government-backed project, which environmental watchdogs say is the largest current planned deforestation operation in the world.

A vast tropical archipelago stretching across the equator, Indonesia is home to the world’s third-largest rainforest, home to many endangered species of wildlife and plants, including orangutans, elephants and giant forest flowers. Some live nowhere else.

Indonesia has been building food estates, massive plantations designed to improve the country’s food security for decades, with varying level of success. The concept was revived by former President Joko Widodo during his 2014- 2024 administration.


The current president, Prabowo Subianto, has expanded such projects to include crops to produce bioethanol, a renewable fuel made from plants like sugar cane or corn, in pursuit of Indonesia’s ambition to improve its energy mix and develop more renewable sources.

“I am confident that within four to five years at the latest, we will achieve food self-sufficiency,” Prabowo said in October 2024. “We must be self-sufficient in energy and we have the capacity to achieve this.”


Biofuels, such as bioethanol, play an important role in decarbonizing transport by providing a low-carbon solution for sectors that heavily rely on fossil fuels such as trucking, shipping and aviation, according to the International Energy Agency. But the agency also cautions expansion of biofuel should have minimal impact on land-use, food and other environmental factors in order to be developed sustainably. 

That’s of particular concern in Indonesia, where more than 74 million hectares (285,715 square miles) of Indonesian rainforest — an area twice the size of Germany — have been logged, burned or degraded for development of palm oil, paper and rubber plantations, nickel mining and other commodities since 1950, according to Global Forest Watch.


Indonesia has vast potential for bioethanol production due to its extensive agricultural land but currently lacks sustainable feedstocks, like sugarcane and cassava. A previous attempt to introduce bioethanol-blended fuel in 2007 was discontinued a few years later due to a lack of feedstock supply.

Since then, the government has accelerated work on its food and energy estate mega-project, which spans 4.3 million hectares (about 10.6 million acres) on the islands of Papua and Kalimantan. Experts say the combined size of the numerous project sites makes the mega-project the largest current deforestation project in the world.

The largest site, called the Merauke Integrated Food and Energy Estate, will cover more than 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) in the far-eastern region of Papua, according to the international environmental organization Mighty Earth.


Overlapping with the Trans-Fly ecoregion, it’s home to critically endangered and endemic mammals, birds and turtles and to several Indigenous groups who rely on traditional ways of living.

“Imagine every piece of vegetation in that area being completely cleared ... having all the trees and the wildlife erased from the landscape and replaced with a monoculture,” said Glenn Horowitz, CEO of Mighty Earth. “It’s creating a zone of death in one of the most vibrant spots on Earth.”

An unpublished government feasibility assessment obtained and reviewed by The Associated Press estimates that carbon dioxide emissions from clearing land for the project will total 315 million tons of C02 equivalent. An independent assessment by the Indonesia-based think tank Center of Economic and Law Studies estimated double that.

Deforestation contributes to erosion, damages biodiverse areas, threatens wildlife and humans who rely on the forest and intensifies disasters from extreme weather.

Hashim Djojohadikusumo, Subianto’s brother and envoy for energy and the environment, said the government will reforest 6.5 million hectares (16 million acres) of degraded and deforested land.


“Thus, the food estate program continues while we mitigate the possible negative impacts with new programs, one of which is reforestation,” he said.

But experts warn that reforestation, while essential, cannot match the ecological benefits of old-growth ecosystems, which store vast amounts of carbon in their soils and biomass, regulate water cycles and support biodiversity.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Agriculture, which oversees the food and energy estate project, did not respond to requests for comment from The AP. Merauke Sugar Group and Jhonlin Group, the two main Indonesian companies in charge of the project in Merauke, did not respond to requests for comment from The AP.


Local communities in Papua that rely on the area for hunting, fishing and other aspects of their cultural identity say their basic needs have been harmed by the projects. 

Vincen Kwipalo, 63, a villager living in the area, said that land he and other villagers used for hunting was turned into sugarcane nurseries guarded by groups of men, preventing them from engaging in their usual ways of surviving.

“We know the forests of Papua are one of the biggest lungs of the world, yet we are destroying it,” Kwipalo said. “Indonesia should be proud to protect Papua ... not destroy it.”

Environmental watch groups say the projects’ development will impact generations of Indigenous groups for generations to come

“Where are they going to hunt, fish and live?” said Horowitz. “For an Indigenous community that’s relied on the rainforest to provide for centuries, are they supposed to live in a sugar plantation?”

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.


 VICTORIA MILKO Milko is an Associated Press multimedia reporter covering the nexus of the energy transition, climate change and human rights across Asia-Pacific.


