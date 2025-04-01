3) UK Government reaffirms support for UN visit to West Papua
4) Cartenz Peace Task Force: Clash Between Two Factions in Puncak Jaya Election Leaves 12 Dead
The Papuan student front in Jakarta rejects mining in the Wabu Block in Intan Jaya Regency in front of the DPR RI building in Senayan, Jakarta recently - Jubi/doc
According to data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the HDI of Highland Papua Province in 2024 stood at 54.43 percent—the lowest reading in Indonesia.
Acting Governor of Highland Papua Velix V. Wanggai said here on Saturday that to improve the HDI in the region, several sectors must be prioritized.
They include education, health, economy, infrastructure, people's empowerment, and cooperation between the government and international agencies, he added.
"We need to increase access to primary and secondary education, boost the quality of education through teacher training, and improve school infrastructure," he said.
He further said that it is important to improve access to basic health services, such as local health centers and hospitals, enhance the quality of health services by providing training for healthcare workers, and improve healthcare infrastructure.
"The key is to raise health awareness within the community so that the health index in Highland Papua can improve," he added.
In the economic sector, he talked about ways to increase job opportunities and improve entrepreneurial skills, as well as upgrade the quality of infrastructures, such as roads and ports, that support the economy.
Furthermore, it is necessary to enhance the quality of basic infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and clean water, and improve access to information and communication technology.
It is also important to realize community participation in the development process by enhancing community capacity to manage existing natural resources.
"By implementing these strategies, we can improve the HDI in Highland Papua and enhance public life quality," Wanggai said.
Translator: Yudhi, Kenzu
Editor: Rahmad Nasution
3) UK Government reaffirms support for UN visit to West Papua
The British government restated its commitment to a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights visit to West Papua on Tuesday 2nd April, after being questioned over its 2024 critical minerals agreement with Indonesia.
The Oral Question was asked by Alex Sobel, MP for Leeds Central and Headingley and Chair of the International Parliamentarians for West Papua (IPWP). In an historic moment witnessed by ULMWP Interim President Benny Wenda and a representative of the West Papua Council of Churches (WPCC), Mr Sobel asked the following of Indo-Pacific Minister Catherine West:
“In 2018, President Joko Widodo promised the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights that he would be allowed to visit West Papua. No visit has yet been facilitated by Indonesia, although two High Commissioners have been and gone. Without such a visit, it is impossible to assess the real human rights situation. Will the Minister ensure that the UK does not engage in critical minerals extraction in West Papua before such a visit takes place?”
Ms West, herself an IPWP signatory, reaffirmed the UK’s support for the visit in her answer:
“The UK continues to support the visit by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and, through initiatives such as the voluntary principles on security and human rights, and the UK-Indonesia critical minerals MOU—signed off by you, Madam Deputy Speaker—the Government promote best practice on sustainability and respect for human rights.”
The UN visit has been demanded by more than 110 member states, including all member states of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS), the European Commission, and individual nations including Spain and the Netherlands.
2024 UK-Indonesia critical minerals deal risks inflaming ecocide and militarisation in occupied West Papua. Indonesia is the world’s largest nickel producer, and West Papua contains some of its most significant nickel sities, including the Gag Island project in Raja Ampat, Indonesia’s third or fourth-largest nickel mine, and the Siduarsi nickel-cobalt project, west of Jayapura. If West Papua is not excluded from the deal, the UK will ensure its complicity in green colonialism.
The Oral Question is part of an increase in Parliamentary scrutiny of Indonesia’s occupation of West Papua, with a House of Lords debate, APPG meeting, and written question all having taken place in recent months.
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Head of the Cartenz Peace Task Force, Brigadier General Faizal Ramadhani, stated that the conflict between two factions supporting regional head candidates in the Puncak Jaya regional election in Central Papua has left 12 people dead. The fatalities occurred during several clashes over the past three months.
"Based on our data collection, there are a total of 12 fatalities. Eight of them are from the faction supporting candidate pair number 1," Faizal stated in a written release on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
The Puncak Jaya Regency election is contested by two candidate pairs, namely Yuni Wonda and Mus Kagoya (pair number 1), and Miren Kogoya and Mendi Wonorengga (pair number 2).
The conflict between the supporters of the candidates for Puncak Jaya Regent peaked after the Constitutional Court granted the petition of candidate pair number 1, Yuni Wonda-Mus Kagoya. In their petition, they alleged that there had been structured, systematic, and massive violations. One of them was the alleged sabotage in the distribution of logistical support by candidate pair number 2 in four districts.
In response to the petition, the Constitutional Court ordered the General Election Commission to conduct a re-tabulation. The court instructed the re-tabulation to be held in 22 districts in Puncak Jaya.
Prior to the dispute over the results of the Puncak Jaya Regional Election, candidate pair number 2, Miren Kogoya and Mendi Wonerengga, garnered 111,079 votes, leading by 25,277 over their competitors.
Aside from the dozen fatalities, Faizal revealed that the clashes resulted in 658 injuries. Of these, 423 were supporters of candidate pair 01 and 230 were supporters of candidate pair 02.
He stated that the clashes also caused significant material losses. A total of 201 buildings were burned down, including 196 residential units, one school building (SD Pruleme Belakang Toba Jaya), one Trikora village hall office, one Irimuli district office, one Gelora Party office, and one Pagaleme village hall office.
Faizal also mentioned that the clashes between the two factions supporting the regional head candidates in Puncak Jaya were exploited by the Armed Criminal Group (KKB). He stated that several of the fatalities were suspected to have been shot by the KKB. "They took advantage of the political situation during the regional election. This is a serious concern for us, as the KKB deliberately capitalizes on the conflict situation to carry out their actions," he said.
