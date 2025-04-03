Urbanisation and deforestation threaten indigenous noken weaving

Noken symbolise a woman’s womb or a source of life as it is used to carry babies, piglets,and and garden harvests.

Women weave the bags in between their domestic tasks of cleaning, gardening, and pig farming. Some weave while taking care of the children and while selling their garden produce at the market.

“My message is for the Noken women in West Papua,” she said, “I want them to keep weaving their Nokens, keep weaving their knowledge because by doing the weaving we’re also defending our land, our forests.”









Massive deforestation project threatens the indigenous weaving practice

This is part of Indonesia’s National Strategic Project to help Indonesian self-sufficiency in food and energy. The project is managed by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Agriculture.

“The Marind tribe are in great danger because of this,” Kanem said.

“If you destroy the forests, you destroy our identity.”