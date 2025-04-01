Wednesday, April 2, 2025

1) Traditional West Papua craft on display in Auckland 
18 minutes ago  
Susana Suisuiki, Pacific Waves Presenter/Producer
Christina Persico, RNZ Pacific Bulletin Editor 

Veronika Kanem, far right, with her West Papua students from Palmerston North. Photo: Lagi Maama Academy & Consultancy
A PhD candidate from West Papua has launched an exhibition at the University of Auckland based on her research into 'noken', or finely woven string bags.
Veronika Kanem has spent the past four years researching the traditional craft, particularly within the Muyu Tribe of Southern West Papua.
The noken bag is often used in cultural ceremonies, bridewealth payment, or a child's initiation into adulthood.
The bags are painstakingly created from various natural fibres of plants and tree bark.
Kanem told Pacific Waves people should not view it as a knick-knack as it represents identity and carries cultural significance for the people of West Papua.

"This is how I just try to spread awareness and also let people know that noken is not just a souvenir," she said.
"It connects us to our land, to our forest, where the materials are gathered from our forest.
"The noken [are] usually [used] as a gift to strengthen and maintain our relationship with our family, with friends, with trading partners, or also establish a new connection to new people or visitors.”
West Papua students from Palmerston North. Photo: Lagi Maama Academy & Consultancy
Kanem said the feedback on her exhibition has been really positive.
"People are so excited and so impressed with the work.
"It is not me, but this is my community, the Muyu tribe, from my father's side. I'm so proud to introduce this work.
"It is not only my PhD thesis, actually, but this is my people's works, especially the women, and this is also part of like - I reciprocate what they have given to me, their knowledge, their time. So this is actually for my community."
Kanem is concerned at the Indonesian government's proposed deforestation project, saying it is a "threat" to her community.
Last year the Indonesian government proposed its plan to establish 2 millon hectares of sugarcane plantations in the Merauke district in the southern area of Papua.
She said if the deforestation project goes ahead, her people's traditions will cease to exist.
"There are a lot of government projects and emissiaries that want to take over our land and our forest, which will threaten our noken weaving, because the material for making these bags, it is from the forest.”

2) Police Clearance Required for Foreign Journalists, YLBHI Cites Press Law Violation  
Reporter Eka Yudha Saputra April 2, 2025 | 05:15 pm

TEMPO.COJakarta - The Chairperson of the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI), Muhammad Isnur, has criticized a new Indonesian Police Regulation that mandates oversight of foreign journalists and researchers covering events within the country.

The regulation, National Police Regulation No. 3 of 2025 concerning Functional Supervision of the Police towards Foreigners, was issued by the Chief of the Indonesian Police, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and signed on March 10, 2025.


Article 5, paragraph (1), point b of the regulation stipulates that the police will conduct administrative supervision by issuing a police clearance to foreign nationals engaged in journalistic activities and research in designated locations. “This goes against several existing laws, such as the Press Law and the Immigration Law,” Isnur told Tempo on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Isnur argued that the regulation creates an overlap with the authority of the Ministry of Immigration and Civil Registration. He explained that since the supervision of foreign citizens typically falls under immigration jurisdiction, this new regulation will generate administrative complications.

Furthermore, Isnur asserted that the regulation contradicts existing legal frameworks and has the potential to lead to violations. He also warned that it could trigger international backlash concerning human rights. He emphasized that the regulation risks limiting access to information for the international community and treating foreign journalists as potential threats.

“I think this will place Indonesia in a worse light in the eyes of the democracy,” Isnur stated.

Tempo has attempted to obtain confirmation from the Head of the Public Relations Division of the Indonesian National Police, Inspector General Sandi Nugroho, and Minister of Law Supratman Andi Agtas via WhatsApp. However, as of the time of this report, neither has responded to these inquiries.

The regulation was enacted in Jakarta on the same date by the Director General of Legislation of the Ministry of Law.

The controversial articles include Articles 4 and 5. Article 4 outlines the functional supervision of the police towards foreigners, encompassing both administrative and operational supervision. Article 5, paragraph (1), specifies that the administrative supervision includes requesting information from those providing accommodation to foreigners regarding the foreigners' data. 

Additionally, it authorizes the police to issue police clearances to foreign nationals conducting journalistic activities and research in specific locations. These specific locations, as mentioned in paragraph (1), are to be determined in accordance with the provisions of existing legislation. 

