1) Traditional West Papua craft on display in Auckland 

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Chairperson of the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI), Muhammad Isnur, has criticized a new Indonesian Police Regulation that mandates oversight of foreign journalists and researchers covering events within the country.
The regulation, National Police Regulation No. 3 of 2025 concerning Functional Supervision of the Police towards Foreigners, was issued by the Chief of the Indonesian Police, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and signed on March 10, 2025.
Article 5, paragraph (1), point b of the regulation stipulates that the police will conduct administrative supervision by issuing a police clearance to foreign nationals engaged in journalistic activities and research in designated locations. “This goes against several existing laws, such as the Press Law and the Immigration Law,” Isnur told Tempo on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
Isnur argued that the regulation creates an overlap with the authority of the Ministry of Immigration and Civil Registration. He explained that since the supervision of foreign citizens typically falls under immigration jurisdiction, this new regulation will generate administrative complications.
Furthermore, Isnur asserted that the regulation contradicts existing legal frameworks and has the potential to lead to violations. He also warned that it could trigger international backlash concerning human rights. He emphasized that the regulation risks limiting access to information for the international community and treating foreign journalists as potential threats.
“I think this will place Indonesia in a worse light in the eyes of the democracy,” Isnur stated.
Tempo has attempted to obtain confirmation from the Head of the Public Relations Division of the Indonesian National Police, Inspector General Sandi Nugroho, and Minister of Law Supratman Andi Agtas via WhatsApp. However, as of the time of this report, neither has responded to these inquiries.
The regulation was enacted in Jakarta on the same date by the Director General of Legislation of the Ministry of Law.
The controversial articles include Articles 4 and 5. Article 4 outlines the functional supervision of the police towards foreigners, encompassing both administrative and operational supervision. Article 5, paragraph (1), specifies that the administrative supervision includes requesting information from those providing accommodation to foreigners regarding the foreigners' data.
Additionally, it authorizes the police to issue police clearances to foreign nationals conducting journalistic activities and research in specific locations. These specific locations, as mentioned in paragraph (1), are to be determined in accordance with the provisions of existing legislation.
