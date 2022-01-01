Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - The bodies of three military personnel who died in an ambush laid by armed separatists in Gome, Puncak district, Papua province, have been evacuated to Timika, Mimika district, a military commander informed here on Thursday.

"The three bodies were evacuated using a Caracal helicopter belonging to the Indonesian Air Force and have arrived in Timika," Brigadier General Taufan Gestoro, commander of the Regional Military Command 173/PVB, said.

The bodies have been taken to Timika regional hospital, he added.

The fallen personnel belonged to Battalion 408/SBH and have been identified as Second Sergeant Rizal, Second Private Baraza, and First Private Rahman.

They were killed after armed separatists ambushed an Indonesian Military (TNI) post in Bukit Tepuk, Jenggernok village, Gome sub-district, Puncak district on Thursday morning, Gestoro said.

Another personnel, identified as First Private Syaiful, was injured in the ambush and is currently being treated at the Ilaga Health Center, he informed adding, his condition is stable.

The group that carried out the ambush has not yet been identified, he said.

Initially, two personnel were injured in the shootout between the armed group and Indonesian soldiers, which continued until 10 a.m. local time, he said. However, one of the personnel later succumbed to his injuries, he added

