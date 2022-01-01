1) WAITING FOR GOVT TO USE PEACEFUL METHOD IN SOLVING PAPUA’S PROBLEM (PART 1)

Jayapura, Jubi – Papua is a land dubbed a small paradise that fell to earth. But nowadays, Papua no longer looks like the little paradise that Indigenous Papuans yearn for. Conflicts, shootings, and violence continue to occur and haunt the daily lives of Indigenous Papuans.
Ever since the integration of Papua into Indonesia, violence has continued to occur. The firefights between the Indonesian Military (TNI) and police and the West Papua National Liberation Army/Free Papua Organization (TPNPB/OPM) have been happening more frequently lately. The impact is not only the death of the warring parties but also innocent civilians.
The same pattern of violence always repeats itself and even becomes a cycle that continues from time to time. Papuans continue to be victims of human rights violations and experience discrimination and intimidation. Civilians—especially those who are victims of human rights violations, descendants of political prisoners, and children of TPNPB/OPM combatants—have never received justice from the State. Time and again, thousands of Indigenous Papuan civilians have had to flee, for fear of becoming victims, or wrongly targeted, in the increasingly heated armed conflict.
The prolonged conflict has traumatized Papuan people. The trauma caused the children of OPM activists and victims of human rights violations to choose to fight against what the authorities had done to their families. On the other hand, the State has never complied with requests for peaceful dialogue from various parties. Various efforts have been made by Papuans to find solutions, including proposing a dialogue. However, the resolution to make Papua a land of peace has never happened.
The conflict in Papua has stripped off the basic human rights of the Papuan people. The shootings between the security force and TPNPB often occur in the middle of the children’s playground. In Papua’s central mountains area, such as the regencies of Intan Jaya, Puncak, Paniai, Bintang Mountains, and Nduga, new conflicts continue to emerge, creating new trauma for local residents, especially children who witnessed their parents being killed.
The International Coalition for Papua (ICP)’s fifth report recorded the violence that occurred from January 2015 to December 2016. The report said there were 16 cases of extrajudicial killings that occurred during that year. The same report said that only one murder case was legally processed in military court.
The Indonesian government has shown no commitment to prosecute its security forces who allegedly become perpetrators of violence. Violence in Papua is only met with violence, without solving the real roots of the problem. The government, for example, does not pull any efforts to heal the trauma of victims of violence and human rights violations.
ICP’s seventh report provides an analysis of violence that occurred in Papua from January 2019 to December 2020. The report also presents data compiled by the ICP and West Papua-Netzwerk regarding the number of armed conflicts in West Papua between 2017 and 2020.
The document said that the number of armed conflicts in 2017 was 24 cases and increased to 44 cases in 2018. In 2019, there were 33 cases, and 64 cases in 2020. The number of security forces who were injured in 2017 was 8 people, 15 people in 2018. 12 people in 2019, and 10 people in 2020. The number of fatalities from the TPNPB in 2017 was two people, increased to 12 people in 2018, 14 people In 2019, and 14 TPNPB members died in 2020. While the number of TPNPB soldiers who were injured in 2017 was two people, four people in 2018, and one person in 2020.
However, the number of casualties on the civilian side was more than double the number of victims from conflicting parties. The ICP data recorded the civilian casualties caused by the armed conflict in Papua, both victims of violence and victims who died due to various reasons while evacuating or being in refugee camps. In 2017 there were three civilians who died, all of them were victims of violence allegedly carried out by the TPNPB.
In 2018, that number jumped to 62 victims. A total of 25 people died as victims of alleged violence by the TPNPB, while 17 others were victims of alleged violence by the TNI and police. Moreover, there were 20 internally displaced people who died in evacuation camps.
In 2019, there were 216 cases of civilian deaths due to armed conflict in Papua. Of that number, seven people were allegedly killed by the TPNPB and 13 allegedly killed by the security forces. There were also 196 civilians who died in refugee camps.
Throughout 2020, there were 213 civilian fatalities of the armed conflict. As many as seven civilians died of violence allegedly carried out by the TPNPB. There were also 20 civilians who were allegedly killed by the TNI and police. Meanwhile, the number of displaced people who died was 186.
ICP data said that in 2017, there were 12 civilians injured due to the Papua conflict, three people were victims of violence allegedly committed by TPNPB combatants, and nine other people were victims of the security forces’ alleged violence. In 2018, 15 civilians were injured, seven of which were allegedly injured by the TPNPB and eight people were allegedly injured by the security forces.
In 2019, nine civilians were injured, all of whom were victims of alleged violence by the security forces. While in 2020, 26 civilians were injured, 16 of whom were allegedly victims of the TPNPB, and ten others were allegedly victims of the TNI and police.
Sindonews.com on January 17, 2022, reported a statement by the National Commission on Human Rights’ head of the Bureau of Support for Enforcement, Gatot Ristanto, who said there were 53 violent incidents that occurred in Papua throughout 2021. These events resulted in 47 victims, 24 of whom died. Ristanto said that the violence was carried out by both the TPNPB and the TNI and police, including shootings, torture with sharp weapons, and burning or destroying buildings.
Meanwhile, Papua Police chief Insp. Gen. Mathius Fakhiri told tribunnews.com that 46 people had died during the armed conflict in 2021. He said there were 29 cases of violence allegedly carried out by armed groups in Puncak, Nduga, Intan Jaya, Yahukimo, and Bintang Mountains. Fakhiri detailed that the death toll was 19 people from civilians, 11 TNI soldiers, four police, and 12 members of the TPNPB.
Reporter: Hengky Yeimo
Editor: Aryo Wisanggeni G
"We are doing several things to address the dynamics of the problems in the long-term period by returning duties or operations in Papua and West Papua as part of the tasks of organic units as in other provinces or islands," he said.
Speaking to members of Commission I of the House of Representatives (DPR), which oversees foreign affairs and defense here, he said Papua's problems are related to "dynamic thought."
Therefore, they must be dealt with "sustainable and long term strategies," he said, adding that TNI has also been asked to assist in the accelerated development of Papua and West Papua to bring prosperity to communities.
Related news: TNI commander highlights importance of pre-duty training in Papua
The TNI has received the mandate following the issuance of Presidential Instruction No.9/2020 on the acceleration of welfare development in Papua and West Papua, he added.
In general, there have been additional placements of TNI personnel considering the requirement of task forces in the two easternmost provinces, he informed.
The task forces comprise the Paniai District Military Command (Kodim) Task Force, which covers the districts of Paniai, Degoyai, and Waropen; Kodim Intan Jaya Task Force; and Kodim Puncak Task Force, he said.
Related news: Fallen soldier Miskel Rumbiak buried in West Papua's Raja Ampat
They also include the Kodim Lani Jaya Task Force, which covers the districts of Lani Jaya and Tolikara, and Kodim Yalimo Task Force, which covers the districts of Yalimo, Jayapura, and Membramo Tengah, he added.
The Kodim Kepulauan Bintang Task Force and Kodim Nduga Task Force, which covers the districts of Yahukimo and Asmat, have also been placed in the provinces, he said.
Related news: Soldiers help locals near Indonesia-PNG border build a mosque
Meanwhile, around 235 navy personnel would be placed in naval bases while 411 air force personnel would join several air force bases in Papua, he added.
The hearing session was chaired by head of Commission I, Abdul Kharis Almasyhari, and two of his colleagues, Utut Adianto and Anton Sukartono.
At the meeting, General Perkasa was accompanied by Army Chief of Staff, General Dudung Abdurahman; Navy Chief of Staff, Admiral Yudo Margono; and Air Force Chief of Staff, Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, among others.
Related news: Long wait for indigenous vaccine expected to end mid-year
Related news: Ensure COVID-19 vaccine benefits for children: expert
The main problem is that there are some Papuans, who want to be independent or separate themselves from Indonesia, and stand as a separate country.
Of course, this desire was responded to by the implementation of security policies by Indonesia. Over the years, this policy was countered by armed resistance, by a group of Papuan people, who later formed a military division.
Free Papuan figure, Filep Karma will reflect on the ideals of a Free Papua in the following interview. How does he interpret the long struggle for Papuan independence, and why this ideal continues to this day.
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Police said 19 people died during clashes between two groups at a nightclub in Sorong of West Papua in the early hours of Tuesday, January 25. One person died due to the clash and 18 others died as they were trapped in the fire at the karaoke spot.
“One died due to the clash and 18 died in a burning entertainment venue,” said the National Police’s Head of the Public Relations Unit, Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo, before reporters on Tuesday, January 25.
Dedi explained the police were investigating the incident. The Papua Regional Police were still looking for perpetrators and intellectual actors of the clash.
“We are doing an investigation to reveal the intellectual actors and perpetrators from the two groups,” he said.
The police had also examined a number of witnesses and launched an investigation of the scene. To prevent further clashes, he said the police invited the religious, community, and traditional leaders to hold a dialogue.
Dedi said the police held a meeting with representatives of the two groups involved in the clash in Sorong. “East Sorong Police held a meeting between groups,” he said.
Read: Indonesia Covid-19 Update; West Papua Reports Highest Number of Cases
M ROSSENO AJI
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.