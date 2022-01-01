Saturday, January 29, 2022

1) Press Council categorizes Papua press freedom as 'rather free’  
4 hours ago

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Press freedom in Papua was categorized as "rather free," with the province scoring 68.87 on the 2021 Press Freedom Index (IKP) to rank 33rd out of 34 provinces, the Indonesian Press Council has informed.

"The IKP placed Papua Province 33rd out of 34 provinces, a declined of 1.16 points compared to 2020 (when its score was recorded) at 70.04," Indonesian Press Council member M Agung Darmajaya remarked during a public discussion on the future of press freedom, in Jayapura, Papua, on Saturday.

In 2020, the Press Freedom Index of Papua Province, for the first time, was in the category of "fairly free," he added.

"One of the factors that affected the score was low coordination between local government and journalists," he said. The local government did not provide a place allocated for journalists, he explained.

Information distribution was not transparent and there were some incidents of violence against journalists, including physical violence, intimidation, terror, and destruction of reporting equipment, he said.

Factors that affected the score included intimidation and criminalization of journalists, Darmajaya added.

"For instance, there was a case of a journalist who was expelled while covering news. On the other hand, there were errors in news reporting due to weak media professionalism," he explained.

As a result, there were 27 cyber media persons who were reported to the Press Council over complaints of false reporting, he informed.

"The good side is, there is more training for journalists this year, organized by journalist organizations in collaboration with local NGOs," Darmajaya said.

The public discussions on the future of press freedom in Papua also received a positive response from the Indonesian Journalist Association, the Presidential Staff Office, the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM), Military Resort Command 172/PWY, Papua Police, religious figures, and media representatives, he added. 

Reporter: Muhsidin, Kenzu T
Editor: Rahmad Nasution


2) Bodies of three fallen soldiers flown home  
7 hours ago

Timika, Papua (ANTARA) - The coffins of three soldiers who were killed in an ambush in Gome sub-district, Puncak district, on Thursday, were flown by Batik Air to their respective hometowns from Timika, Mimika district, on Friday.

 

The military procession for the departure of the caskets was led by Commander of the 1710/Mimika District Military Command, Lt.Col. Yoga Cahya Prasetya, according to a press release that ANTARA received here on Saturday.

 

The fallen soldiers, identified as Second Sergeant M. Rizal Maulana Arifin, First Private Tuppal Halomoan Baresa, and First Private Rahman Tomilawa, belonged to the YR 408/SBH District Military Command's Task Force, according to the press release.

 

Arifin's casket was flown to Bandung city, West Java province, while the coffins of Baresa and Tomilawa were taken to Jambi city, Jambi province, and Central Maluku district, Maluku province, respectively, it said.



To honor the fallen soldiers' dedication, service, and sacrifice, they were promoted by one rank posthumously, it informed.

 

On Saturday, Army Chief of Staff, General Dudung Abdurachman, led a military funeral procession for First Sergeant Rizal Maulana Arifin (24) who was laid to rest at Bandung city's Cikutra Heroes Cemetery.

 

Arifin was laid to rest at the heroes cemetery to honor his services for the nation and state, General Abdurachman said.

 

He expressed his deepest condolences over the passing of the three soldiers and donated Rp50 million to Arifin's family.


The fallen hero's coffin arrived at the mourning house in Dayeuhkolot sub-district, Bandung district, West Java province, on Friday evening, from Timika, Papua province.

 

Taking note of the deadly ambush on the military post in Bukit Tepuk, Jenggernok village, Gome sub-district, on Thursday morning, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin urged the Indonesian Defence Forces (TNI) to coordinate with the Papua provincial government and local social figures to ensure security.

 

"The Vice President has coordinated with TNI commander (General Andika Perkasa) to handle (the case) properly in coordination with stakeholders, security agencies, and local governments," spokesperson for the Vice President, Masduki Baidlowi, said on Friday.


Reporter: Muhsidin, Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Fardah Assegaf

