2) KNPB calls on OPM, Jakarta to halt armed conflict in Papua, pursue path of peace
-----------------------------------
1) VP asks TNI to intensify coordination after Papua post ambush
6 hours ago
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Following the attack on a military (TNI) post in Puncak district by separatist terrorists, the Vice President has urged the defence forces to coordinate with the Papua provincial government and local social figures to ensure security.
"The Vice President has coordinated with TNI chief (General Andika Perkasa) to handle (the case) properly in coordination with stakeholders, security agencies, and local governments," spokesperson for the Vice President, Masduki Baidlowi said in a written statement released on Friday.
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin received representatives from the Papua provincial government, led by provincial secretary Ridwan Rumasukun, at his residence in Jakarta earlier the same day, he informed.
During the meeting, Amin condoled the death of three TNI soldiers in the ambush on the TNI post, he said.
Related news: Normalcy has returned in Eastern Indonesia, Security Minister affirms
"In this regard, the Vice President expressed condolences and hoped the TNI ranks and files in Papua would stay alert, not be emotional so as not to cause legal violations," he added.
Three soldiers were killed after armed separatists ambushed a TNI post in Bukit Tepuk, Jenggernok village, Gome sub-district, Puncak district on Thursday morning.
Their bodies were evacuated to Timika, Mimika district, a military commander informed here on Thursday.
Related news: Bodies of 3 fallen military personnel taken to Timika, Papua
"The three bodies were evacuated using a Caracal helicopter belonging to the Indonesian Air Force and have arrived in Timika," Brigadier General Taufan Gestoro, commander of the Regional Military Command 173/PVB, said.
The bodies were taken to Timika regional hospital, he added.
The fallen personnel belonged to Battalion 408/SBH and have been identified as Second Sergeant Rizal, Second Private Baraza, and First Private Rahman.
Another personnel, identified as First Private Syaiful, was injured in the ambush and is currently being treated at the Ilaga Health Center, Gestoro informed adding, his condition is stable.
The group that carried out the ambush has not yet been identified, he said.
Related news: Bank credit to grow 5.1--8.9%, forecasts LPS
Related news: Indonesia braces for hydro-meteorological disasters
"The Vice President has coordinated with TNI chief (General Andika Perkasa) to handle (the case) properly in coordination with stakeholders, security agencies, and local governments," spokesperson for the Vice President, Masduki Baidlowi said in a written statement released on Friday.
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin received representatives from the Papua provincial government, led by provincial secretary Ridwan Rumasukun, at his residence in Jakarta earlier the same day, he informed.
During the meeting, Amin condoled the death of three TNI soldiers in the ambush on the TNI post, he said.
Related news: Normalcy has returned in Eastern Indonesia, Security Minister affirms
"In this regard, the Vice President expressed condolences and hoped the TNI ranks and files in Papua would stay alert, not be emotional so as not to cause legal violations," he added.
Three soldiers were killed after armed separatists ambushed a TNI post in Bukit Tepuk, Jenggernok village, Gome sub-district, Puncak district on Thursday morning.
Their bodies were evacuated to Timika, Mimika district, a military commander informed here on Thursday.
Related news: Bodies of 3 fallen military personnel taken to Timika, Papua
"The three bodies were evacuated using a Caracal helicopter belonging to the Indonesian Air Force and have arrived in Timika," Brigadier General Taufan Gestoro, commander of the Regional Military Command 173/PVB, said.
The bodies were taken to Timika regional hospital, he added.
The fallen personnel belonged to Battalion 408/SBH and have been identified as Second Sergeant Rizal, Second Private Baraza, and First Private Rahman.
Another personnel, identified as First Private Syaiful, was injured in the ambush and is currently being treated at the Ilaga Health Center, Gestoro informed adding, his condition is stable.
The group that carried out the ambush has not yet been identified, he said.
Related news: Bank credit to grow 5.1--8.9%, forecasts LPS
Related news: Indonesia braces for hydro-meteorological disasters
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.