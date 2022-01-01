1) PAPUA LEGAL AID URGES TNI/POLICE TO LEAVE SCHOOLS ALONE

Jayapura, Jubi – The Papua Legal Aid Institute or LBH Papua has asked the National Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob) troops occupying three school buildings in Yahukimo District to immediately leave the school building.
Director of LBH Papua Emanuel Gobay said that Brimob troops had occupied three school buildings in Yahukimo Regency since October 3, 2021. The three schools occupied by troops were the NINIA State High School, Anggruk State High School, and Yahukimo 2 State Vocational School.
“Due to the troops making school buildings their posts, students cannot go to school and the teaching and learning process has stopped completely,” Gobay said in a written statement received by Jubi on Friday, January 21, 2022.
Previously, students from the three schools held a peaceful protest on Thursday, complaining about them being unable to attend school because of the operation. Gobay assessed that the students’ protest was a struggle for the right to education.
“The high school students directly questioned the commitment of the security forces, especially the Mobile Brigade as representatives of the State, in fulfilling the right to education, which is a constitutional right and human right of every citizen,” he said.
LBH Papua also questioned the commitment of the central government, in particular, the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia as the chairman of the Integrated Coordination Team for the Acceleration of Welfare Development in Papua Province and West Papua Province, in carrying out the task to “carry out breakthrough, integrated, and innovative steps together with the regional government in increasing equitable access to education services at all levels and accelerating the implementation of 12-year compulsory education.”
LBH Papua emphasized that the action of Brimob troops occupying the NINIA High, the Anggruk High, and the Yahukimo 2 State Vocational School had violated the right to education of Papuan people.
“Therefore, LBH Papua asks the Vice President as chairman of the Integrated Coordination Team for the Acceleration of Welfare Development in Papua Province and West Papua Province to immediately order Brimob members to vacate the NINIA State High School, Anggruk State High School, and Yahukimo 2 State Vocational School,” Gobay said.
The institute also called on the National Police chief to immediately order its Mobile Brigade troops to leave the schools in Yahukimo.
“The National Commission of Human Rights and its Papua Representative Office should also ensure immediately the fulfillment of the right to education for students of the NINIA State High School, Anggruk State High School, and Yahukimo 2 State Vocational School,” Gobay added. (*)
Editor: Aryo Wisanggeni G
"The pre-duty training for personnel of the task forces of district military commands, naval and air force bases, and border security task forces in Papua and West Papua is important enough," he said.
Speaking at a meeting with military officers to discuss the pre-duty training material, which was broadcast on Youtube on Sunday, Perkasa said that the training program will last 12 days.
The pre-duty training materials are related to the TNI's territorial guidance for army, navy, and air force units, he informed.
General Perkasa was sworn in by President Joko Widodo as the TNI commander on November 17, 2021, in place of Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, who reached the retirement age of 58 on November 8, 2021.
According to observers, Papua will pose a challenge during Perkasa's leadership as armed conflicts are still occurring in Papua and West Papua though the central and regional governments are making utmost efforts to improve the welfare of local communities by intensifying regional development.
To strengthen the military's relationship with various elements of society in Papua and West Papua, Perkasa has emphasized the importance of social communication.
Social communication has also become a part of TNI's territorial guidance and is among the priority programs assigned to the working units of TNI headquarters in the two easternmost provinces, he said.
Promoting good and effective social communication with local communities in the two provinces would help build collective understanding and togetherness for maintaining Indonesia's sovereignty, he told a virtual TNI meeting, broadcast on Youtube on January 2, 2022.
Papua has borne witness to a spate of violence against civilians and security personnel in the past few years.
Intan Jaya recorded its bloodiest month in September 2020, with armed groups launching a series of attacks that claimed the lives of two soldiers and two civilians and left two others injured.
The armed groups continued their acts of terror in 2021, too.
On April 25, 2021, Papuan separatists operating in Beoga ambushed State Intelligence Agency (Papua) chief, I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha, and several security personnel during their visit to Dambet village.
Nugraha died of gunshot wounds.
Related news: Soldiers help locals near Indonesia-PNG border build a mosque
Related news: Indonesian military builds six church bell towers in Papua
Related news: Social communication part of TNI's priority programs in Papua: Perkasa
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.