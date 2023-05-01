1) Cartenz Peace Task Force Responds to OPM Threat to Shoot New Zealand Pilot  

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Cartenz Peace Operation Task Force 2023 stated it is investigating a video containing threats to shoot Susi Air Pilot Captain Philips Max Mehrtens by West Papua Liberation Army (TPNPB-OPM).
In the video, Philips said he would be shot if the Indonesian government do not grant TPNPB-OPM's demand.
“Currently, we're still investigating the circulating video. We also work with experts to find out the detail of the video,” said the head of Cartenz Peace Operation Task Force, Police Sr. Comsr. Donny Charles Go when contacted on Saturday, May 27.
Donny was reluctant to explain if the threat video shows that the negotiation between Indonesian authorities (TNI-Police) and the Papuan separatist failed. He asserted that his side was still focusing to investigate the video.
Spokesperson for TPNPB-OPM Sebby Sambom previously sent a video, showing a threat against Philips, on Friday, May 26.
In the video, Philips said he would be shot if other countries refused to press Indonesia to recognize Papua's independence.
“The Papuan Military gives two months for all other countries to talk to Indonesia for Papua independence. If there is no talk with Papua within the two months, they will shoot me,” said Philips in the video.
The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) commander Egianus Kogoya talked after Philips in the video, that he threatened other countries to force Indonesia to accept Papua's independence, otherwise, they will shoot Philips.
Jayapura, Jubi – According to Grace Linda Yoku, the Head of the Culture Division at the Jayapura City Education and Culture Office, Mount Srobu is an ancient civilization in Papua that dates back to prehistoric times.
During a meeting at the Jayapura Mayor’s Office on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Grace Yoku stated it was crucial to preserve and utilize Mount Srobu, suggesting that one way to achieve this is by designating it as a cultural heritage site.
Situated in Youtefa Bay, Mount Srobu spans an expansive area of over two hectares and boasts an impressive elevation ranging from two to 98 meters above sea level. It is surrounded by Nafri Village, Enggros Village, and Tobati Village.
“It is time for Mount Srobu to be designated as a cultural heritage site in order to ensure its sustainable management while reaping benefits, particularly as a tourist attraction,” she said.
Grace Yoku, who also serves as secretary of the Jayapura City Cultural Heritage Expert Team (TACB), explained that the process of obtaining cultural heritage status required registration with the central government.
“Now, with the establishment of TACB, we have a structured approach in place to handle the registration, assessment, recommendation, and final determination of cultural heritage sites, while ensuring their physical and legal protection through rescue operations, security measures, zoning, maintenance, restoration, and overall management,” she explained.
The Jayapura City TACB has undertaken a comprehensive work program to establish Mount Srobu as a cultural heritage site, recognizing its intangible cultural value. This includes initiating the registration process for national ranking.
The team’s responsibility entails bestowing cultural heritage status to objects, buildings, structures, locations, or geographical units. This process is carried out by the city administration, following the recommendations provided by the team.
“TACB comprises preservation experts from diverse fields of knowledge who possess the required certification to offer recommendations for the identification, ranking, and removal of cultural heritage,” said Yoku.
She further elaborated on the criteria for cultural heritage, as outlined in Law No. 11/2010 on Cultural Heritage. According to the law, cultural heritage must be at least 50 years old, possess distinctive characteristics of historical, scientific, educational, religious, and cultural significance, and hold cultural value that contributes to strengthening the national identity.
Erlin Novita Ijejami, a junior researcher at the Papua Archaeology Agency, has dedicated her research efforts to Mount Srobu since 2014. Her investigations have revealed the existence of a residential area encircled by human tombs located at the rear of the mountain.
Furthermore, Ijejami has discovered remnants of shells and animal bones, indicating their use as food sources, as well as cultural artifacts and objects crafted for storage, cooking, and daily use.
Erlin expresses her hope that Mount Srobu will soon be officially recognized as a cultural heritage site. This designation would safeguard its existence and prevent its disappearance over time. Additionally, she believes that such recognition would allow the world to gain a deeper understanding of Papua’s identity, eliminating any underestimation or disregard towards the region. (*)
“We, as an extension of the provincial government, have taken advantage of this National Education Day to introduce Papua to students outside Papua, especially in Jakarta," Head of the Papua Liaison Agency Alexander Kapisa said here on Friday.
He informed that the quiz and writing competition on Papuan culture is a part of the "Get to Know Papuan Culture Closer" series.
National Education Day will be used as an important momentum to invite students to the Papua pavilion, which houses several cultural objects and a library containing information about Papua there, he said.
"There are many more that can be enjoyed at the Papua pavilion at TMII," he added.
Meanwhile, Cipayung Sub-district Education Unit Head Rusdah praised the activity held by the Papua Liaison Agency.
"This activity is a great way to introduce Papua to the community, especially to students," she said.
According to her, it would be great if the liaison agency invited more schools to such activities.
The quiz competition on Papuan culture was attended by 30 participants from 10 elementary schools in East Jakarta.
Meanwhile, the writing competition was attended by 21 students from 5 junior high schools.
Last year, to welcome the G20 Summit implementation, the Papua provincial government began revitalizing the Papua pavilion at TMII.
Kapisa said the revitalization of the Papua pavilion at TMII was carried out in three stages.
"First, renovating existing buildings and facilities at the pavilion, which consists of several tribal houses. The second is rearranging the landscape to beautify the pavilion, and the third is rejuvenating existing cultural objects," he explained on August 5, 2022.
