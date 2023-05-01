Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Social Affairs Ministry has taken prompt measures in response to the landslide disaster that struck Walait Sub-district, Jayawijaya District, Highland Papua, by distributing aid and compensation funds worth Rp 300.4 million to the victims.

The ministry's Acting Director for Social Protection of Natural Disaster Victims (PSKBA) Adriananus Alla noted in a written statement received in Jakarta, Saturday, that the aid was disbursed on the instruction of Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini to ensure the fulfillment of basic needs for the affected residents.

"In accordance with Madam Minister's directive, we, from the Social Affairs Ministry, have sent the aids needed by the refugees by prioritizing logistical assistance required, such as footwear, kitchen equipment, family kit, clothes, and ready meals, while taking refuge," he remarked.

The assistance was distributed through the warehouse of the Jayapura Social Welfare Training and Education Center (BBPPKS).

The disbursed assistance comprised 15 packages of footwear, 15 packages of family kitchen equipment, 15 family kit packages, 100 packages of sanitary napkins, 50 children diapers packages, 50 blankets, 75 mattresses, 10 packages of velvets, 100 packages of adult clothing, and 50 bedsheets.

In addition, the ministry provided 20 sets of roll tents, 15 sets of family tents, 50 kids wear packages, 200 packages of ready meals, 80 packages of infant meals, and 200 packages of ready side dishes. The physical assistance was worth Rp234.5 million in total.

The distributing team also handed over compensation funds, totaling Rp 66 million, for casualties and injuries.

The landslide occurred in Walait Sub-district, Jayawijaya District, on May 10, following downpour in the region. The disaster resulted in at least three casualties, while 12 families were compelled to take refuge.

"We hope that this assistance will be able to meet the needs of the refugees," Alla stated.

Taking notes on this disaster, he appealed to people residing in disaster-prone locations to stay alert to prepare for disaster risks, especially in the event of bad weather. 

