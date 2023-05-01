Jayapura, Jubi – Unggul Sagena, the Head of the Internet Access Division at the Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (SAFENet), highlighted that activists and journalists in Papua remain susceptible to digital assaults. Unggul emphasized the need for an enhancement in the digital security capabilities of activists and journalists operating in Papua.
In a WhatsApp conversation with Jubi on Friday, May 19, 2023, Sagena stated that activists and journalists are the primary targets of these attacks. He further explained that such digital assaults typically arise from the content they share on online platforms or social media. Activists and journalists frequently experience doxing as a common form of digital attack, while organizations often face hacking and account takeover attempts.
Sagena mentioned that the most recent incident occurred in May 2023. “They involved hacking, account hijacking, and the blocking of websites related to Papua, such as the Papuan Student Alliance site. The incident is currently under investigation and is being addressed collaboratively, including seeking clarification from the Ministry of Communication and Information,” he said.
He further stated that SAFENet’s latest research has provided valuable insights from individuals who are at risk and have experienced attacks. Consequently, there is a need to persistently enhance the digital security skills among activists, journalists, and civil society members in Papua.
Sagena stressed the importance of commencing digital security training from the fundamental level and gradually progressing towards advanced techniques.
According to him, many individuals have already taken initial steps in strengthening their security practices, as indicated by research that suggests a moderate level of preparedness. “However, there is the need for expanding and deepening this knowledge, particularly in the realm of communication security as this aspect is the most vulnerable,” he added.
Finally, SAFENet urged those responsible for digital attacks to cease their harmful actions, as they pose a threat to democracy and digital rights, specifically the right to freedom of expression. (*)
"I plan to fly directly to Jakarta to establish coordination with the (KKP) ministry," head of the West Papua DKP Jacob Ayomi informed in Manokwari, West Papua, on Monday.
According to Ayomi, supporting infrastructure, such as an integrated fishing port, is an essential prerequisite to realize the plan of building SKPT.
Recently, he said, Kaimana District Head Freddy Thie submitted a request for support from the provincial government in efforts to build the SKPT in the district.
The idea to build the SKPT in Kaimana was based on the fact that the district is situated in the vicinity of Arafura waters, which have great fishery potential.
"I have also talked to Mr. Thie during a Development Planning Discussion (Musrenbang). We decided to coordinate about it first with the ministry," he informed.
In addition to the plan for building the SKPT, West Papua is coordinating with the central government on setting up fishing port institutions in two districts -- Wondama Bay and Fakfak.
The two districts have promising fishery potential, which may help increase their locally-generated income, if the potential is managed optimally.
"We must initially discuss about the institutionalization efforts before proceeding to build the infrastructures," Ayomi said.
He also informed that the one-stop Fish Landing Port (PPI) service in Manokwari district has become operational.
He pointed out that such a service would serve as a precedent for other district governments in West Papua, saying, "If the one in Manokwari runs properly, then it will be a benchmark for the other regions."
Earlier, the Kaimana district head had sought support from the West Papua government for constructing the SKPT as a platform for managing the abundant fishery potential of Arafura waters.
So far, only two SKPTs have been built on Papua Island—one in Biak, Papua Province, and one in Timika, Central Papua Province. There are no SKPTs in the provinces of West Papua and Southwest Papua.
"We asked for the support from Mr. acting governor of West Papua to echo (voice) this matter to the KKP Ministry," Thie said.
He highlighted that Kaimana lies very close to Arafura, saying that an SKPT is essential for carrying out fish landing activities in Kaimana considering that, to date, such activities have only been carried out in Timika or Tual, Maluku Province.
Related news: Papua pushes regional governments to scout marine sector potential
Related news: Fishery Ministry seeking to improve tilapia production
Related news: West Papua governor pushes inter-regional collaboration
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.