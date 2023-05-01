Monday, May 29, 2023

1) Indonesia Refuses International Aid to Free New Zealand Pilot


2) Compromise worked in Aceh – why not Papua?
3) ASIA/INDONESIA - Tense situation in Papua: Catholics are trying to resolve the conflict
4) VP inaugurates BP3OKP members, pushes for Papua development  
5) Steering committee to record aspirations of each Papua district 
6) Southwest Papua seeks people's participation to reduce stunting  


1) Indonesia Refuses International Aid to Free New Zealand Pilot

Translator Dewi Elvia Muthiariny
 Editor Mahinda Arkyasa 
29 May 2023 23:36 WIB

TEMPO.COJakarta - Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud Md explained the reason why the government refused international assistance to release New Zealand pilot Captain Philips Max Mehrtens who is being held hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Organization (TPNPB-OPM). 

The involvement of international institutions, he argued, will only make the case worse. “We will handle it internally. Our policy is not to involve other countries and this is internal issues. And we can do it whatever the stakes are. International communities are not allowed to join the case,” Mahfud said when met in South Jakarta on Monday, May 29, 2023.

If the government receives assistance from international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), then other international institutions will intervene in the case, including even the United Nations (UN).

“So, we reject any attempts of international interference offered by NGOs, by international NGOs,” Mahfud underlined.

OPM threatens to shoot Susi Air Pilot in two months

On Friday, May 27, TPNPB-OPM spokesperson Sebby Sambom sent a video showing a “visibly emaciated” Mehrtens surrounded by Egianus Kogoya and his fighters. Mehrtens said the rebel group will shoot him if other countries did not urge Indonesia to recognize Papua's independence.

In the same video, Kogoya threatens to shoot the New Zealander if Indonesia does not recognize Papua's independence within two months.

The Papuan separatist group has been holding Mehrtens hostage since February 7, 2023, right after the latter landed the Susi Air aircraft with flight number SI 9368 at Paro Airport, Nduga Regency, Pegunungan Papua Province. They ambushed the plane and set it on fire. After releasing the passengers, they took Mehrtens hostage.

The government dispatched the Damai Cartenz Task Force to carry out an operation to rescue the Susi Air pilot. However, the effort came to no avail to date. In April, Mahfud stated that the rescue operation was hampered because the TPNPB-OPM made Philips Max Mehrtens, women, and children as human shields.

M JULNIS FIRMANSYAH | EKA YUDHA SAPUTRA

2) Compromise worked in Aceh – why not Papua?
 By Duncan Graham
 May 30, 2023

There are parallels between Indonesia’s Aceh where an Ozzie surfer faced a flogging, and Papua where a Kiwi pilot is facing death. Both provinces have fought brutal guerrilla wars for independence. One has been settled through foreign peacekeepers. The other still rages as outsiders fear intervention.

There were ten stories in a Google Alert media feed last week for ‘Indonesia-Australia’.

One covered illegal fishing in the Indo-Pacific claiming economic losses of more than US $6 billion a year – important indeed.

Another was an update on the plight of NZ pilot Philip Mehrtens, held hostage since February by the Tentara Pembebasan Nasional Papua Barat (TPNPB West Papua National Liberation Army).

This is the armed wing of the Organisasi Papua Merdeka, (OPM Free Papua Organisation) that’s been pushing its cause since the 1970s.

A major story by any measure. The Indonesian military’s inability to find and safely secure the Kiwi has the potential to cause serious diplomatic rifts and great harm to all parties.

There have been unverified reports of bombs dropped from helicopters on jungle camps where the pilot may have been held with uninvolved civilians.

The other eight stories were about Queenslander Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones who’d been arrested in April for allegedly going on a nude drunken rampage and bashing a local in Indonesian Aceh.

Had the 23-year-old surfer been a fool in his home country the yarn would have been a yawn. Such stupidities are commonplace.

But because he chose to be a slob in the strictly Muslim province of Aceh and is facing up to five years jail plus a public flogging, his plight opened the issue of cultural differences and tourist arrogance. Small news, but legitimate.

He’s now reportedly done a $25,000 deal to buy his way out of charges and pay restitution to his victim. This shows a flexible social and legal system displaying tolerance – which is how Christians are supposed to behave.

All noteworthy, easy to grasp. But more important than the threatened execution of an innocent victim of circumstances caught in a complex dispute that needs detailed explanations to understand?

Mehrtens landed a commercial company’s plane as part of his job flying people and goods into isolated airstrips when he was grabbed by armed men desperate to get Jakarta to pay attention to their grievances.

Ironically, Aceh where Risby-Jones got himself into strife, had also fought for independence and won. Like West Papua, it’s resource-rich so essential for the central government’s economy.

A vicious on-off war between the Gerakan Aceh Merdeka, (GAM – Free Aceh Movement) and the Indonesian military started in 1976 and reportedly took up to 30,000 lives across the following three decades.

It only ended when the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami killed 160,000 and former general Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono was elected president and revived peace talks. Other countries became involved, including the European Union and Finland where the Helsinki Agreement was signed.

Both sides bent. GAM leaders abandoned their demands for independence, settling for ‘self-government’ within the Indonesian state, while soldiers were withdrawn. The bombings have stopped but at the cost of personal freedoms and angering human rights advocates.

Freed from Jakarta’s control, the province passed strict Shariah laws. These include public floggings for homosexual acts, drinking booze and being close to an opposite sex person who’s not a relative. Morality Police patrols prowl shady spots, alert to any signs of affection.

Australian academic and former journalist Damien Kingsbury was also instrumental in getting GAM and Jakarta to talk. He was involved with the Papua standoff earlier this year but NZ is now using its own to negotiate.

Kingsbury told the ABC the situation in Papua is at a stalemate with neither Wellington nor Jakarta willing to make concessions. The Indonesian electorate has no truck for separatists so wants a bang-bang fix. NZ urges a softly-slowly approach.

A TPNPB spokesperson told the BBC: ‘The Indonesian government has to be bold and sit with us at a negotiation table and not [deploy] military and police to search for the pilot.’

The 2005 Aceh resolution means the Papua fighters have a strong model of what’s possible when other countries intervene. So far it seems none have dared, fearing the wrath of nationalists who believe Western states, and particularly Australia, are trying to ‘Balkanise’ the ‘unitary state’ and plunder its riches.

This theory was given energy when Australia supported the 1999 East Timor referendum which led to the province splitting from Indonesia and becoming a separate nation.

Should Australia try to act as a go-between in the Papua conflict, we’d be dragged into the upcoming Presidential election campaign with outraged candidates thumping lecterns claiming outside interference. That’s something no one wants but sitting on hands won’t help Mehrtens.

In the meantime, Risby-Jones, whose boorish behaviour has confirmed Indonesian prejudices about Oz oafs, is expected to be deported.

Mehrtens will only get to tell his tale if the Indonesian government shows the forbearance displayed by the family of Edi Ron. The Aceh fisherman needed 50 stitches and copped broken bones and an infected foot from his Aussie encounter, but still shook hands.

After weeks in a cell the surfer has shown contrition and apologised. Australian ‘proceedings of crime’ lawsshould prevent him earning from his ordeal.

If the Kiwi pilot does get out alive, he deserves the media attention lavished on the Australian. This might shift international interest from a zonked twit to the issue of Papua’s independence and remind diplomats that if Jakarta could bend in the far west of the archipelago, why not in the far east?

Lest Indonesians forget: Around 100,000 revolutionaries died during the four-year war against the returning colonial Dutch after Soekarno proclaimed independence in 1945. The Hollanders only retreated after external pressure from the US and Australia.


Duncan Graham 
 Duncan Graham has been a journalist for more than 40 years in print, radio and TV. He is the author of People Next Door (UWA Press) and winner of the Walkley Award and Human Rights awards. He is now writing for the English language media in Indonesia from within Indonesia.


3) ASIA/INDONESIA - Tense situation in Papua: Catholics are trying to resolve the conflict
Monday, 29 May 2023

Jayapura (Agenzia Fides) - "The conflict in the Indonesian Papua region is destined to increase in intensity, due to the growing deployment of members of the Indonesian security forces, after the case of the kidnapping of New Zealand pilot Philip Mark Mahrtens, seized by the Army of Papuan Liberation (TPN-PB) last February. 
The issues to be addressed are varied and complex. The sense of justice of the Papuan people has been severely violated. For example, people suspected of human rights abuses in Paniai, a small town in Puncak Jaya district, in 2014 were released without charge by the local court. 

The right to freedom of expression of student groups was suppressed by local authorities. Several officials were arrested on corruption charges, including the governor of Papua, Lukas Enembe, and the regent of Central Memberamo, Ricky Ham Pagawak. In addition, due to the violence, school classes in the Pegunungan Bintang regency are being disrupted, while the central government-sponsored program of transmigration to the new autonomous regions will result in increasing displacement of the indigenous Papuans," said Father Alexandro F. Rangga OFM, Coordinator of the "General Office for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation" of the Friars Minor in West Papua, a region of Indonesia tormented by violence and instability.

The government in Jakarta has tried to solve the problem by approving the "Second Special Autonomy" and creating the "New Autonomous Region" in 2022. According to the religious, these political measures "have so far not helped to ease tensions, but have created further divisions between supporters and opponents". In addition, the idea of dialogue between Jakarta and Papua, planned by the Indonesian National Human Rights Commission, fell through because no ceasefire was reached in the armed conflict between the Papuan Liberation Army and the Indonesian Army. In this context last February, Bishop Yanuarius Teofilus Matopai You became the first local bishop to be appointed bishop of the diocese of Jayapura, the capital of Papua. When he took office, the bishop emphasized that he would work to make the Papua region a "land of peace" after decades of internal conflict. He resumed the campaign of the same title, launched in 2006, to try to prevent and end the violence through small gestures, meetings, informal talks and connecting with the realities of Papuan society.

In the local Catholic faith community, many actors are trying to create an atmosphere of reconciliation. The Franciscan Commission for "Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation" continues to work with other NGOs and published a report entitled "Terpasung di Rumah Sendiri" ("Trapped in our home"), which documents episodes and chronicles of citizens who have suffered injustice, violence and oppression at the hands of Indonesian authorities in recent years. The Franciscan network seeks to monitor human rights abuses, drawing on international recommendations from the UN. Thanks to the NGO "Franciscans International" accredited by the United Nations, the local Franciscans will participate in the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in June 2023 and will present a report on the situation on the ground in Papua.

At the same time, the commission takes care of the pastoral and social support of the victims and plans to organize interreligious youth meetings and meetings with writers in the coming weeks. In addition, videos and podcasts will be produced dealing with peacebuilding issues, and a conference is planned - to be held in June 2023 - as an opportunity to explore and discuss possible paths to peace in Papua.

The Papua region (the western part of the large island of New Guinea, ed) became Indonesian sovereignty in 1969 thanks to a controversial referendum known as the "Act of Free Choice" in which 1,025 people were chosen by the Indonesian military to serve as Indonesian control of the region agreed.

A few months after the Indonesian annexation, the first pro-independence groups of the "Free Papua Movement" formed, which was shortly followed by the emergence of an armed movement, the "West Papua National Liberation Army" (TPN-PB). According to various sources, the ensuing conflict has claimed between 100,000 and 400,000 victims to date. According to UN observers and international organizations such as Amnesty International, the Indonesian response was "completely disproportionate”.

 In the last 20 years, the repression against the indigenous population has also gone hand in hand with an Indonesian colonization policy that has encouraged a massive exodus of the Javanese population to Papua: while in 1971 the proportion of the indigenous population was 97%, today it is just over 50% . In this way, the government in Jakarta has tried to weaken the secessionist aspirations of the native Papuans. (PA) (Agenzia Fides, 29/5/2023)

4) VP inaugurates BP3OKP members, pushes for Papua development  
10 hours ago

Jakarta (ANTARA) - Vice President Ma'ruf Amin inaugurated six members of the Papua Special Autonomy Development Acceleration Steering Committee (BP3OKP) at the Vice Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Monday.

As the committee head, Amin urged the members to oversee the implementation of programs outlined in the Papua Development Acceleration Master Plan (RIPPP) and Papua Development Acceleration Action Plan (RAPPP) programs.

"I hope that the members of BP3OKP will truly oversee the completion of the programs outlined in the RIPPP and RAPPP as five-year action plans," the VP noted.

According to Amin, BP3OKP is tasked with conducting synchronization, harmonization, and evaluation in addition to coordinating the implementation of special autonomy as well as conducting development in Papua.

On the occasion, he also urged committee members to escort three grand missions -- Healthy Papua, Smart Papua, and Productive Papua -- for accelerating Papua's development.

The appointment of the BP3OKP aligns with Presidential Decree Number15/M of 2013. Each member represents a province on Papua Island.

The six appointed members are Papua Province representative Alberth Yoku, West Papua representative Irene Manibuy, South Papua representative Yoseph Yanowo Yolmen, Central Papua representative Pietrus Waine, Papua Highland representative Hantor Matuan, and Southwest Papua representative Otto Ihalauw.

"You all here are selected based on your ability and commitment to advancing Papua. You now carry a great responsibility in bringing progress and prosperity to the people of Papua," the VP stated.

VP Amin called on all parties, including the BP3OKP members, to work in synergy, respect diversity, and develop Papua within the scope of the principles of justice, equality, and sustainability.

Addressing the BP3OKP members, Amin outlined four directives for developing Papua. To begin with, he called on the members to pay close attention to Papua people's aspirations and needs and be more heedful of the people's voices to enable the government to formulate policies that are in line with the reality on the ground and are able to match up to the Papua people's expectations and meet their needs.

Secondly, he pushed the members to immediately work in synergy, take strategic measures, and implement various policies within the framework of accelerating development of Papua's special autonomy development.

Under the third grand mission, he underscored the need to establish coordination and synergy with ministers, heads of agencies, regional leaders, and all related stakeholders in order to lay down a strong foundation for developing Papua and tackling issues on the island.

The final directive concerns the urgency to continue to maintain integrity by not committing corrupt acts or abusing power and authority for the sake of personal or group interests.

"On this occasion, I would like to invite you all to strengthen our bonds of solidarity and unity. You have a crucial mission in contributing to the government's efforts to create a safe and peaceful Papua. Let us build a better Papua with the spirit of togetherness and unity," the VP pointed out.

Reporter: Rangga Pandu, Tegar Nurfitra
Editor: Sri Haryati


5) Steering committee to record aspirations of each Papua district 
 7 hours ago
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Members of the Steering Committee for Papua Special Autonomy Development Acceleration (BP3OKP) have committed to absorbing the aspirations of every district in Papua to expedite development in the region.

"We have been given an assignment of five years. In the beginning, we will go directly to each district to find out aspirations for the priority programs," BP3OKP member representing the Papua Highland Province, Hantor Matuan, informed after being inaugurated by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin at the Vice Presidential Palace, Jakarta, on Monday.

Matuan said that his party will discuss and formulate the results of these aspirations and then report to Amin, who is the chairperson of the BP3OKP.

"Every three months, we must report the progress to the Vice President; then he will forward it to the President. The President will then direct the ministers to solve the problems," he added.

He said that the problems witnessed in Papua, especially the Papua Highland Province, are welfare issues. His party will try to build peace in Papua and seek to improve people's welfare by absorbing people’s aspirations in accordance with the Vice President's directive.

"We will become strategic partners with officials there, such as governors and district heads, to improve the welfare of indigenous Papuans, target development in education, health, and infrastructure sectors. Those are our priorities," he added.

Meanwhile, acting governor of Papua Highland, Nikolaus Kondomo, said that the issue in his region pertains to human resources who are lacking in understanding and are easily influenced by irresponsible parties.

He added that the development of infrastructure, especially roads, is also necessary to improve the welfare of his people. He said he hopes that the central government will prepare more specific programs on development for Papua.

Earlier on Monday, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, as chairperson of the BP3OKP, inaugurated six BP3OKP members: Alberth Yoku as Papua representative, Irene Manibuy as West Papua representative, Yoseph Yanowo Yolmen as South Papua representative, Pietrus Waine as Central Papua representative, Hantor Matuan as Papua Highland representative, and Otto Ihalauw as Southwest Papua representative.

Reporter: Rangga Pandu A J, Resinta S
Editor: Sri Haryati


6) Southwest Papua seeks people's participation to reduce stunting  
10 hours ago
Sorong, Southwest Papua (ANTARA) - Acting Governor of Southwest Papua Muhammad Musa'ad called for everyone to partake in efforts to reduce the stunting rate, which, to date, is still prevalent in that region.

Musa'ad, cited data from the 2022 National Nutritional Rate Survey (SSGI), said here on Monday that the province's rate of stunting among toddlers was recorded at 39.8 percent.

The figure is spread across six districts of Southwest Papua, with Sorong District's toddler stunting prevalence rate at 23.8 percent; Tambrauw District, 39.10 percent; South Sorong District, 36.7 percent; Maybrat District, 27.3 percent; Raja Ampat District, 31.1 percent; and Sorong City, 27.2 percent, he elaborated.

"We expect everyone to take part as per each one's duty and function in order to address this issue together. With regard to this aspect, we seek support and involvement from business players, public institutions, and public figures, to also be responsible in pushing down the stunting rate in each area," he elaborated.

Musa'ad stated that the key to reducing the province's stunting rate is for parents to actively monitor the children's nutritional intake.

He cited some data that pointed to the causes of stunting cases, which are not solely limited to a family's economic conditions. Some families are, in fact, well-off financially, but it turns out that their children have stunted growth, he stated.

"According to reports from the Family Welfare Initiative's team, both at the provincial and municipal levels, some of the children (toddlers with stunted growth) turned out to be from families with good financial capability. This is ironic," he noted.

The acting governor pressed for parents to be more aware of their children's nutritional intake during their period of development and reminded them that children are beings entrusted by God.

"If the parents do not care about children, we have sinned. It is the parents' obligation to give undivided attention to children's growth and development, so as to prevent their growth from being stunted," Musa'ad stressed.

The Southwest Papua Government allocated Rp20 billion (US$1.3 million) from their budget for stunting reduction initiatives spread across districts and cities.

The central government aims to reduce the national stunting rate to 14 percent by 2024.

Reporter: Yuvensius Lasa Banafu
Editor: Sri Haryati


