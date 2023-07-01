1) Armed Criminal Group Open Fire at Smart Air Plane in Papua, OPM Attributed 

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The armed criminal group or the Free Papua Movement allegedly opened fire at a Smart Air passenger plane while it landed and took off at Homeyo Airport, Intan Jaya Regency, Central Papua Province, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
The Head of Cartenz Peace Ops Public Relations Task Force Chief Commissioner Donny Charles Go explained that the plane was shot at around 08:30 a.m. "And then we are shot again at take off," said Donny when called on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Donny said that they are still checking for damages on the plane. He mentioned bullet holes were found on the left wing of the airplane. However, no casualties in the incident, and the plane left for Sugapa Airport safely. At the time, the plane boarded 7 passengers.
The shooting happened after an attack at a police station and a military headquarter in Homeyo, Intan Jaya Regency, Central Papua by an armed criminal group on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
The Head of Papua Regional Police Public Relations Division Chief Commissioner Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said the attack happened at 07:00 a.m. Allegedly, the criminal group attacked during a meeting between police officers and religious figures to discuss a firearm theft. The SS1 rifle was allegedly stolen by the armed criminal group on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
"During the meeting, suddenly gunshot was heard toward the police station and military headquarters of Homeyo, thus the officers stood ground and returned fire," said Benny to reporters on Monday, July 17, 2023. Benny said that the armed contact went on for two hours. The armed criminal group allegedly flee in the direction of Bilai Village after the contact.
EKA YUDA SAPUTRA
West Papua as an official member of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG).
International spokesman for West Papua Campaign Raki Ap said it was disappointing that Indonesia was allowed to be a member of the MSG but West Papua was merely an observatory member.
He said as Pacific leaders continued to turn a blind eye on the gross human rights violation happening in West Papua, it was up to the people on the ground to put pressure on their leaders to act.
Mr Ap is presently visiting Melanisian countries to strengthen civil-society organisation and nongovernment organisation partnership in the campaign for West Papua.
He stated the people of West Papua faced a huge challenge as the coloniser (Indonesia) was a major trading partner with most Pacific countries, but claimed that most of the resources used by the Indonesians were from the West Papua region.
The duo said Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s meeting with the head of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Benny Wenda in February was a positive sign.
During that meeting, which was the first time in 16 years for a Fijian leader to meet the leader of the ULMWP, Mr Rabuka confirmed the Coalition Government’s support for the movement’s bid to become a full member of the MSG.
