Jayapura, Jubi – On Monday, July 24, 2023, the local administration of Jayawijaya Regency, Mountainous Papua, along with the Jayawijaya People’s Council (DPRD) and Regional Leader’s Coordination Forum, conducted a meeting with the victims and families affected by the Wamena human rights violations that occurred on April 4, 2003.
However, the victims have previously expressed their rejection of any initiatives from the central government, whether it be compensation or non-judicial settlements.
Linus Hiluka, a victim of the 2003 Wamena incident, reiterated this stance, speaking on behalf of the other victims’ families. In the most recent meeting, Linus Hiluka restated their position and urged the Indonesian government to allow the UN Human Rights Commission to conduct a direct investigation into various human rights violation cases in Papua, especially the Wamena and Wasior incidents.
Linus Hiluka also raised concerns about several presidential decrees issued in the past to address human rights violations, questioning why the government had not yet permitted the UN Human Rights Commission to intervene and resolve the issues. He asserted that they continue to reject any form of compensation or non-judicial efforts. Despite writing to the president multiple times, they have received no response.
Jimi Hiluka, Linus Hiluka’s son, expressed disappointment in the Indonesian government’s lack of responsibility towards the families left behind after the victims’ arrests. He mentioned that only humanitarian teams, NGOs, and the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) visited them but the government did not provide any support during the 20 years his parents were detained.
Jimi Hiluka questioned the government’s timing to provide compensation, stating that it should have been done when his parents were arrested. He found it illogical to offer compensation now, as the victims and their families have already passed away, leaving behind unresolved issues.
He further mentioned that the families reject the compensation primarily because the perpetrators behind the break-in at Jayawijaya Kodim armory have not been identified or disclosed.
During the meeting, Jayawijaya Regent, Jhon Richard Banua, clarified that the local government and DPRD were merely facilitating the process of reporting the families’ wishes to the central government. The ultimate aim was to have a clear report to the central government and allow everything to be handed back to the victim’s families.
The ministry's Director-General of Culture, Hilmar Farid, stated that Indonesia will present its Papuan and East Nusa Tenggara artists during the festival.
"The artists will perform a series of shows that promote friendship and raise awareness of environmental issues," he remarked in a statement received on Tuesday.
Indonesia hopes to strengthen ties among Melanesian communities in Indonesia and other Pacific countries through the festival, he said.
He emphasized that Indonesia's participation in the festival reflects its commitment to intensifying cooperation with Pacific countries through the Pacific Elevation vision.
The Indonesian delegation from Papua will perform the song "Papua dalam Cinta" (Papua in Love), which was written by Pay and popularized by the Papuan music group Soa Soa.
The group will also perform a new song by Stephen Wally called "Building a Bridge of Love".
Meanwhile, the Kampung Leisplang musical group from Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara, will showcase a traditional performance of Gong Waning, an ethnic musical instrument. The performance will depict the importance of mutual cooperation and environmental issues.
In addition, the Kasbi Dance from Papua will enliven the cultural festival in Port Vila.
During a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Bali in December 2022, the Director-General of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) extended an invitation to Indonesia to participate in MACFEST.
Deputy Prime Minister of Vanuatu, Jotham Napat Nauka, also conveyed the same invitation during a working visit to Jakarta in June 2023.
