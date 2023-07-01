1) Cooperation Team for Prevention of Torture conducts assessments in conflict-prone Papua region   

Jayapura, Jubi – The Cooperation Team for the Prevention of Torture (KuPP) made a visit to Papua recently. The team visited four police headquarters in the region. These included the Papua Police Headquarters, Jayapura City Police Headquarters, Jayapura Regency Police Headquarters, and Keerom Police Headquarters.
The KuPP is established in accordance with Law No. 5/1998, which ratifies the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment,
Given the conflict-prone nature of Papua, the region was a priority destination for the KuPP team. The purpose of their visit was to assess the conditions of detainees and observe the handling of detention matters in the area. The team examined aspects like the capacity of detention rooms, the separation of detention spaces for men, women, and children, and the presence of any cruel or torturous practices against detainees.
Anton Prajasto, the Program Manager of the KuPP Team, highlighted that their objective was to improve the detention processes in the police stations and address any issues that may have been identified during their previous visit to Papua in 2021.
Notably, they had previously found a lack of separation between male and female detention centers, and they aimed to ensure that corrective measures had been taken to prevent such practices in the future. The ultimate goal of the KuPP Team is to foster better treatment and handling of detainees in the region.
Jayapura, Jubi – The Acting Governor of Papua, Ridwan Rumasukun, announced that Papua’s Human Development Index (HDI) showed a positive increase of 1.27 percent by 2022. In 2022, Papua’s HDI reached 61.39, indicating notable growth compared to the previous year’s HDI of 60.62.
During a meeting with members of the Papua Legislative Council in Jayapura City on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Rumasukun emphasized that the 2022 HDI growth was significantly better than the previous year’s, showcasing the increasing visibility of people-centered development in the region.
Rumasukun further pointed out that the rise in Papua Province’s HDI aligns with Indonesia’s overall HDI improvement, which can be attributed to effective handling of the COVID-19pandemic and continuous economic progress.
He highlighted that Papua’s HDI has made considerable progress since 2010, increasing from a “low” level to a “medium” level, with the HDI growing by an average of 1 percent per year during the 2010-2022 period.
Discussing poverty in the region, Rumasukun revealed that the number of impoverished individuals in Papua Province as of March 2023 was 915,150, showing a reduction of 6,970 people compared to March 2022. The percentage of poor people in March 2023 was recorded at 26.03 percent, a decrease of 0.53 percentage points compared to March 2022.
Regarding the economy, he pointed out that Papua experienced growth following the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the third quarter of 2022, the mining and quarrying sector grew by 5.78 percent compared to the same period in 2021. The transportation and warehousing business field exhibited the highest growth rate at 22.95 percent.
Meanwhile, regarding Papua’s Open Unemployment Rate (TPT), it was 2.83 percent in August 2022, showing a decline compared to August 2021 when it reached 3.33 percent. He mentioned that the TPT in urban areas (7.03 percent) was significantly higher than in rural areas (1.43 percent), indicating that economic growth in Papua has successfully generated job opportunities.
The presence of Indonesian artists, particularly from Papua, will grace the 7th Melanesian Arts and Culture Festival (MACFEST) with performances of several songs, including “Papua in Love” and “Building a Bridge of Love.”
“These artists, hailing from Indonesian Idol and Asian Got Talent, will be accompanied by the captivating narration of Putri Nere, a Papuan Female from the Indonesian Beauty Pageant,” a statement released after the group’s arrival on Sunday afternoon conveyed.
“Additionally, the traditional music group Leisplang from Maumere Village in East Nusa Tenggara will enchant the audience with performances highlighting environmental issues. The Cultural Stage in Port Vila will come alive with the captivating dance performances of the Kasbi Dance group from Papua.”
Their participation came about after the Director General (DG) of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) extended an invitation to Indonesia as an associate member of the MSG to participate in the MACFEST. This move was reinforced by the Deputy Prime Minister of Vanuatu during a working visit to Jakarta in June.
“Indonesia’s participation in MACFEST carries a powerful message of unity and commitment to cooperation, aiming to strengthen the bonds between Melanesian people in Indonesia and those in Pacific countries, especially within the Melanesian sub-region,” the statement continued.
“This aligns with Indonesia’s dedication to bolstering ties with Pacific countries through the Pacific Elevation vision, demonstrating their continued support for regional collaboration.
“Indonesia’s presence at MACFEST stands as a symbol to their commitment to diversity and solidarity, in line with their national motto, ‘Unity in Diversity’.”
The festival offers a unique opportunity to foster cultural exchange, celebrating the richness and diversity of the Melanesian heritage and fostering stronger ties among the peoples of the region.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.