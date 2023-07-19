Australia West Papua Association (Sydney)
AWPA Update No 5/ 2023
20 July 2023
There was a crackdown on peaceful demonstrators who were calling for West Papua to be granted full membership at the MSG. Armed clashes continued between the TPNPB and the Indonesian security forces. The Indonesian President visited Australia. 25 years since the Biak Massacre.
The Indonesian President visited Australia (3-5 July). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was attending the 8th Indonesia-Australia Annual Leaders Meeting in Sydney before flying on to PNG for a 2 day. The leaders usually discuss investment and trade etc. What we can be assured about was that the human rights situation in West Papua was not be on the agenda. AWPA statement…....
https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com/2023/07/awpa-statement-indonesian-president.html
Unpacking the president’s mien: just how successful was Jokowi’s visit to Australia?
by Jul 17, 2023 |
https://michaelwest.com.au/unpacking-the-presidents-mien-just-how-successful-was-jokowis-visit-to-australia/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_term=2023-07-18&utm_campaign=Today+s+news+from+Michael+West+Media
The Biak Massacre
The 6 July marked 25 years since the Indonesian security forces massacred scores of people in Biak , West Papua. The victims, included women and children who had gathered for a peaceful rally. They were killed at the base of a water tower flying the Morning Star flag. Other Papuans were rounded up and later taken out to sea where they were thrown off naval ships and drowned. No Indonesian security force member has been charged or brought to justice for the human rights abuses committed against peaceful demonstrators”. ……………………..
https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com/2023/07/lest-we-forget-biak-massacre-occurred.html
The Greens statement
LABOR MUST COME CLEAN ABOUT THE BIAK MASSACRE 25 YEARS ON DURING PRESIDENT WIDODO’S VISIT
https://greens.org.au/news/media-release/labor-must-come-clean-about-biak-massacre-25-years-during-president-widodos?utm_source=nationaltribune&utm_medium=nationaltribune&utm_campaign=news
West Papua flag raising quashed in Port Moresby ahead of Indonesian visit
Harlyne Joku 2023.07.03 Port Moresby
Supporters of self-determination for Indonesia’s Papuan provinces are pictured with a Morning Star independence flag at the Rainbow refugee camp in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on July 1, 2023.
Authorities in Papua New Guinea have clamped down on displays of the West Papuan independence flag ahead of the Indonesian president’s visit to the Pacific island country this week. Papua New Guinea, which has a 760-kilometer (472-mile) border with Indonesia, is home to thousands of refugees from the Papuan provinces of its powerful neighbor, where an indigenous Melanesian independence movement and armed insurgency has simmered for decades. Officers from Papua New Guinea’s National Intelligence Organization removed Morning Star independence flags and banners at the Rainbow refugee camp in the capital Port Moresby on Saturday. Supporters of Papuan self-determination were marking the July 1 anniversary of a decades-old proclamation of independence from Indonesia.
“We will not allow the raising of the West Papuan flag,” said one of the officers, who identified himself to BenarNews as from the National Intelligence Organization. “But you can carry on with your program,” the officer, who declined to give his name, told residents at the camp. Indonesian President Joko Widodo will arrive in Papua New Guinea for a two-day visit on Wednesday, the Pacific island country’s government has said. Widodo was last in Port Moresby in 2018 for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders summit……………………………..
https://www.benarnews.org/english/news/pacific/west-papua-flag-raising-png-jokowi-visit-07032023002655.html
10 West Papua National Committee (KNPB) members were arrested
on the 11 July.
Photo posted on KNPB Sentani FB pages
The activists were arrested simply because they were handing out leaflets informing people of a rally to be held today, the 12 July to show support for West Papua becoming a full member of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG). The security forces detained the activists and took them to the Jayapura Resort Police station in Sentani for questioning. They were eventually released after being detained for 8 hours………….. https://asiapacificreport.nz/2023/07/12/papua-solidarity-group-protests-over-arrest-of-10-knpb-members/
West Papua: More arrests at KNPB rally
The following day, Indonesian security forces violently cracked down on the peaceful rally which was calling for support for West Papua's application to become a full member of the MSG.......
https://www.greenleft.org.au/content/west-papua-more-arrests-knpb-rally
It was reported that up to 21 people were arrested and hundreds of West Papuan masses were forcibly dispersed in the peaceful demonstration on Wednesday (12/07/2023). It is understood the activists were eventually released
Solomon Star 1st July
Is it time that Melanesian leaders allow West Papua to sit at the MSG table?
IN anticipation of the upcoming Melanesian Spearhead Group Leader’s Summit in Vanuatu this month, there is a growing call for West Papua to be granted full membership in the organisation. “The summit is set to be held in July in Port Vila, Vanuatu, which is expected to bring together leaders from Melanesian countries and territories to discuss regional cooperation and address challenges in the sub-region,” West Papuan global campaigner, Raki Ap said. Mr Ap, who is currently in Solomon Islands, meeting with fellow campaigners and the Solomon Islands Solidarity group for West Papua, remarked that the Melanesian Spearhead Group was founded by Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Vanuatu with the goal of promoting decolonisation and freedom for Melanesian countries and territories in the South Pacific.
He said this is a key value and principle in which current MSG leaders should revisit and use as their sole guide to deliberate on the application of West Papuans.
The forum currently has five full members – Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, PNG, Fiji and the Kanak Socialist National Liberation Front of New Caledonia (FLNKS) along with one associate member, Indonesia and two observers, East Timor and West Papua.
Mr Ap said representing West Papua in the forum is Indonesia and the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), a political organisation mandated by the indigenous people of West Papua with the purpose of uniting the factions in West Papua.
He added that both camps have however disputed each other’s legitimacy and argue over who truly represents the interests of West Papuans. Indonesia asserts that its 13 million Melanesian residents gave it the right to represent West Papua in the MSG, whilst West Papuans argue that Indonesia prioritises its own political and economic interests over those of the local population. Currently, Indonesia holds associate membership in the MSG, granting it limited participation and influence, whilst the ULMWP only has observer status, preventing it from effectively raising concerns about human rights violations and development needs in West Papua.
Meanwhile, Ap highlighted that ULMWP has submitted applications for full membership in 2013 and 2015 but those applications were unsuccessful. He said the decision on membership rests with the full members of the MSG and consensus amongst the leaders is required, adding that in the past, divisions amongst forum members have hindered West Papua’s bid for full membership. Nevertheless, Mr Ap revealed that there are signs of increasing support for West Papua’s membership through ULMWP.
The Campaigner for a free West Papua went on to add that, “Encouragingly, Vanuatu, the Kanak Socialist National Liberation Front, and recently Fiji’s newly elected Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, have all indicated their support. The decisive decision may lie with Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.”
As the International Spokesperson for the Free West Papua Campaign and the Green State Vision, Mr Ap is currently on a speaking tour in the Pacific to raise awareness about the ongoing human rights violations and the environmental crisis in West Papua.
Mr Ap, whose father was assassinated by the Indonesian military, emphasises the importance of West Papua’s full membership in the MSG.
He stressed that the upcoming Melanesian Leader’s Summit will be a crucial one as it will also determine whether West Papua will finally be granted full membership and be allowed to sit at the table with other full MSG members as equals. “The eyes of Melanesia and the world are on the summit, awaiting the decision of the leaders,” he added. – SI Solidarity Group for West Papua
Pacific churches reiterate support for West Papua MSG memership bid
RNZ Pacific 17 July 2023
The PCC hosted Civil Society partners alongside the ULMWP President Benny Wenda at a prayer vigil where the Morning Star flag was raised in Suva, ahead of the MSG Leaders’ Summit in Vanuatu. 12 July 2023. Photo: Pacific Conference of Churches The
Pacific Conference of Churches (PCC) continues to pledge its commitment to advocate for the United Liberation Movement of West Papua (ULMWP) to become a full member the of Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG). Last week, the PCC and other civil society partners hosted the leader of the West Papua freedom movement Benny Wenda at a prayer vigil in Suva where the Morning Star flag was raised, ahead of the 8th MSG Ministers of Arts & Culture Meeting (MACM) in Vanuatu this week.
PCC general secretary Reverend James Bhagwan said the people of the Pacific have recognised the ULMWP as the political representative of the people of West Papua.
"PCC have been flying the Morning Star flag even though it was in tatters to remind us that while our family/vuvale in Papua are oppressed, displaced, repressed and face constant attacks on their dignity and human rights, they remain hopeful for their right to be self-determining," Revered Bhagwan said. "You do not go alone to that MSG meeting," he said, adding "you go with God and with us in your heart, knowing that while you await formal recognition of ULMWP as a full member of the Melanesian Spearhead Group, your Pacific Churches and Civil Society, the people of the Pacific have recognised the ULMWP as the political representative of the people of Tanah Papua".
Papua election and conflict
Meanwhile, the Papua Police says 12 out of 29 regencies and cities in Papua are at risk of conflict during the upcoming elections in February 2024.
According to Jubi, this is according to a vulnerability index for the General Election.
Papua Police chief inspector-general Mathius Fakhiri expressed concerns about the noken system, also known as the tie system.
General Fakhiri said the system often led to conflicts because political actors could manipulate the remaining votes.
This system is commonly used in Central Papua and Mountainous Papua Provinces, and the inspector general proposed reducing its use in the next election.
He also suggested better control of the permanent voters' list, and implementing the 'one man, one vote' principle for the election.
Melanesian Leaders Summit Postponed
18 July 2023
The Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Leaders Summit proposed to be held from July 17 to 21 is postponed to another date, which is yet to be confirmed. This was confirmed by the Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), Jotham Napat. He said the MSG Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting last month proposed this date pending confirmation from each member country. Foreign Affairs Minister Napat said they have received a confirmation from the government of Solomon Islands noting they have a clash with their Parliament Sitting, therefore the meeting had to be rescheduled.
“Vanuatu’s Prime Minister as Chair of the MSG will write to the members for them to reschedule the meeting on another date where every leaders are available to complete their issues,” he told the Daily Post. “For Vanuatu, July is already full of activities. The President of France is arriving soon. We are looking at organising the meeting in August.” Asked to confirm whether the endorsement of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (UMLWP) as a full member of MSG is going to be an agenda at this Leaders Meeting, the DPM replied that this was not discussed at the MSG Foreign Affairs Minister Meeting………………..
https://www.dailypost.vu/news/melanesian-leaders-summit-postponed/article_a170315b-6587-5cdd-bf46-f6391dfd6550.html
Release the pilot
Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ● Wed, July 5, 2023
The July 1 deadline set up by the Papuan rebels who hold Susi Air pilot Philip Mehrtens has passed and the military operation deployed by the Indonesian Military (TNI) has thus far not born fruit. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo himself has pledged that the government would continue to seek the release of the Kiwi pilot through peaceful means, although we are not too sure if the government's approach has been effective so far. Now, after five months and with no prospect of Mehrtens being released soon, we call on the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) to immediately free the hostage for humanitarian reasons. The kidnapping of Mehrtens has not only brought grief to his family but has inflicted suffering on the Papuan people because the crisis has resulted in the disruption of flight services in the region, which serve as a lifeline for Papuans, especially those living in remote areas in the Papua highlands.
We also support the government's determination to use peaceful approaches, including through negotiations with the assistance of religious and community leaders, in ending the hostage crisis. But at the end of the day, the government's ultimate approach should not just be buying time, it should set a deadline for resolution of the crisis with minimal casualties. In the grand scheme of things, the government should also make more concerted efforts to address the roots of grievances and frustration in Papua………………….
https://www.thejakartapost.com/opinion/2023/07/05/release-the-pilot.html
TPNPB leader Egianus Kogoya denies ransom demand
News Desk - Susi Air Pilot Hostage-Taking
11 July 2023
Enarotali, Jubi – Egianus Kogoya, one of the leaders of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) has denied that he demanded a ransom of Rp 5 billion (US$ 329,000) for the release of Susi Air pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens. Kogoya made this statement in a video received by Jubi on Saturday, July 8, 2023. According to Kogoya, he never approached Indonesia or anyone else for Rp 5 billion. He urged people not to believe the media reports from Indonesia because he never asked for money, he stated
in the video.
The joint forces of the Indonesian Military (TNI) and Police has been trying to rescue Philip Mark Mehrtens after he was held hostage by the TPNPB group led by Egianus Kogoya. The incident took place on February 7, 2023, in Nduga Regency, where Kogoya’s group seized the Susi Air plane piloted by Mehrtens and subsequently set it on fire. Some security officials claimed that Kogoya had demanded a ransom of Rp 5 billion. However, Kogoya firmly stated that he never made any ransom demands for the release of the New Zealand pilot. Kogoya requested that everyone disregard the narrative suggesting he asked for ransom money. He clarified that he held Philip Mark Mehrtens hostage to strengthen the political position of the Papuan people, who are advocating for independence. “I want to make it clear that I am holding the pilot as a means to achieve an independent Papua. We will not accept Rp 5 billion. Once Papua becomes independent, we will release the pilot,” he said. Kogoya also accused the media of spreading false news. “It’s absurd to claim that I asked for money. The Indonesian media has distorted the facts. I did not ask for money; I captured the pilot to seek independence,” he stated. (*)
Police now claim they never said OPM asked for ransom to free NZ pilot
CNN Indonesia – July 10, 2023
Jakarta – The Papuan regional police say they never said that the armed criminal group (KKB) led by Egianus Kogoya had asked for a 5 billion rupiah ransom for the release of Susi Air pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens.
Papua regional police public relations head Senior Commissioner Ignatius Benny Ady explained that they had only said that if the KKB wants to negotiate the government can only offer food, clothing and medicines. According to Ady, if there was a request for money from the KKB, it would be limited to 5 billion rupiah. "The police only said that for negotiations it could only offer food, clothing and medicines. If there is a request for an amount of money, it would be limited to Rp5 M", said Ady when contacted on Monday July 10. "The police never said that EK (Egianus Kogoya) had asked for Rp5 billion" he added. Earlier, news circulated that Kogoya had asked for 5 billion rupiah as a ransom for the pilot. Later, in a video that circulated, Kogoya denied this. "So in all of the media on TV as well as media where there has been [reports] on the issue that the Kodap III [Defense Command Area III] asked for 5 billion rupiah, it's nonsense. From where did I ask for 5 billion rupiah", said Kogoya in a video statement received by CNN Indonesia on Saturday July 8. "I took the pilot not to ask for money. I only ask for independence. Only for that one thing did I take him", he added.
Mehrtens was taken hostage by the KKB group led by Kogoya on February 7 after landing his aircraft at the Paro airstrip in Nduga regency, Papua highlands.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said that the government is continuing to make efforts to free the New Zealand pilot. "Don't think that we're doing nothing, yeah. We have made very serious efforts, but we can't reveal what we have done", said Widodo in Jayapura as broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat YouTube channel on Friday July 7. (yoa/fra) [Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Polisi Klaim Tak Pernah Sebut KKB Minta Tebusan Rp5 Miliar".]
Source: https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20230710205102-12-971807/polisi-klaim-tak-pernah-sebut-kkb-minta-tebusan-rp5-miliar
Journalist in Papua face repression upon mangrove forest destruction reporting
Jubi 14 July 2023
Jayapura, Jubi – Press organizations in Papua, including the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) of Jayapura City, the Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) of Papua, and the Indonesian Television Journalists Association (IJTI) of Papua, lambasted what was reported to be intimidation against Abdel Gamel Naser, a journalist from Cenderawasih Pos. The incident occurred while he was covering the case of mangrove forest destruction in the Youtefa Bay Nature Park conservation area in Jayapura City on Tuesday (11/7/2023).
Gamel, as he is commonly known, allegedly faced intimidation from two police officers who were present near the location. The officers approached Gamel and questioned his reasons for photographing the area. Despite explaining that he was a journalist, the officers insisted on deleting the photos, resulting in Gamel deleting three images from his reporting. “To avoid further conflict so I can continue my reporting elsewhere, I deleted the photos. As I was leaving the location, they issued further threats,” Gamel stated in a press release issued by the press organizations on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Gamel was among a group of approximately a dozen journalists who were covering the halt of logging and material stockpiling in the mangrove forest area of Youtefa Bay Nature Tourism Park. The halt was carried out by the Papua Forestry and Environment Service, the Papua Natural Resources Conservation Center, and the Papua Police Special Crimes Unit……. https://en.jubi.id/journalist-in-papua-face-repression-upon-mangrove-forest-
Meeting in European Parliament addresses Human Rights in West Papua
July 3, 2023 in News
A meeting held last week in the European Parliament called for the EU to reconsider its relationship with Indonesia in light of the dire state of human rights in occupied West Papua.
The meeting, titled ‘The Human Rights situation in West Papua: What can the EU and UN do?’, was hosted by Carles Puigdemont MEP, former President of the Government of Catalonia, and saw contributions from Human Rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson and ULMWP Head of EU Mission Oridek Ap, among others. The full list of speakers is below.
Human rights in West Papua have significantly worsened since 2018. Since the West Papua uprising, between 60,00-100,000 Papuans having been internally displaced, while arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings have also become increasingly common. Participants called for the EU to halt ongoing trade negotiations with Indonesia until the illegal occupation of West Papua is addressed.
Speakers:
Alex Sobel, Labour MP and Chair of the International Parliamentarians for West Papua (IPWP) . Jennifer Robinson, Barrister, Doughty Street Chambers,
Oridek Ap, ULMWP Head of EU Mission Stephanie Caligara, Global Legal Action Network Igor Zulaika, EH-Bildu
https://www.ulmwp.org/meeting-in-european-parliament-addresses-human-rights-in-west-papua
KontraS Records 622 Police Brutality Cases in Indonesia in the Past Year
Translator Non Koresponden Editor Laila Afifa 4 July 2023
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence or KontraS recorded 622 cases of violence involving police members in the July 2022-June 2023 period. They issued a report on the 77th anniversary of The National Police as a form of criticism towards the police's performance regarding human rights.
Fatia Maulidiyanti, KontraS Coordinator, stated that this report is a form of KontraS participation in the Security Sector Reform, especially the police reform. "This is in line with the mandate of reformation, as well as an effort to urge the National Police (Polri) to improve the institution in accordance with the standard of human rights and democracy," said Fatia in a written statement, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
The 622 recorded cases include 58 cases of police violence, 46 cases of arbitrary arrest, and 13 cases of tear gas incidents, some of which with casualties, as was the Kanjuruhan Incident back in October 2022. "It is an irony that the supposed protectors of civilians became the perpetrators," she said……………………………
https://en.tempo.co/read/1744453/kontras-records-622-police-brutality-cases-in-indonesia-in-the-past-year#:~:text=The%20622%20recorded%20cases%20include,the%20perpetrators%2C%22%20she%20said.
(Note. Indonesian media always refer to the Free Papua Movement as Armed Criminal Groups etc. instead of Freedom Fighters)
Armed Criminal Group Open Fire at Smart Air Plane in Papua, OPM Attributed
Translator Najla Nur Fauziyah Editor Mahinda Arkyasa 18 July 2023
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The armed criminal group or the Free Papua Movement allegedly opened fire at a Smart Air passenger plane while it landed and took off at Homeyo Airport, Intan Jaya Regency, Central Papua Province, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Head of Cartenz Peace Ops Public Relations Task Force Chief Commissioner Donny Charles Go explained that the plane was shot at around 08:30 a.m. "And then we are shot again at take off," said Donny when called on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Donny said that they are still checking for damages on the plane. He mentioned bullet holes were found on the left wing of the airplane. However, no casualties in the incident, and the plane left for Sugapa Airport safely. At the time, the plane boarded 7 passengers.
The shooting happened after an attack at a police station and a military headquarter in Homeyo, Intan Jaya Regency, Central Papua by an armed criminal group on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
The Head of Papua Regional Police Public Relations Division Chief Commissioner Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said the attack happened at 07:00 a.m. Allegedly, the criminal group attacked during a meeting between police officers and religious figures to discuss a firearm theft. The SS1 rifle was allegedly stolen by the armed criminal group on Saturday, July 15, 2023. "During the meeting, suddenly gunshot was heard toward the police station and military headquarters of Homeyo, thus the officers stood ground and returned fire," said Benny to reporters on Monday, July 17, 2023. Benny said that the armed contact went on for two hours. The armed criminal group allegedly flee in the direction of Bilai Village after the contact.
EKA YUDA SAPUTRA
OPM Attacks Military Post in Papua's Intan Jaya With Stolen Firearms
Translator Dewi Elvia Muthiariny Editor Petir Garda Bhwana 17 July 2023
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Free Papua Movement (OPM) on Sunday, July 16, besieged the Homeyo Police Post and Military Command Post (Koramil) in Intan Jaya Regency, Central Papua, by using stolen firearms. Papua Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said the attack occurred at 07:00 Eastern Indonesian Time (WIT) during a gathering of police and military personnel with religious figures and the community to trace the missing firearms allegedly stolen by the separatist group.
“During the meeting, a series of gunshots suddenly fired towards the police and military command post, so our police and military personnel took the stand and returned fire,” Benny said in a statement, Monday, July 17. Benny said the shooting occurred for approximately two hours. After the shooting, the armed criminal group (KKB) allegedly moved to Kampung Bilai. “There were no casualties both from the military and police (TNI-Polri) personnel and the KKB,” he added.
On Saturday, July 15, a long-barreled firearm belonging to a Homeyo Police officer was reportedly stolen allegedly by the separatist group. Benny said Central Papua Police were conducting an investigation into the missing firearm. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) of the Free Papua Organization (OPM), Sebby Sambom, confirmed Undius Kogeya and his troops committed the seizure of the weapon; an SS1-type firearm along with a magazine containing 25 rounds of ammunition belonging to the Homeyo Police. “Undius Kogeya has succeeded in killing an Indonesian intelligence member who disguised as a Kiosk guard in Intan Jaya Regency, Papua, on Saturday, July 15, 2023,” Sambom announced in a text message.
Sambom said OPM had known the disguise of the police member for a long time and eventually executed the latter on July 15 at 12 a.m. local time using sharp weapons.
EKA YUDHA SAPUTRA
TPNPB shots TNI soldiers in Intan Jaya
News Desk - Armed Conflict In Papua Jubi 6 July 2023
Nabire, Jubi – The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) claims to have shot several Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers in Intan Jaya. According to TPNPB leader Ndulamo Aibon Kogoya, the incident took place at Titigi Post, Titigi Village, Sugapa District on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Kogoya explained that the shooting occurred during a confrontation between TPNPB and the TNI. “When we passed by the post, we encountered three soldiers who were guarding it, then we opened fire. The exchange of gunfire lasted approximately 30 minutes,” said Kogoya. Kogoya reported that three TNI soldiers were shot during the firefight in Titigi, with one of them dead. However, he was unsure about the condition of the other two soldiers as it was challenging to confirm due to the strong counterattack from the TNI and the police. Kogoya and his troops managed to survive the gunfight. Additionally, Kogoya mentioned that another clash occurred at 1:25 p.m. Papua time on Tuesday in Bomulinggipa Village. Furthermore, Kogoya declared that TPNPB would persist in attacking TNI and police forces, demanding the cessation of PT Freeport Indonesia’s mining operations and the annulment of the Wabu Block mining license. He also expressed their opposition to foreign companies managing Papua’s natural resources and called for the revocation of all permits related to such activities. (*)
Probe sought into civilian killings in Indonesia’s Papua
By UCA News reporter Published: July 19, 2023
Deadly shooting that left three dead comes less than two weeks after President Widodo claimed Papua is 99 percent safe.
Catholic officials and rights activists have called for a thorough investigation into the shooting and subsequent rioting in conflict-ridden, Christian-majority Papua region that left three civilians killed and seven injured. Emanuel Gobay, director of the Papua Legal Aid Institute told UCA News on July 19 that "an objective investigation is needed to reach objective conclusions" that can provide a sense of justice to all of society, including the victims’ families. In a report sent to UCA News, Papua-based Franciscan Secretariat for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation said a riot broke out after a resident, Yosua Keiya, 20, died on July 13 after being shot in the chest by security forces in Dogiyai district. The riot erupted as the victim’s family, and the mob demanded accountability for the shooting. Security forces fired at the protesters, leaving two others, Stepanus Pigome, 19, and Yakobus Pekey, 20, dead, while seven other people were seriously injured, the report stated. A driver and several security officers were injured, while several residents' houses were burned. Papua Regional Police said in a statement that the shooting was carried out because Keiya was drunk and attacked a passing security officer's vehicle.
The Franciscans’ report, which also included eyewitness testimonies, dismissed the police's explanation. It said Keiya was not involved in barring the security forces' vehicles, but "was shot by officers from inside the car for no apparent reason."
Gobay stated that an independent investigation team was needed to examine this case considering the disputed claims. He also requested that the National Commission for Human Rights "immediately form a team to monitor the law enforcement process carried out by the police." He also asked the police to immediately announce the results of the investigation to reveal the motives behind the shooting and asked the Dogiyai district government to immediately provide compensation to the civilians whose houses were burned down in the riot. Mathius D Fahiri, head of the Papua Provincial Police had dispatched two main officials to investigate the incident, the Head of the Operations Bureau and the Head of Professionals and Security. "If the investigation finds an alleged mistake by members of the police, causing people or civilians to die, then the Head of Professionals and Security will immediately take firm action in accordance with existing law," he told reporters.
Augustinian Father Bernard Baru from Jayapura diocese's Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation Commission said the shooting was "a form of extrajudicial killings that appears to be a scheme of the state's political and security plans." He said, even though the civilians were deemed to have made a mistake, as claimed by the security forces, "there is no reason to shoot them dead immediately." "It seems that the choice to shoot dead immediately was because it had been set that the apparatus who did it would not be punished, as has happened in other cases of civilian killings so far," he told UCA News.
"This incident also shows that Papua is not safe, in stark contrast to President Joko Widodo's recent claim that Papua is 99 percent safe," he said.
Father Baru said that the Papuan people need solidarity in the midst of this situation, "to stand with us against the violations of human rights and the right to life that continue to happen." “We need attention from the international community, including the Vatican. Don’t keep silent,” he said. Nonble Pekey, a relative of Yakobus Pekey, said the perpetrators should be held accountable as those who were shot dead “were not animals, but humans." "The family has made a firm statement, the perpetrators must be dismissed," he said as quoted by Jubi.id. Papua declared independence in 1961 after the end of Dutch colonial rule. Indonesia annexed Papua two years later, promising an independence referendum. The subsequent voting in favor of staying as part of Indonesia was widely considered a sham. This triggered a deadly pro-independence insurgency and the government responded with the deployment of the military. In the past five years, at least 179 people have died in dozens of cases of extrajudicial killings involving security forces and Papuan pro-independence groups, according to Amnesty International.
Jayapura High Court finds Viktor Yeimo guilty of treason
Jubi 7 July 2023
Jayapura, Jubi – The Jayapura High Court has found Viktor Yeimo guilty of treason, according to their recent appeal decision. Yeimo, the International Spokesperson of the West Papua National Committee, is sentenced to one year of imprisonment.
The verdict dated July 5, 2023 was delivered during a public session held by the Panel of Judges headed by Paluko Hutagalung, with Adrianus Agung Putrantono and Sigit Pangudianto serving as member judges.
The charges against Yeimo stem from his involvement in the Papuan anti-racism protest lambasting racial slurs targeting Papuan students at the Kamasan III Student Dormitory in Surabaya on August 16, 2019. Yeimo was accused of leading the demonstrations that occurred in Jayapura City on August 19 and 29, 2019.
The Jayapura High Court issued a higher criminal sentence compared to the previous verdict on May 5, 2023. In the previous ruling, the Jayapura District Court found Viktor Yeimo guilty of violating Article 155 paragraph (1) of the Criminal Code, which pertains to the public display of writings or images containing expressions of hostility, hatred, or contempt towards the Indonesian Government. Yeimo was sentenced to 8 months’ imprisonment.
The verdict raised controversy because the charge of Article 155 paragraph (1) of the Criminal Code was not initially brought against Viktor Yeimo. Moreover, the article used to sentence him had already been invalidated by the Constitutional Court.
On May 12, 2023, the public prosecutor and the Coalition of Law Enforcement and Human Rights for Papua, representing Yeimo as his legal counsel, both appealed the decision of the Jayapura District Court.
In the appeal decision, the Jayapura High Court overturned the previous decision, found Viktor Yeimo guilty of treason, and upheld the initial one-year prison sentence requested by the public prosecutor. The Panel of Judges at the Jayapura High Court stated that the time Yeimo had already spent in arrest and detention would be fully deducted from the imposed sentence and ordered him to remain in detention. (*)
Photos. Snap protest. Stop War Games.
Indonesian military also involved in Talisman Sabre exercises
https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com/2023/07/snap-protest-indonesian-military-also.html
Joko Widodo's Papua visit sparks fresh hope in hostage saga of New Zealand pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-07-06/joko-widodo-papua-nz-pilot-hostage-saga-philip-mehrtens/102565742
Author condemns Canberra ‘collusion’ with Jakarta on West Papua atrocities
https://asiapacificreport.nz/2023/07/06/author-condemns-canberra-collusion-with-jakarta-over-west-papua-atrocities/
Vanuatu – West Papua – MSG: An epic saga of messianic hope, betrayal, tragedy and resurrection
Papua Governor Lukas Enembe gravely ill – KPK trial delayed
https://asiapacificreport.nz/2023/07/19/papua-governor-lukas-enembe-gravely-ill-kpk-trial-delayed/?fbclid=IwAR2g2Lv6o107XntYYeq3GGsM-I6t2fV7nkSC5CTb4lOk_tHRLuHY1DA1wXg
Court rejects Papua governor Enembe’s objections but suspends proceedings over his poor health
https://asiapacificreport.nz/2023/07/05/court-rejects-papua-governor-enembes-objections-but-suspends-proceedings-over-his-poor-health/?fbclid=IwAR1JyOY43kNjyTZHJjwanZBwEn27FAB5HmAg192Jiclwxq4nq4eAChb8ACA
Papua governor Lukas Enembe’s legal drama and tragedy in Jakarta
https://asiapacificreport.nz/2023/06/25/papua-governor-lukas-enembes-legal-drama-and-tragedy-in-jakarta/?fbclid=IwAR2aigxtJv8Gkf9UVtRVTjQeUNtHhgkb5xiALk1T4ScrmwOpizL5S0izqJk
--------------------------------------
-------------------------------
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.