1) Six in Indonesia’s Central Papua died from extreme weather

JAKARTA: Six people have died from heat-related causes in Puncak, Central Papua recently amid extreme weather that hit the area, its district head Willem Wandik said.
Three deaths were reported in Agandugume while another three were reported in Lambewi, involving five adults and a newborn baby in the two districts. Both districts have a total population of 7,500.
“The districts face extreme weather since May and lack of adequate water causes dehydration and consumption of contaminated water leads to diarrhea,” local media BTV quoted him as saying.
“Little to no rainfall that could last into August damage crops and often lead to stomach aches and diarrhoea after eating.”
Willem had declared an Emergency Response Status from June 7 until August 7 and urged related agencies to take measures in handling the affected districts.
As of July 25, the Social Affairs Ministry had sent 14 tonnes of food and supplies to the districts via a military helicopter.
All items were transported from warehouses in Jakarta dan Jayapura, Papua, by a military cargo aircraft, Hercules. - BERNAMA
Indonesia has stepped up its campaign of repression against West Papuans peacefully rallying for full membership of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG), says a Papuan advocacy leader.
Benny Wenda, interim president of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), said a “massive military and police presence” greeted Papuans who had taken to the streets across West Papua calling for full membership.
In Sorong, seven people were arrested — not while raising the banned Morning Star flags of independence and shouting Merdeka (“freedom”), but for holding homemade placards supporting full membership, according to Wenda.
In Jayapura and Wamena, protesters were chased by security forces, beaten and dragged away into police cars, Wenda said in a statement.
During a protest in Dogiyai, 20-year-old Yosia Keiya was alleged to have been summarily executedby Indonesian police on July 13 while he was peacefully sitting on the roadside.
“Eyewitnesses reported seeing two police cars arrive in the vicinity and shoot Keiya without provocation,” Wenda said in the statement.
“This crackdown follows the mass arrest of KNPB (West Papua National Committee) activists handing out leaflets supporting full MSG membership on July 12.
‘Ocean of violence’
“But Keiya and those arrested are only the latest victims of Indonesia’s murderous occupation — single drops in an ocean of violence West Papuans have suffered since we rose up against colonial rule in 2019.”
Both Indonesia and the ULMWP are members of the MSG – the former as an associate and the ULMWP as an observer.
The full members are Fiji, FLNKS (New Caledonia’s Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front), Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.
“Melanesian leaders must ask themselves: is this how one group member treats another? Is this how a friend to Melanesia treats Melanesians?” asked Wenda.
“The fact that they brought an Indonesian flag to the Melanesian Arts Festival in Port Vila, only shortly after their soldiers shot Keiya dead, is an insult.
“They’re dancing on top of our graves.”
Wenda said West Papua was entitled to campaign for full membership by virtue of Melanesian ethnicity, culture, and linguistic traditions.
“In all these respects, West Papua is undeniably Melanesian — not Indonesian,” he said.
“While Indonesia won its independence in 1945, we celebrated our own independence on December 1, 1961. Our separateness was even acknowledged by Indonesia’s first Vice-President Mohammed Hatta, who argued for West Papuan self-determination on this basis.
“More than anything, this crackdown shows how much West Papua needs full membership of the MSG.
“Right now, we are defenseless in the face of such brutal violations; only as a full member will we be able to represent ourselves and expose Indonesia’s crimes.
“West Papuans are telling the world they want full membership. By coming out onto the streets with their faces painted in the colours of all the Melanesian flags, they are saying, ‘ We want to return home to our Melanesian brothers and sisters, we want to be safe.’ It is time for Melanesian leaders to listen.”
The MACFEST 2023 — the Melanesian Arts and Culture Festival — ends in Port Vila today.
The MSG meeting to decide on full membership is due to be held soon although the dates have not yet been officially set.
Dear Editor,
The Chairman of the Vanuatu Free West Papua Association (VFWPA) delivered a poignant statement that resonates with the deep concerns shared by the people of Vanuatu. For over five decades, the Indonesian military’s actions in West Papua have left a trail of violence and human rights abuses. The Chairman’s statement underscores the lasting impact of these killings and highlights the passionate support of Vanuatu for the people of West Papua.
The Melanesian Arts Festival, a cultural celebration of the region’s diversity, became a stage for diplomatic tension as Indonesia’s uninvited presence raised eyebrows. The Chairman’s remarks revealed a resolute belief that this unexpected appearance was not merely coincidental but a strategic move by Indonesia to sway opinion among Pacific island nations. The fear is that this could be an attempt to showcase Indonesia in a positive light, downplaying the grave issues in West Papua.
Moreover, Indonesia’s reported plans to open an embassy in Vanuatu raise further suspicions about their intentions. Concerns are mounting that such a move could serve as a platform to exert influence and suppress the ongoing struggle for justice and freedom in West Papua.
The people of Vanuatu, however, remain steadfast in their support for their brothers and sisters in West Papua. Despite potential political and financial pressures, they refuse to turn a blind eye to the human rights violations that have plagued the region for far too long. The Chairman’s statement reflects the sentiments of a nation determined to stand united against injustice.
This unwavering support from Vanuatu is a testament to the power of solidarity among Pacific island nations. It sends a strong message to the international community that human rights and justice cannot be compromised for political gains or financial interests. The situation in West Papua demands attention, and the people of Vanuatu have vowed to be a voice for those who have been silenced.
As the saga unfolds, the eyes of the world are on Vanuatu, watching how the nation navigates this delicate diplomatic dance. Their commitment to supporting West Papua’s quest for justice and freedom remains resolute, and they must navigate this situation with tact and conviction.
In times of adversity, the bonds of brotherhood are tested, and Vanuatu has proven that their ties with West Papua go beyond borders. Their stance is a reminder that human rights violations should never be brushed aside or obscured by political maneuvers. It is a call for action, urging the global community to stand alongside Vanuatu and West Papua in their pursuit of justice.
As we continue to witness the developments in this complex situation, the world awaits with bated breath to see how Vanuatu’s unwavering support for West Papua will unfold. Will their resolute determination inspire others to join their cause, or will political pressures prevail?
Only time will tell, but one thing remains clear: the voices of Vanuatu and West Papua will not be silenced, and their pursuit of justice and freedom will persist until it is achieved.
Free West Papua
