1) NZ Pilot held by TPNPB receives medical supplies while negotiations stalled 

Jayapura, Jubi – Papua Police chief Insp. Gen. Mathius Fakhiri stated that several requests from Susi Air pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens, a New Zealand national who has been held captive by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) since February 7, 2023, have been fulfilled and delivered. These requests included asthma medication, aromatherapy candles, and disinfectants.
“We have also conveyed this matter to the Police Attaché for Indonesia from New Zealand, Paul Borrel, during his visit to Jayapura, that the medicines needed by the pilot have arrived,” said Fakhiri in Jayapura City on Tuesday (27/2/2024).
The armed group led by Egianus Kogoya had seized Phillip Mark Mehrtens after the pilot landed his aircraft at Paro Airport in Nduga Regency a year ago on February 7, 2023. Egianus Kogoya’s group also set fire to the plane.
Fakhiri stated that they always provide assistance to anyone who can deliver logistical needs or requests from Phillip Mark Mehrtens. He mentioned that the security forces are ready to help if the New Zealand pilot falls ill or needs medicine, shoes, or food.
“We hope that he continues to receive logistical support so that he remains adequately supplied with food. This may also include other necessities for his well-being, including medication,” said Fakhiri.
Fakhiri mentioned that from November 2023 to early January 2024, they hoped to reach a negotiation agreement for the release of the Susi Air pilot. However, Fakhiri assessed that there were other parties deliberately obstructing and hindering the negotiations, resulting in the failure to reach an agreement.
“From our perspective, they are exploiting the issue of the abduction of the Susi Air pilot as a Free Papua issue,” he said.
Fakhiri hoped that the New Zealand Government would trust Indonesia to work towards the release of Mehrtens. “There is a third party that always tries to approach the New Zealand Government to use the hostage issue to bring in a third party. We hope that [this request] will not be entertained,” he said.
Fakhiri stated that the third party prioritizes their own interests. “Once again, it is the interest of that group itself, both Benny Wenda and Sebby Sembom, who always make noise abroad about the Papua issue,” said Fakhiri. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – Sr. Comr. Faizal Ramadhani, the Head of Cartenz Peace Operation, has revealed that the negotiation process for the release of Susi Air pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens, who has been held captive by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) since February 7, 2023, has been hindered by customary issues, as well as interference of other parties.
Faizal made this statement following a visit from the New Zealand Police Attaché for Indonesia, Paul Laurence Borrel, at the Cartenz Peace Operation Command Post in Timika, Mimika Regency, Central Papua Province, on Tuesday (27/2/2024). Faizal stated that he had conveyed this information to Borrel.
“The negotiation process is still ongoing, led by the Acting Regent of Nduga, Edison Gwijangge. However, the negotiation process is hindered by various factors, including the interference of other parties and customary issues,” said Faizal.
The chief of Nduga Police, Adj. Sr. Comr. VJ Parapaga, stated that efforts to release the New Zealand national pilot are still ongoing. He mentioned that the Nduga District Coordinating Forum (Forkopimda) is committed to resolving this case through a family approach.
“We bring food supplies and open dialogues regarding the release of the pilot,” said Parapaga when contacted by phone on Tuesday. He assured that efforts to release Phillip Mark Mehrtens remain a top priority.
The New Zealand Police Attaché for Indonesia, Paul Laurence Borrel, commended the efforts made by the Cartenz Peace Operation Task Force in handling the case of the Susi Air pilot’s abduction. Borrel hopes that Phillip Mark Mehrtens will be safely released soon.
“We express our condolences for the loss of the Indonesian Military (TNI) and police members during the pilot’s liberation operation. We hope that the Cartenz Peace Operation can resolve the case as soon as possible,” said Paul. (*)
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM visited Jayapura in Papua province on February 26 and 27. While in Jayapura, Ambassador Williams met with the chairman of DPR Papua Jhony Banua Rouw, Papua Province Acting Governor Dr. M. Ridwan Rumasukun, and the Papua Chief of Police, Insp. Gen. Mathius D. Fakhiri.
Ambassador Williams also visited the Regional Development Planning Agency in Jayapura to see in person how Australia and Indonesia are working together for better development planning in Papua.
"I am very pleased to visit Jayapura and to see firsthand the cooperation between the province of Papua and Australia," Ambassador Williams said.
One of the highlights of Ambassador Williams' visit to Jayapura was a dinner with prominent Australian Alumni women leaders in Papua. Ambassador Williams also met with the Rector of Cenderawasih University, Dr. Oscar Oswald O. Wambrauw.
Ambassador Williams is a senior official in the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). Prior to her appointment as the Australian Ambassador to Indonesia, Williams served as the Deputy Secretary of DFAT. She has also served as the Australian Ambassador to Malaysia and was Australia's first Ambassador for Women and Girls. Williams is the first female Australian Ambassador to Indonesia.
Williams is fluent in Indonesian due to her educational background in Bachelor of Asian Studies (Honors) with a focus on: He holds a Bachelor of Asian Studies (Honors) with a focus on Indonesia, as well as a Masters in Applied Anthropology and Participatory Development.
Habema, which is the abbreviation for harus berhasil maksimal that translates to must be successful, is expected to boost the effectiveness of conflict management in Papua, as in recent years, it has faced conflicts and attacks from the OPM rebel group, Subiyanto remarked.
"I am implementing a smart power strategy, a combination of soft power, hard power, and military diplomacy. This strategy is implemented in the Habema Operations Command to handle conflicts in Papua," he remarked while attending the 2024 TNI-Polri Leadership Meeting (Rapim) at the TNI Headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday.
On a separate occasion, Head of the TNI Information Center, Major General Nugraha Gumilar, stated that Koops Habema had only been formed recently. However, he did not mention details about the date.
Habema is also the name of a lake, one of the highest lakes in Indonesia since it is located at an altitude of more than 3,300 meters above sea level at the foot of Mount Trikora, in the Jayawijaya District Papua Mountains.
Apart from establishing an operations command, TNI is also striving to implement a block system in individual soldier and unit training, all of which takes place centrally at the TNI Special Forces Command (Kopassus) Education and Training Center in Batujajar, West Bandung District, West Java.
"This program was specifically made to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of conflict management in Papua," Subiyanto stated at the meeting.
The leadership meeting, on Wednesday, was opened by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). On that occasion, the head of state also conveyed his instructions to TNI and Polri leaders. The meeting was attended by a total of 362 leaders of the TNI and Polri.
"The district's Bawaslu head and human resources division head had coordinated with the local SAR agency on February 15, and they are coordinating again now. They have also coordinated with the local authority on February 16," Malonda stated at a press conference here on Tuesday.
The Mimika District Bawaslu facilitated the family of the missing official to join the search team on February 18-22, 2024. However, the search at that time yielded no result, he remarked.
"We will ensure that our officials continue working with their safety assured while also coordinating with the security authority, particularly as we know that this incident occurs in Papua," the commissioner noted.
Malonda also said that the local Bawaslu had deliberated strategies to locate the missing election monitoring official after confirming his status as missing.
Meanwhile, Bawaslu head Rahmat Bagja remarked that based on the latest information about the missing person's whereabouts, the official was last seen walking towards a jungle.
"All elements, including the security officers and relevant officials, have searched the missing official in the jungle as well as at several locations where he was reportedly last seen," Bagja stated.
The agency head affirmed that despite the missing officer case, the election recapitulation process is still underway in Mimika District.
Mimika Police Chief, Adjunct Senior Commissioner I Gede Putra, stated on Monday (February 26) that his side had established a joint search team to locate the missing election monitoring officer.
He said that the team comprised military and police officers, SAR officers, and family members of the missing officer.
The missing officer was reportedly last seen abruptly leaving a pre-election meeting with local officials and walking towards a jungle on February 11, the police chief stated.
