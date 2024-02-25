Sunday, February 25, 2024



AWPA Media statement

AWPA condemns the arrest  and the humiliation of two West Papuan teenagers by the Indonesian security forces

AWPA (Sydney)  statement. 26 February 2024


The Australia West Papua Association  condemns the arrest  and the humiliation of two West Papuan teenagers by the Indonesian security forces on 22 February 2024.

 

In a statement on Friday the 23 February,  the Head of Cartenz 2024 Peace Operations, Kombes Faizal Ramadhani, said that the teenagers were arrested after a  clash  with the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB ) in Kali Brasa on February 22. In the shootout, a TPNPB member named Otniel Giban alias Bolong Giban died.

 

 

Faizal  stated that the teenagers  were arrested because they were suspected of being members of the TPNPB group and that they are currently  being detained at the Damai Cartenz post.

 

However, the  TPNPB stated that the two teenagers (referred to by their initials MH and BGE)  both aged 15  were not members of the TPNPB and were ordinary civilians. The teenagers  were arrested when they were crossing  the Brasa River in the Yahukimo Regency .

 

 

The clash between the security forces and the TNPB occurred while the Cartenz Peacekeeping Operation-2024 searched for those  responsible for shooting at an aircraft  in Yahukimo in which a military member was wounded.

 

 


MH and BGE, two teenagers who were arrested by joint TNI/Polri officers in Kali Brasa, Yahukimo Regency, Papua Mountain Province, Thursday (22/2/2024). - Doc. Cartenz Peace Operation

https://jubi.id/polhukam/2024/tpnpb-nyatakan-2-remaja-yang-ditangkap-di-yahukimo-bukan-anggotanya/



Photos below on BBC Indonesia

https://www.bbc.com/indonesia/articles/c2qe7e30gpyo


A photo of the arrest of two teenagers in Yahukimo who were accused of being members of a pro-independence militia, but whose status was later declared as witnesses.











                                    Another photo from the arrest of two teenagers in Kali Barza, Yahukimo, 22 February.




Meanwhile

The Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Défense Minister Richard Marles 

met with the Indonesian Défense Minister Prabowo Subianto on Friday, February 23.

 

Marles emphasized that Australia does not support the Free Papua Movement and  “We, Australia, fully recognize Indonesia's territorial sovereignty. We do not endorse any independence movement,” he said at a press conference at the Defense Ministry’s office in Central Jakarta.

 

 

Joe Collins of AWPA said, “I was at first surprised that West Papua even got a mention at the meeting  as usually Australia tries to ignore the issue but even our Defence Minister can hardly ignore a media question on it”.

 

 

Extract from Joint Press Conference, Jakarta, Indonesia

 

SUBIANTO: Thank you very much. I don’t think there is any need for questions. Questions?

JOURNALIST: Thank you very much Mr Deputy Prime Minister. Regarding the huge amount of Australian Defence budget, how should the Indonesian people see it? Is it going to be a trap or an opportunity to our national interest? 

And my second question is what is Australia’s standpoint regarding the separatist movement in Papua because there are some voice from Australia concerning about human rights violation?

MARLES: Thank you for the question. Let me do the second issue first. We, Australia utterly recognises the territorial sovereignty of Indonesia, full stop. And there is no support for any independence movements. We support the territorial sovereignty of Indonesia. And that includes those provinces being part of Indonesia. No ifs, no buts. And I want to be very clear about that.   https://www.minister.defence.gov.au/transcripts/2024-02-24/joint-press-conference-jakarta-indonesia

 

Collins said, ‘there was no shortage of comments during  the delegations visit to Indonesian around how important the relationship is etc.

 

Another extract.

This is the third visit within the last ten months to Indonesia and that’s as it should be because our countries are neighbours and close friends. We have a shared destiny which is very clear, and it is really in that spirit that Pak Prabowo and I have built our personal relationship but that’s reflected in a relationship between our Prime Minister and our President, the Indonesian President

 

Joe Collins said, “West Papua will remain  the elephant in the room in the Australia-Indonesian relationship. We can expect many hiccups in the relationship over West Papua in the coming years “.

Ends


----

Sources

https://www.bbc.com/indonesia/articles/c2qe7e30gpyo


https://jubi.id/polhukam/2024/tpnpb-nyatakan-2-remaja-yang-ditangkap-di-yahukimo-bukan-anggotanya/?fbclid=IwAR2OQXckbDCOAdsWyfpd3-Q9sdp_RVyn706IPO3g5NbOa2fbOT1TY9OBn2s


https://en.antaranews.com/news/306918/a-separatist-killed-in-a-gunfight-peace-cartenz-task-force?fbclid=IwAR1WL_EFwYFkEn2bKUHcgMbuIVuW2LOQ6DkS3XpiTa5DlilRgdsgsgQcEY4


--------------------------




--------------------------

