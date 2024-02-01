1) Hadi Tjahjanto meets Nduga leaders to discuss New Zealand pilot release 

Separately, Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto has established the Habema Operations Command to streamline the operational strategies of the TNI and National Police in managing conflicts in various areas of Papua. The integration of operational patterns between both forces is expected to optimize conflict management efforts in the region.
Sentani, Jubi – The traditional Papuan woven bag noken was officially recognized as a world heritage item on December 4, 2012, by UNESCO. The Indonesian government, along with various cultural observers and stakeholders in the creative economy sector is required to periodically report every four years to UNESCO on all programs, preservation efforts, and developments concerning Noken.
Marshal Suebu, a cultural activist in Papua, emphasized that if periodic reports on Noken are not submitted, UNESCO may revoke its status as a world heritage item. Therefore, Marshall stated that as a member of the Central Government team responsible for Periodic Reporting on Noken to UNESCO, the Ministry of Education, Research, and Technology, the Cultural Preservation Center of Papua Region XXII, the Papua Noken Community (KONOPA), and Reymai Art Studio among others had held an online meeting on February 19 in Jayapura.
“The Indonesian government must submit a periodic report every four years regarding the work programs, preservation, and development of noken to UNESCO, with the next deadline being December 15, 2024,” said Marshall in Sentani on Monday (2/26/2024).
Marshall mentioned that these four-year reports have been conducted since 2012, 2016, 2020, and now in 2024. The main priorities of these reports include five essential aspects namely cultivation and breeding of raw material plants for noken making, socialization of the significant and noble values of noken through activities like weaving noken, socialization for scouts, and noken’s inclusion in schools (Nomase).
“We develop katanopi forests, which provide raw material plants for making Noken, even though their distribution and quantity are still limited,” he said.
He hoped that all parties could fully participate in the preservation, nurturing, and extensive development of Noken Papua in all fields. As well as maintaining the availability of its raw materials, fostering creative economic development among communities, and improving their livelihoods by weaving noken as a valuable economic product.
“There must be a serious commitment regarding efforts to protect and preserve noken as a world cultural heritage. This involves the central government, local governments, customary councils, Indigenous Community institutions, and the entire community,” said Suebu. (*)
Mimika Police Chief Adjunct Senior Commissioner I Gede Putra stated that the missing officer was identified as Daud Kudiai, who was reportedly last seen abruptly leaving a pre-election meeting with local officials and walking towards a jungle on February 11.
"The missing person was found 500 metres from the spot where witnesses reported seeing him for the last time," Putra noted in a written statement received here on Thursday.
He explained that the joint search team dispatched to locate Kudiai comprised military and police officers, Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) officers, and SAR officers.
Putra stated that the missing person was found wandering the forest without clothes. Lacerations were visible on some parts of his body, he added.
After being found, the search team immediately brought the victim to the Potowai Buru Public Health Centre for health checks, he remarked.
The police chief said that the victim was found in a frail health condition with anaemia, hyperthermia with a body temperature reaching 39 degrees Celsius, blood pressure of 127/89 mmHg, and heart rate of 139 beats per minute.
"The victim will be brought to Timika for further health checks," Putra stated.
On Tuesday (February 27), General Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) chief Rahmat Bagja stated that the election recapitulation process is still underway in Mimika District, while the search operation for the missing officer is ongoing.
Commissioner Herwyn J. H. Malonda also remarked that the district's Bawaslu office had coordinated with local officials to search for the missing officer.
The family of the missing official had joined the search team on February 18-22, 2024. However, the search at that time had yielded no result, he stated.
After nearly 14 years of signing the defence cooperation deal, Papua New Guinea has finally ratified a defence pact with Indonesia, the government said in a statement.
In 2010, both nations inked the defence cooperation deal when they agreed to share military intelligence, give logistical support and coordinate security operations.
Though Indonesia ratified the document years ago, Papua New Guinea’s parliament only did so on February 14 this year, with the government formally bringing it into force a week later.
