1) TPNPB stated that the 2 teenagers arrested in Yahukimo were not its members


2 Two teenagers in Dekai District, Yahukimo Regency, Mountain Papua, were arrested
3) A separatist killed in a gunfight: Peace Cartenz Task Force  
4) Army personnel in Maybrat foil rebels' attempt to assault workers  
5) Human Resource Development in Papua Needs the Right Strategy: Bappenas 

February 24, 2024 in Polhukam, Papua Mountain Province, Tanah Papua
Writer: Hengky Yeimo - Editor: Aryo Wisanggeni G


MH and BGE, two teenagers who were arrested by joint TNI/Polri officers in Kali Brasa, Yahukimo Regency, Papua Mountain Province, Thursday (22/2/2024). - Doc. Cartenz Peace Operation



Jayapura, Jubi – The West Papua National Liberation Army or TPNPB stated that the two teenagers arrested by TNI/Polri officers in Yahukimo Regency on 22 February 2024 were not members of the TPNPB. They stated that the two teenagers, MH (15) and BGE (15), were ordinary civilians who were arrested when they happened to cross the Brasa River.

This was stated by the Head of the WSM Ndugama Darakma Battalion, Nabeanus Gerebea via telephone call on Saturday (24/2/2024). Gerebea said this in response to a statement by the Head of Cartenz 2024 Peace Operations, Kombes Faizal Ramadhani, who expressed allegations that MH and BGE were involved in the TPNPB armed group network.

“Both of them are not members of the TPNPB. They are both purely civilians and don't know anything about TPNPB. The two of them were [arrested] when they were about to pass through the Brasa River [towards] Dekai, the capital of Yahukimo. They were arrested and tortured," said Gerebea.

Gerebea said the joint TNI/Polri officers beat and tortured MH and BGE. In fact, MH and BGE are children, not yet adults. Gerebea stated that the beating and torture of MH and BGE violated humanitarian law.

“We convey to [our] enemies, the TNI/Polri, to treat the two children in accordance with international humanitarian law. [TNI/Polri must] protect civilians in war situations," he said.

Gerebea believes that security forces always torture Papuan civilians, which is fine. “If you want to chase us, please chase us. Don't play chase or catch civilians, especially children, who don't know anything and then torture them. That's a violation," he said.

On Friday (23/2/2024), the Head of Cartenz 2024 Peace Operations, Kombes Faizal Ramadhani, said that joint TNI/Polri officers arrested MH (15) and BGE (15) in Kali Brasa, Dekai, Yahukimo Regency, Papua Mountain Province, after the authorities The coalition was involved in a firefight against West Papua National Liberation Army troops in Kali Brasa on February 22 2024. In the shootout, a TPNPB member named Otniel Giban alias Bolong Giban died.

Faizal stated that MH and BGE were arrested because they were suspected of being members of the TPNPB group. "Currently, both of them have been detained at the Damai Cartenz post in the Yahukimo area for the time being because they are suspected of still having student status," said Faizal in Jayapura City, Papua Province, Friday.

Papua Regional Police Chief Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri on Friday stated that his party was still investigating the alleged involvement of MH and Bge with the TPNPB network. "Members are still in the process, we are carrying out development. If [the two teenagers] are related to the movement [TPNPB] then we will enforce the law. "I'm still waiting for the results of further examination," said Fakhiri. (*)

Two teenagers in Dekai District, Yahukimo Regency, Mountain Papua, were arrested by TNI/Police officers, Thursday (22/02).

They were arrested shortly after officers shot dead a pro-independence militia. The incident is a sequel of the Wings Air aircraft by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), last February 17.

Pictures of the arrest of two teenagers in Yahukimo are widely circulating. In a photo the two 15-year-old boys were in a hovering position, with their hands tied backwards.

Around them were three uniformed soldiers, one of whom sticking out his tongue toward the photographer.

In another photo, the two teenage boys are seated each other, with hands tied backwards. Some wounds are showing on their bodies. Two uniformed and armed soldiers stand behind and watch over them.

The officers' treatment of the two teenagers was called degrading human dignity, by Usman Hamid, Amnesty International Director.

BBC News Indonesia seeks to give police the right to respond to Usman Hamid's statement—while confirming the chronology of the arrests that resulted in injuries to the two teenagers.

Spokesperson Satgas Damai Cartenz, AKBP Bayu Suseno, in a text message answered, "Ah elu journalist Jakarte. Please ask only the soldiers who arrest," he wrote.

For more news please click on the link in the comment column.

Photos: Special / Moments




3) A separatist killed in a gunfight: Peace Cartenz Task Force  

February 25, 2024


Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Operation Peace Cartenz Task Force confirmed on Saturday that an alleged separatist terrorist, Otniel Giban alias Bolong Giban, was killed in a gunfight in Brasa River of Dekai Subdistrict, Yahukimo District, Papua Pegunungan, on Thursday (February 22).

The task force chief, Senior Commissioner Faizal Rahmadani, said in a press statement in Jayapura City that Giban was a separatist terrorist who joined the armed Ndugama group led by Yotam Buriangge.

Prior to his death, the Papua police placed Giban on its most-wanted list owing to his involvement in ten criminal cases since August 2022, he said.

Besides killing Giban, the task force also arrested two rebels and seized 74 bullets in different calibers, he said, adding that the gunfight broke out following the recent Wings Air aircraft shooting incident.

The shooting incident occurred at Nop Goliath Airport on Saturday (February 17). On that day, alleged members of an armed Papuan group shot at the aircraft of Wings Air, a member of the Lion Air group.

All people aboard the plane, carrying 36 passengers, survived the incident, but the splinter of a bullet penetrating the aircraft's left fuselage hit the neck of a passenger sitting in seat row 19A.

The injured passenger was identified as 1st Private Ongen R Dori, a 1715 Yahukimo district military command member, Rahmadani said.

ANTARA has earlier reported that over the past few years, armed Papuan groups have often employed hit-and-run tactics against Indonesian security personnel and mounted acts of terror against civilians in the districts of Intan Jaya, Nduga, Puncak, and Maybrat to stoke fear among the people.

Related news: Trigana Air resumes Sentani-Dekai flights after security guarantees

The targets of such acts of terror have included construction workers, motorcycle taxi (ojek) drivers, teachers, students, street food vendors, and even civilian aircraft.

On December 2, 2018, for instance, a group of armed Papuan separatists brutally killed 31 workers from PT Istaka Karya who were engaged in the Trans Papua project in Kali Yigi and Kali Aurak in Yigi Sub-district, Nduga District.

Early on the morning of September 2, 2021, several members of a Papuan separatist terrorist group operating in the Maybrat District ambushed soldiers while they were asleep at the Kisor military post. The post is located at Kisor Village, South Aifat Sub-district.

On March 2, 2022, several members of an armed Papuan group operating in Beoga Sub-district, Puncak District, killed eight Palaparing Timur Telematika (PTT) workers who were repairing a base transceiver station (BTS) tower belonging to state-owned telecommunications operator Telkomsel.

On February 7, 2023, New Zealander pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens was taken hostage by the Egianus Kogoya-led armed group. Philip was piloting an aircraft belonging to Indonesian airline Susi Air when the armed group captured him. The members of the group set his plane on fire shortly after it landed in Nduga District.

Related news: Operation Peace Cartenz Task Force arrests Alenus Tabuni

Translator: Evarukdijati, Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Bayu Prasetyo


4) Army personnel in Maybrat foil rebels' attempt to assault workers  

February 25, 2024 

Maybrat, SW Papua (ANTARA) - Personnel from the 133/YS Infantry Battalion Task Force, on Saturday (February 24), foiled an attempt of Papuan separatist terrorists operating in Maybrat District, Southwest Papua, to assault a group of construction workers.

Before successfully forcing them to escape into the forest, the rebels had terrorized the workers of public health center construction in Ayata Village, Aifat Timur Tengah Subdistrict, for three days, the task force's commander Lieutenant Colonel Andhika Ganessakti said in Maybrat District on Saturday.

After two workers saw several suspicious persons near the construction site, they reported to the task force's personnel, and patrols intensified perimeter patrols, he said.

The patrols successfully forced three members of the armed group to escape into the forest after involving a gunfight with the task force's personnel, he said, adding that the rebels who terrorized the workers carried two homemade rifles and two machetes.

According to Ganessakti, there were no fatalities or injuries caused by the incident.

This latest act of terror revealed that the armed Papuan groups remained active in the Maybrat District and continued to threaten innocent civilians and infrastructure development projects in the region, he said.

"Therefore, I appeal to local residents and the Ayata Public Health Center construction workers to stay alert and not to hesitate to report any security threat," Ganessakti said.

ANTARA has earlier reported that over the past few years, armed Papuan groups have often employed hit-and-run tactics against Indonesian security personnel and mounted acts of terror against civilians in the districts of Intan Jaya, Nduga, Puncak, and Maybrat to stoke fear among the people.

The targets of such acts of terror have included construction workers, motorcycle taxi (ojek) drivers, teachers, students, street food vendors, and even civilian aircraft.

Related news: A separatist killed in a gunfight: Peace Cartenz Task Force

Translator: Yuvensius LB, Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Bayu Prasetyo


5) Human Resource Development in Papua Needs the Right Strategy: Bappenas 

 25 February 2024

TEMPO.COSorong, Southwest Papua - The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) said on Saturday that human resource development in Papua requires the right strategy to support the acceleration of regional development.

Bappenas West Papua coordinator, Zulfakar, said that the strategy to expedite Papua's development, especially in the field of education, can not replicate programs in Java or Sumatra Islands.

"The handling is not the same as in Java or Sumatra, so we need the right strategy for Papua," he added.


Educational quality improvement in Papua needs to consider the supporting infrastructure and necessary resources before developing programs, he explained.

The necessary components that need to be paid attention to are facilities, class coverage, teaching staff, and curriculum implementation.

"We have to identify and analyze them," he said.

The right strategy is important for speeding up the development of the education sector in Papua, he added.

"For example, is it appropriate to build schools in areas with a low population density of five people per square kilometer? Is it effective and efficient? Certainly not," he explained.


He said that the government can station teachers in nearby villages and adjust the learning methods to the local conditions.

"Meaning, teachers that teach at those places must understand the local language and cultural characteristics, so it is easy to give lessons," he said.

Boarding schools also need to be built in Papua, he added.

"Regional heads in Southwest Papua are discussing the construction of these schools, and it is expected to start construction soon," he said.

He said that the active role of people, religious figures, and traditional leaders is important to boost Papua's development.

ANTARA

