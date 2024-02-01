1) Security tightened at airports across Papua following civilian aircraft shootings 

Jayapura, Jubi – The Cartenz Peace Operation Task Force has tightened security at airports across nine operational areas, including Yahukimo, Mimika, Intan Jaya, Dogiyai, Puncak, Nduga, Minika, Jayawijaya, and Jayapura districts, following incidents where the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) shot at two civilian aircraft on Friday (16/2/2024) and Saturday (17/2/2024).
“For the past two days, there have been incidents of civilian aircraft being shot at. That is why we have intensified security measures,” said Cartenz Peace Operation chief Sr. Comr. Faizal Ramadhani in Jayapura City on Sunday (18/2/2024).
He stated that there are preliminary suspicions that the shootings are related to the 2024 Legislative Election. “These are still initial suspicions. The shootings were carried out by the TPNPB in the Puncak region against an Asian One Air plane, and in the Yahukimo region against a Wings Air plane,” he explained.
Meanwhile, the Cartenz Peace Operation spokesperson Adj. Sr. Comr. Bayu Suseno, stated that they continue to conduct sweeps and pursuits against the TPNPB group who allegedly shot at civilian aircraft.
“We have enhanced security by expanding the perimeter around airports in the nine operational areas,” said Suseno.
Previously reported, the shooting incidents occurred after the 2024 Election voting in Papua. The first shooting occurred at Milawak Airport, Beoga District, Puncak Regency, on February 16, 2024, around 09:52 a.m. Papua time against an Asia One Air PK-LTF aircraft. Then on February 17, 2024, at 01:45 p.m. Papua time, a Wings Air aircraft was shot at as it was about to land at Dekai Airport, Yahukimo Regency.
In these shooting incidents, one Indonesian Military (TNI) soldier from 1715 Yahukimo District Military Command, First Pvt. Ongen R. Dori, suffered minor injuries to the left side of his neck due to glass shrapnel from the bullet. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – The security situation in Kenyam, the capital of Nduga Regency in Mountainous Papua Province, has returned to a state of calm following conflicts between resident groups on Thursday (15/2/2024).
Nduga Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. V.J Parapaga confirmed this. He mentioned that successful mediation between the conflicting groups took place, supported by the Regional Leadership Communication Forum (Forkopimda) and attended by Edison Gwijangge, the Acting Regent of Nduga, as well as Lt. Col. Inf. Hulisda Melala, the commander of the 1706/ND Infantry Battalion.
According to Parapaga, their team received updated information indicating approximately eight people were injured due to the clashes, all of whom will receive assistance from the Nduga Regency Government.
“Additionally, there was damage to a car and a house owned by the chairman of the Regional People’s Representative Council, but the issue has been resolved,” he said in a WhatsApp message on Sunday (18/2/2024).
From the mediation results, several agreements were reached. First, the dispute between the two groups will remain dormant until a final agreement is reached. Secondly, to maintain order and security in Kenyam City, residents are prohibited from carrying weapons such as arrows, machetes, and bows in public places.
Parapaga expressed hope that with this opportunity, the situation in Nduga Regency will remain conducive and peace can be maintained for the common interest. He emphasized that security forces will continue to patrol and monitor vulnerable points to prevent any disturbances to the peace in the area. (*)
