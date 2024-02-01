Friday, February 9, 2024

1) Video shows Venezuela procession, not 'Indonesian politician's supporters in Papua New Guinea'


2) In Indonesia, Papuans’ unique ‘noken’ voting system faces an uncertain future
3) West Papua Bawaslu fields 3,005 officers to supervise 2024 elections 
-------------------------------------


1) Video shows Venezuela procession, not 'Indonesian politician's supporters in Papua New Guinea'

 AFP Colombia / AFP Indonesia Fri, February 9, 2024, 6:14 PM GMT+11·5 min read  

Misinformation and mudslinging is rife on Indonesian social media ahead of the February 2024 presidential election. In the latest case, footage of a Catholic procession in Venezuela has surfaced in posts that falsely claim it shows supporters of presidential hopeful Anies Baswedan in Papua New Guinea. The clip was in fact originally posted as a joke by supporters of a rival candidate before it was shared by netizens who appeared to believe it showed genuine footage of Anies' fans gathered to support him.


"Wowwww... Anies Baswedan's supporters in Papua New Guinea," reads Indonesian sticker text on a video posted on January 25, 2024 by a TikTok account supporting the Indonesian presidential candidate.
"Hope Anies will be elected as president of Papua New Guinea."
The video, which shows a massive crowd filling a large strip of road, was viewed more than 300 times before it was removed.

Screenshot of the false post, taken on January 29, 2024
The post appeared ahead of Indonesia's February 14 election that will determine the successor to popular two-term President Joko Widodo, who is barred from running to lead the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation again.
Nearly 205 million people are eligible to cast their ballots in the polls, where Anies -- former governor of the capital Jakarta -- is facing off against ex-Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.
The clip racked up a total 417,500 views after it was shared by other pro-Anies TikTok accounts hereherehere and here.
However, the claim is false.

Satirical posts

The video was first shared by Prabowo fans who mocked Anies' supporters for apparently confusing the Pacific Island nation of Papua New Guinea with the Indonesian region of Papua.
When deadly rioting erupted in Papua New Guinea in January, Instagram postsabout the unrest shared by Indonesian news outlets were flooded with comments by people who appeared to believe it was happening in Papua -- which shares a border with Papua New Guinea (archived links herehere and here).
A police strike over unexplained deductions from officers' pay was blamed for stoking the violence in which at least 25 people were killed.
Some confused netizens blamed the unrest on Defence Minister Prabowo and said it meant they were "now more confident to vote for Anies", noting his campaign promise to boost the salaries of Indonesian police and military personnel (archived link).
The video of a huge crowd subsequently emerged in posts from Prabowo fans joking that it showed Anies supporters in Papua New Guinea -- a jibe at his purported new popularity there.
"Anies' crowd is unstoppable in Papua New Guinea. I hope Mr Anies is elected to the top job there," read an apparently sarcastic TikTok post by a Prabowo supporters sharing the video.
Another post on SnackVideo that shared the clip jokingly asked for tips on "how to make Anies' supporters smarter" -- apparently mocking them for confusing the two places.

Venezuela religious procession

A reverse image search on Google, followed by a keyword search on TikTok, found a longer video shared on January 15, 2024 in a post about a procession in Venezula -- not Papua New Guinea (archived link).
The post's caption has a series of hashtags: "#divinapastora #2024 #Barquisimeto"."

Screenshot of the genuine TikTok video
Divina Pastora -- or Spanish for the Divine Shepherdess -- is a religious procession that takes place every year on January 14 in Barquisimeto, the capital of Venezuela's Lara state, to commemorate the city's patron saint.
More than 2.7 million Catholics took part in the 2024 procession, according to the state governor (archived link).
Venezuelan newspaper Ultimas Noticias detailed the route of the procession, starting from the Santa Rosa de Lima church -- the permanent home of the Divine Shepherdess Virgin image -- through Lara Avenue, Macario Yepez Square and Venezuela Avenue before arriving at the city's cathedral (archived link).
A Google image search of these streets found a 2022 video on YouTube titled: "Venezuela Avenue | Barquisimeto | Venezuela" (archived link).
At the eight-minute mark, the video shows a yellow multi-storey building, with a big billboard for Daka electronics chain on its roof. The same building is also seen at the start of the TikTok video about Anies.
According to the narrator of the YouTube video, it was filmed near the intersection of Venezuela Avenue and Vargas Avenue.
Geolocation on Google Earth found the building is situated on Venezuela Avenue, between 20th Street and 19th Street, just a block away from Vargas Avenue.
Below is a screenshot comparison of the false video (top left), the genuine TikTok video (top right) and the 2022 YouTube video (bottom), with corresponding landmarks marked by AFP:
Screenshot comparison of the false video (top left), the genuine TikTok video (top right) and the 2022 YouTube video (bottom)
Governor Adolfo Pereira of Lara state posted a video and photos of the Divina Pastora procession on his official X account January 14, 2024 (archived links here and here).
One of the pictures shows a low-rise white building and two rows of people wearing yellow vests. Both are visible in the TikTok videos.
Google Maps shows that the building is the Iribarren Municipality Administration Office, located at the intersection of Venezuela Avenue and Vargas Avenue.
Below is a screenshot comparison of the TikTok video showing the Divina Pastora (left), the photo from the Lara governor (top right) and the Google image of the Irribaren municipality office (bottom right), with corresponding features marked by AFP:
AFP previously fact-checked misinformation that started as satire during Indonesia's 2019 election, including posts targeting Prabowo and the Thai police

----------------------------------------------

2) In Indonesia, Papuans’ unique ‘noken’ voting system faces an uncertain future


Dandy Koswaraputra 2024.02.08 Walesi, Indonesia


Papuan women sell vegetables at the Wamena Misi traditional market in Wamena, Highland Papua province, Indonesia, with traditional noken bags hanging on their heads, Jan. 14, 2024.

Inside a thatched wooden house on a hillside overlooking a valley of fields and forest, Sadiq Asso gathered his clan members to discuss a matter of national importance: Indonesia’s upcoming general election.

Sadiq, the tribal chief of the Assolipele clan in Jayawijaya, a regency in the Papua region, was preparing to lead his community of 2,000 people in voting on Feb. 14, when Indonesians will choose the successor to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and new members of Parliament.

But unlike most of his fellow citizens, who will cast their ballots individually, Sadiq will use a traditional voting model called the noken system to vote on behalf of his community, based on prior consensus.

“We’ve agreed to use the noken system to preserve our culture,” said Sadiq, as women of his clan sat nearby weaving the multifunctional bag made from bark after which the voting method is named. 


Video


Papua’s six provinces, which are home to 4.4 million people, are predominantly inhabited by Melanesians, who are culturally and ethnically distinct from the rest of Indonesia. In remote areas, particularly where the mountainous terrain and dense jungles make access difficult, voting is a collective decision overseen by tribal chiefs.

“The noken system aims to accommodate people who are considered illiterate and overcome geographical problems,” Theodorus Kossay, the head of the General Election Commission for Highland Papua province, of which Jayawijaya is part, told BenarNews. 

Under the noken system, community members typically entrust their voting rights to a “big man,” who elects the ticket of the candidate on their behalf. The ballot is then delivered in a noken to election officials. 

In other villages, after deliberation with a leader, the number of votes for each candidate is divided up by community consensus. The ballots are cast into a noken bag hanging at a polling booth.


Sadiq Asso, the leader of the Assolipele tribe, sits inside a communal building with a noken bag hanging in the foreground, in Walesi, a district of Jayawijaya regency in Highland Papua province, Indonesia, Jan. 14, 2024. [Dandy Koswaraputra/BenarNews]


The noken system was officially recognized in Indonesia during the 2009 general election, but some election officials believe its use dates back to 1969, when the United Nations oversaw a contentious referendum that formalized Indonesia’s control over Papua, then known as West Papua. 

The referendum, in which a little over 1,000 handpicked Papuans were allowed to vote, is widely considered a sham and continues to fuel resentment of Indonesian rule in the region.

Poorly armed Papuan fighters – collectively known as the West Papua National Liberation Army – have battled Indonesia since the early 1960s, when it took control of the western half of New Guinea island from the Dutch. A separate nonviolent independence movement is regarded as treasonous by Indonesian authorities who have imprisoned key leaders. 

Today, Papua is the most heavily militarized part of Indonesia and one of its poorest regions. 

Trust and transparency 

Mistrust of Indonesia’s formal voting system explains why some Papuans prefer the noken model.

“The one using the ballot box is not transparent,” said Sadiq. “With the noken system everything is out in the open. After the voting is done it is placed on the table openly.”

Sisilia Asso, 28, who belongs to the same clan as Sadiq, said she respected the tradition and collective approach to voting.

“We prefer the noken system because it is done according to the consensus we have come to,” said Sisilia, who holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

However, the model is not without its critics. Some argue it is undemocratic because it does not give citizens the freedom to choose without the influence of the tribal chiefs. Others say it is susceptible to manipulation and women are often sidelined in communal decision making. 


Magasalok Asso (left) knits traditional Papuan multi-purpose bags known as noken with her daughter-in-law, Sisilia Asso, in front of a thatched wooden house called a “Honai” in Walesi, a district of Jayawijaya regency in Highland Papua province, Indonesia, Jan. 14, 2024. [Dandy Koswaraputra/BenarNews]



Irsan Yelipele, 30, a youth leader in the remote Walesi district in Highland Papua, said she believed direct voting was fairer and more transparent.

“I prefer one man, one vote because the noken system is prone to fraud, which can include transferring votes from our chosen candidate to another,” Irsan said.

Loina Lokobal, 20, a student in the highland’s town of Wamena, expressed similar concern. 

“I heard about such cases from my parents. So, for the presidential election I will vote by myself,” she said.

‘We will resist’

Electoral authorities in Papua have tried to balance the opposing views by allowing the noken system to be used in some remote and mountainous areas, while encouraging direct voting in cities and towns.

Officials have also implemented measures to ensure transparency and accountability, such as punching a hole in the noken to indicate that a vote has been cast, and summoning the tribal chiefs and political parties to agree on rules.

But the noken’s use in elections could soon be over. The Indonesian Election Supervisory Agency has called for it to be abolished because it violates democratic principles. And under the central government’s 2022-41 development plan for Papua, the system is being reviewed.

“We aim to reach an agreement on whether the noken system will be in place in 2041 or if there will be modifications or a middle ground,” Velix Wanggai, the acting governor of Highland Papua province, told BenarNews.



The General Election Commission (KPU) office in Jayapura, Papua Province, Jan. 9 2024. [Hadi Ahdiana/Berita Benar]


Phasing out the noken system would take time because of its cultural significance in Papua, said Naftali Paweka, an electoral commission official in Highland Papua. 

Sadiq, the tribal chief from Jayawijaya, said attempts to get rid of it would also face resistance.

“As tribal leaders, we will surely resist,” he said. “Who dares to let our culture disappear?

“You were born in the noken, you fill [the ballot] in the noken, and you return to the noken.”



———————————————————

3) West Papua Bawaslu fields 3,005 officers to supervise 2024 elections 
 February 9, 2024 19:08 GMT+700

Election supervisors are at the forefront in determining the quality of an election,"
Manokwari (ANTARA) - The General Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) of West Papua Province will deploy a total of 3,005 officers to supervise the 2024 General Elections on February 14, 2024.

Head of West Papua Bawaslu Elias Idie stated in Manokwari District on Friday that the agency would field 258 officers to the sub-district level, 824 officers to the village-level, and 1,923 officers to polling stations.

He noted that all the officers would be tasked with overseeing the implementation of the festival of democracy in seven districts of West Papua Province, namely Manokwari, South Manokwari, Pegunungan Arfak, Teluk Bintuni, Teluk Wondama, Kaimana, and Fakfak.

"Election supervisors are at the forefront in determining the quality of an election," he stated.

Idie then remarked that his office had been maintaining close coordination with regional governments, the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), National Police (Polri), religious figures, traditional figures, youths, and political parties in a bid to pave the way for peaceful elections.

"Let us all collaborate to monitor the voting and counting stages of the 2024 General Elections to make it a successful and quality festival of democracy," he stated.

He also said that the West Papua Bawaslu had held a roll call for all supervisory officers to ensure their readiness to avert likely violations during the elections.

"We aim to anticipate any matters that can trigger conflicts during the elections," Idie explained.

Present during the roll call, Commander of the XVIII Kasuari Military Regional Command Major General Ilyas Alamsyah Harahap called on all election supervisors to uphold integrity to prevent any forms of election violations.

"Please, carry out your duties with the utmost efforts. By supervising the elections, you will take part in determining the future of this nation," he told the officers.

Chief of the Papua Regional Police Inspector General Johnny Eddizon Isir, among others, also attended the roll call. 
Related news: KPU ensures secure logistics distribution to 3T areas in Mimika
Related news: Need big budget for election logistics delivery in Papua: KPU

Translator: Fransiskus S, Tegar Nurfitra
Editor: Arie Novarina


------------------------
