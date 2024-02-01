1) NZ pilot's release from West Papua dependent on third party 

2) Human Rights Watch questions Indonesian presidential hopefuls about
A statement released yesterday from the West Papua National Liberation Army, Major General Terianus Satto, says the group will release New Zealand hostage Phillip Mehrtens "through the Jurisdiction [sic] of the Secretary General of the United Nations".
A Jakarta based human rights researcher; Andreas Harsono says Mr Mehrtens release is dependent on an independent third party.
Mr Harsono says the UN could be problematic because of its relationship with Indonesia.
He tells RNZ Pacific's Caleb Fotheringham the liberation army has agreed that there is no benefit of keeping Mr Mehrtens.
2) Human Rights Watch questions Indonesian presidential hopefuls about
1 hour ago
With Indonesia preparing for elections next week Human Rights Watch has sought answers from the three groups vying for the presidency on how they would resolve human rights violations.
Two of the three Indonesian presidential and vice presidential candidates responded to a questionnaire on key human rights issues.
The presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo submitted responses, but Prabowo Subianto Djojohadikusumo, did not.
In response to the question: "What is your policy on government restrictions on access to West Papua by foreign journalists and international human rights monitors?"
Baswedan's stance is that the issue of justice is at the heart of the security problems in Papua.
According to his response, there are three problems to deal with the situation.
"Resolving all human rights violations in Papua by strengthening national human rights institutions to investigate and resolve human rights violations in Papua, as well as encouraging socio-economic recovery for victims of human rights violations in Papua."
"Preventing the recurrence of violence by ensuring justice through; 1) sustainable infrastructure development by respecting special autonomy and customary rights of indigenous communities, 2) realising food security through local food production with indigenous communities as the main actors, 3) reducing logistics costs, 4) the presence of community health centers and schools throughout the Papua region, and 5) empowering talents from Papua to be actively involved in Indonesia's development in various sectors and institutions.
"Carrying out dialogue with all comprehensively in ways that mutually respect and appreciate all parties, especially Indigenous Papuans."
For Pranowo, he said he will "focus on the issue of Fiscal Policy and Asymmetric Development for Papua".
This would be done through "Reducing socio-economic disparities due to internal differences growth, development, and access to resources between regions through resource redistribution, infrastructure investment, tax incentives, or special financial support for Papua in order to achieve more equitable economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve the standard of living of citizens to those who need it most.
"We also committed a special approach to preventing corruption and degradation of natural resources in Papua, especially in newly expanded provinces," he said.
Human Rights Watch's Elaine Pearson says the two teams that responded have done Indonesian voters a service by sharing their views on the critically important human rights issues affecting the country..
She said voters should be able to go beyond the rhetoric to compare actual positions, and hold the candidates to their word if they are elected.
The questionnaire contained 16 questions focused on women's rights, children's rights to education, the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, labor rights, media freedom, and freedom of expression.
Other questions included policies on disability rights, protection of Indonesian migrant workers, and Indonesia's foreign policy in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.
There were also questions on policies that would address accountability for past violations including the mass killings in 1965, atrocities against ethnic Madurese on Kalimantan Island, sectarian violence in the Malukus Islands, the conflict in Aceh, the Lake Poso violence, the crackdown against student activists in 1998, and killings in East Timor.
All three teams have submitted their vision and mission statements ahead of the election, which are available with the General Election Commission.
Below is a Human Rights Watch summary of the responses received to the questionnaire. The full answers from the campaigns of two of the three presidential and vice presidential candidates can be accessed online at:
- Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud M.D here - Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar here
3) Natuman congratulates Wenda on election
By Len Garae 8 hrs ago
A former Prime Minister (PM), Mr. Joe Natuman whose Government had funded the first arrival of West Papua delegates to unite under the umbrella of the Malvatumauri National Council of Chiefs, to give breath to the first ever United Liberation Movement of West Papua (ULMWP) anywhere outside West Papua, has congratulated the Interim President of ULMWP, Mr. Benny Wenda, on his unanimous election by over 5,000 delegates from the seven Regions of West Papua to his present status as their President.
The President was mandated by over 5,000 of his indigenous West Papuans on his current roadmap during the first ULMWP Congress in Jayapura from November 20 to 23 last year.
In his words of gratitude, Mr. Wenda thanked the former PM as well as the country’s former first President, Mr. George Sokomanu and all other original leaders in the audience who under the late Father Walter Lini, had kept the fire burning by fanning the flame for freedom of all remaining Melanesian countries to become free from the most hated word “colonialism”.
Mr. Wenda thanked the chiefs, churches and Government and people for their steadfast stand for the freedom of West Papua.
Speaking with more confidence this time on his latest visit, Mr. Wenda spoke of Melanesian power of light at the end of the tunnel for eventual West Papua freedom.
He said through the unfailing support from the people of Vanuatu, as the President of West Papua, he is already feeling the burden of weight on his shoulders begin to shift towards brighter days coming for his people and country.
“This is why while I am here, it is a moral duty for all of us Melanesian leaders to wake up to educate the rest of the Melanesian people now while there is still time,” he said.
“We have all our sovereign documents including our Constitution to lead us to achieve our freedom.
“The world must trust us and Pacific Leaders must trust us.
“We are ready to take our destiny in our hands to govern our own affairs.
“West Papua freedom is Melanesian freedom. As long as West Papua continues to suffer, Melanesia also suffers.
“The tears of West Papua are still dropping. That is why I am pleading with you to continue to see eye to eye with us.
“Prime Minister Edison Waromi and I are handing over our Melanesian struggle to you chiefs and people of Vanuatu because our struggle is your struggle.
“Thank you SHEFA Provincial Government for adopting West Papua. I am now at home.
“I have come home to the nakamal of West Papua”.
The President said West Papua is a land filled with milk and honey but that somebody else is stealing its wealth.
Standing in the SHEFA Matnapuka Chamber, the President said with its adoption by Shefa, his country is prepared to share its milk and honey.
He described their adoption by Shefa Province as a long term commitment.
He called on Vanuatu and Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) to allow ULMWP full membership in line with the Melanesian spirit of oneness.
In his remarks, Mr. Natuman confirmed, “When I was Prime Minister, we funded the biggest West Papua delegates to come to Port Vila where ULMWP was born.
“When Father Lini was Prime Minister, we set up a similar body for New Caledonia called FLNKS. With the formation of ULMWP, we succeeded in setting up the second mechanism to achieve the same goal.
“Mr. Benny Wenda, I warmly congratulate you on your election.
“I am glad that your own people in West Papua have given you this mandate.
“Let me add by saying that the Indonesians were colonised by the Japanese so basically it was a Japanese hangover which Jakarta adopted to introduce into West Papua.”
Mr. Natuman reminded President Wenda of the importance of unity.
“Unity is the key. We in Vanuatu were united through unity. We conquered the Santo rebellion and achieved our sovereignty and sent Britain and France to pack up and leave quickly,” he said.
