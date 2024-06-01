2) 'All Eyes on Papua' Meaning Explained
3) VP vows continued government support for South Papua's development
4) Support development of S Papua as sugar industry center: VP
5) Cutting strings in the Pacific
1) All Eyes on Papua: Police Chief Urges Companies to Respect Indigenous People's Rights
4 June 2024 20:28 WIB
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The regional police chief of Papua, Mathius Derek Fakhiri, warned investors not to violate the rights of Papua's indigenous people. Fakhiri hopes the problems faced by indigenous people, including the lawsuits of the Awyu Tribe in Boven Digoel, South Papua, and the Moi Tribe in Sorong, Southwest Papua, can be resolved soon.
Social media earlier was flooded with posters and 'All Eyes on Papua' hashtags as a form of support for the struggle of Papuans in rejecting the oil palm plantations in their land.
The Awyu and Moi indigenous communities filed a lawsuit against the government and palm oil companies to defend their customary forests. The lawsuit is now at the cassation stage at the Supreme Court
"I remind companies working in Papua that being mindful of the Indigenous communities is critical. Each soil in Papua has its lord,” said Fakhiri when met at a hotel in Merauke, South Papua, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
Fakhiri said he and the Mappi Police Chief and Boven Digul Police Chief had sent special crime investigation units to inspect the issues directly on the ground. He hopes the government, the companies, and the Indigenous communities could reach a common ground.
"I hope we can resolve the issues within this week," said Fakhiri.
The Awyu tribe sued the Papua Provincial Government for issuing an environmental feasibility permit for PT Indo Asiana Lestari (IAL), covering an area of 36,094 hectares, or more than half the area of Jakarta. The area is located in the customary forest of the Woro clan – part of the Awyu tribe.
Meanwhile, the Moi Sigin sub-tribe is fighting against PT Sorong Agro Sawitindo (SAS) which sets to clear 18,160 hectares of Moi Sigin customary forest for oil palm plantations.
Greenpeace Indonesia Forest Campaigner, Asep Komaruddin, said these customary forests must be returned to their original owners, namely the Awyu Tribe and the Moi Tribe. "The customary forest should be returned to the Indigenous community as their rightful owners," said Asep when contacted on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
DEFARA DHANYA
Editor's Choice: 'All Eyes on Papua' Meaning Explained
2) 'All Eyes on Papua' Meaning Explained
4 June 2024 13:33 WIB
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Amid the recent 'All Eyes on Rafah' campaign, a similar movement ‘All Eyes on Papua’ gains momentum on social media, calling for Indonesian people's attention to Papua. The hashtag #AllEyesOnPapua is widely used as a form of support for the Papuans who are struggling to reject the oil palm plantation project in the province
According to the environmental group Greenpeace, the Awyu indigenous community in Boven Digoel, South Papua, and the Moi indigenous community in Sorong, Southwest Papua, are currently involved in a lawsuit against the government and palm oil companies to defend their ancestral forests. Both cases have now reached the cassation stage at the Supreme Court.
An environmental fighter from the Awyu tribe, Hendrikus Woro, is suing the Papua Provincial Government for issuing an environmental feasibility permit to PT Indo Asiana Lestari (IAL) for an area of 36,094 hectares, or more than half the size of Jakarta, which is located in the traditional forest of the Woro clan – part of the Awyu tribe.
However, Hendrikus' lawsuit failed at the first and second-level courts. The highest judicial institution is currently the Awyu Tribe's last hope to defend the customary forest, which is their ancestral heritage and has supported the Woro clan for generations.
Meanwhile, the Moi Sigin sub-tribe is fighting against PT Sorong Agro Sawitindo (SAS), which plans to clear 18,160 hectares of Moi Sigin customary forest for oil palm plantations. PT SAS previously held a 40,000-hectare concession in Sorong Regency.
In 2022, the central government revoked PT SAS's forest area permit, followed by the revocation of its business permits. However, PT SAS challenged the government in the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN).
Representatives of the Moi Sigin indigenous community thus fought back. After the judge dismissed the initial lawsuit last January, they filed with appeal to the Supreme Court on May 3, 2024.
On Monday, May 27, environmental activists from the Awyu and Moi tribes held prayers and rituals in front of the Supreme Court Building, Central Jakarta, dressed in the traditional clothing of their respective tribes.
“We have traveled a long, complicated, and expensive journey from the land of Papua to the capital city of Jakarta to ask the Supreme Court to restore our rights by revoking the permit of the palm oil company that we are currently fighting,” Hendrikus Woro said last week.
Fiktor Klafiu, the representative of the Moi Sigin indigenous community, also urged the Supreme Court to provide legal justice for indigenous communities. He stressed that the existence of PT SAS was highly detrimental to them.
“The traditional forest is where we hunt and gather sago, the forest is a pharmacy for us, all our needs are in the forest. If our forest disappears, where else will we go?” he said.
With this peaceful demonstration, the Papuan indigenous people of the Awyu and Moi tribes expect the Supreme Court to issue a legal ruling that will protect their customary forests.
DEFARA DHANYA PARAMITHA
3) VP vows continued government support for South Papua's development
June 4, 2024 14:41 GMT+700
Merauke, South Papua (ANTARA) - Vice President Ma'ruf Amin ensured that the government would continue to oversee development in South Papua as a new province in the Papua region.
"As a new province, South Papua faces numerous development challenges," he said in Merauke, the province's capital, on Tuesday.
Amin expressed his belief that South Papua's location on the border with Papua New Guinea offers opportunities. It can stimulate local and regional economic growth and bring public services closer to remote communities along the border.
He also conveyed the government's readiness to launch the 2022–2041 Papua Development Acceleration Master Plan (RIPPP).
"The RIPPP will serve as a roadmap for all stakeholders in designing priority development programs for the Papua region," he stated.
Within the RIPPP framework, the government will continue to support South Papua's role as a key contributor to food security in eastern Indonesia.
The government will also explore the province's tourism potential, such as historical Boven Digoel and the Asmat Festival, to develop them into world-class destinations, further bolstering the local and regional economies.
He also mentioned ways to accelerate the future development of South Papua, including the exploration of the potential and uniqueness of the border province.
The second approach is to build a central government area in South Papua to support the accelerated development of the province.
"The construction of a central government area will act as 'a new city' in South Papua Province and introduce the face of a government area respecting the symbols of local wisdom in this region," he remarked.
The third effort is to intensify collaboration, synergy, and cooperation between ministries and agencies as well as regional governments to ensure the development preparation stages run smoothly, he added.
Amin also called on all stakeholders, especially indigenous Papuans, to be involved in preparing an integrated master plan, sustainable regional design, measurable project management, and cross-sector financing for the construction of main facilities and infrastructure centers, along with other supporting facilities.
4) Support development of S Papua as sugar industry center: VP
June 4, 2024 20:00 GMT+700
Merauke, South Papua (ANTARA) - Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has voiced support for the development of South Papua province as a sugar industry center considering that national sugar needs are still supported by imports, which are increasing every year.
"In 2023, our sugar import amounted to six million tons. In 2045, our population is estimated to reach 300 million people. Thus, we need Merauke to become a center for agriculture and plantations, including sugar cane," he said after reviewing the Sermayam Sugarcane Plantation area in Merauke district, South Papua, on Tuesday.
Amin expressed the hope that the plantations in Merauke will be successful and produce sugar cane with a sugar content of more than 11 percent, like in Australia.
"Our sugar cane production in East Java is only able to generate sugar content of 6–7 percent. I hope the sugar cane project in Merauke can be successful, besides rice production," he said.
Meanwhile, the project leader of PT Global Papua Abadi (GPA), Totok Lestyo, informed that a sugar and bioethanol factory will be built in the Sermayam Sugar Cane Plantation area.
Moreover, in 2025–2029, the region is projected to become a center for agriculture, plantations, maritime affairs, and tourism, he added.
Regarding the development of sugar cane plantations, Lestyo said that Merauke region is relatively new to sugar cane cultivation, therefore it needs superior stems from East Java and Australia brought by his party.
"We will look for which stems are suitable for the climate, temperature, and rainfall in Merauke," he added.
The development of the Sermayam Sugar Cane Plantation area has been included in the list of National Strategic Projects (PSNs) to support the acceleration of national sugar self-sufficiency and the development of bioethanol as biofuel.
The plantation area managed by PT GPA spans 506 hectares and has an investment value of Rp53.8 trillion (US$3.2 billion).
GPA is also building laboratory facilities at the nursery location to support research and tissue culture to produce superior and quality sugar cane stems. The lab will also function as a sugarcane research center.
GPA is collaborating with Sugar Research Australia and the Indonesian Sugar Plantation Research Center (P3GI) to obtain superior stems that suit Merauke soil.
The company is also collaborating with educational institutions in Merauke to provide training to new graduates and local staff.
The selected stems will be planted in the GPA plantation area in the Jagebob area of Merauke district, where land clearing is currently on.
Commercial sugar cane production will be developed in 2025–2026. The GPA sugar plantation factory is expected to start operating in 2027 with production on target.
5) Cutting strings in the Pacific
From The Detail, 5:00 am today
Susana Suisuiki, RNZ Pacific Journalist @SanaSuisuiki
Far away powers have strategic and economic reasons for hanging on to their colonies in the South Pacific
When the sun rose over the islands of Samoa on 1 January 1962, it brought with it the dawn of a new era: independence.
Samoa officially celebrates its independence on 1 June every year and this week Samoans all over the world proudly hoisted its flag to commemorate its 62nd anniversary.
Today on The Detail, we look at Samoa, but also at the host of other Pacific nations still ruled from afar - from France, the US, Britain, Australia and New Zealand - and ask what their chances are of achieving independence too.
In the lead up to achieving its sovereign status, Samoa had been under the administration of New Zealand, which seized the islands from Germany in 1914.
Distrust and dissatisfaction among the Samoans towards New Zealand's authority quickly intensified, and it peaked when the cargo ship SS Talune arrived in Apia from Auckland on 1 November 1918. Passengers on board were carrying the strain of pneumonic influenza and New Zealand administrators failed to quarantine the ship and instead allowed the sick passengers to disembark.
The rapid spread of influenza among the local people resulted in the deaths of 8500 people - 22 percent of Samoa's population, most of them elderly or young children.
This prompted a revival of an independence campaign in the late 1920s and gave rise to an organisation known as 'O le Mau a Samoa'. Its slogan 'Samoa mo Samoa' - Samoa for Samoans - conjured up confidence among the Mau members that it was possible for Samoans to fully lead their own country.
It's hard not to admire Samoa's courageous push towards independence, but it's also worth noting that resistance towards foreign rule was long present even during Germany's occupation.
The Mau movement's legacy has been proudly memorialised in books, documentaries and even songs.
Independence movements in the Pacific
Fast forward to the 21st century and the spirit of foreign resistance still lingers in the Pacific.
In recent weeks the French territory New Caledonia has come under the spotlight as its indigenous Kanak population urges the French president to respect its aspirations towards self-determination.
Why has the goal of attaining independence for the remaining Pacific territories become increasingly difficult?
Islands Business correspondent Nic Maclellan says there's a 'cult of exceptionalism' among colonial powers such as France and the United States.
"They claim to be upholders of human rights, of democracy, of the rules-based order and yet you see many of them reluctant to accept the mandate of the UN general assembly, the demand for decolonisation which is at the heart of the United Nations project in the 20th century, the movement towards political, economic and social self-government."
However, Maclellan says decolonising the Pacific is not always 'black and white'.
He says while the vast majority of indigenous populations in Pacific colonies seek independence, there are those who want to maintain ties.
Some argue that severing ties to former colonial powers would mean the loss of entitlements such as trade, educational opportunities, law and order.
The idea of 'inter-dependence' as seen with the Cook Islands and Niue who are self-governing in free association with New Zealand, has also sparked growing interest with other Pacific territories.
"Some countries are willing to trade away full sovereignty because of advantages they get over aid, migration rights, defence and security pacts but are those chosen or those forced upon people?" he asks.
